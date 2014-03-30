Mensaje de Claudio Invernizzi, presidente del club Ateneo: Carta abierta a los corazones rojos; “no se destruye con las manos, lo que se construye con el corazón”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/invernizzi-claudio.jpg
El club Ateneo de Piriápolis está concretando en estos días el sueño del piso flotante además de otras obras de singular relevancia que mostrarán un gimnasio totalmente renovado. Obras estas que, sin duda, redundarán en beneficio de toda la comunidad que contará desde ahora con modernas instalaciones y adecuada infraestructura, acordes a los requerimientos y necesidades de nuestros tiempos.
El presidente de Ateneo, publicista Claudio Invernizzi, a través de una carta abierta titulada “a los corazones rojos”, envía un mensaje de agradecimiento a la comunidad y a todos quienes de una u otra forma hicieron posible la remodelación del gimnasio.
Cabe destacar que Invernizzi llegó al club el año pasado, en medio de una grave crisis institucional ante un juicio de desalojo iniciado por la Dirección Nacional de Catastro, propietaria del predio donde emerge su sede social y gimnasio deportivo.
El diferendo con este organismo estatal obligó a que la anterior directiva, encabezada por el Dr. Jorge Schusman, renunciará en pleno y llamara a elecciones. Invernizzi era quien reunía las condiciones y el perfil necesario para tomar la conducción del club en tan difícil momento. El gran desafío era destrabar la crisis, había que frenar el desalojo y negociar con Catastro un nuevo contrato de arrendamiento. Los objetivos se cumplieron en el corto plazo. El contrato de arrendamiento se estará firmando en los próximos días, una vez que el ministerio de Economía lo apruebe, y nuevamente se fijará un precio de alquiler simbólico; hasta el año pasado era de unos 700 pesos mensuales.
El presidente de Ateneo confirmó en las últimas horas a semanario La Prensa que en mayo se realizarán nuevas elecciones que marcarán su salida del club, ya que sus obligaciones laborales no le dan margen para enfrentar un nuevo periodo al frente de institución. Igualmente seguirá apoyando a la nueva directiva quedando a la orden para lo que necesiten.
Recordamos que Claudio Invernizzi, además de su trabajo habitual en la agencia de publicidad que dirige, tendrá ardua tarea este año al ser designado por el pre candidato del Frente Amplio, Dr. Tabaré Vázquez, como el jefe de campaña. Nada más y nada menos.
Invernizzi señaló a semanario La Prensa que para lo que llegó al club (destrabar la situación con Catastro) ya se consiguió. Así que por lo tanto considera que su misión está cumplida y que es hora de darle paso a los jóvenes, manifestó.
Publicamos a continuación la carta abierta con el mensaje de Invernizzi y mas abajo un video realizado por Rocío De León que muestra el proceso de las obras de remodelación del gimnasio Alfredo L. Núñez del club Ateneo.
Carta abierta a los corazones rojos
El piso que pisarán los campeones se puso gracias a los campeones de la vida: a los hinchas, a los piriapolenses, a los amigos. Y fue movido por el sueño y el trabajo de la anterior directiva y por el sueño y el trabajo de la que hoy represento. Somos una legión de corazones rojos que empuja desde que el Club se fundó. Y somos todos. Este gimnasio es un ejemplo de que cuando una comunidad tiene un objetivo compartido y deseado, difícilmente puedan detenerla pequeñas mezquindades, tramas secretas o pensamientos pequeños.
La nobleza de los objetivos es el súperpoder de las comunidades pequeñas.
Y la moneda de cambio que tienen las instituciones es el agradecimiento. Es respetar la memoria hacia todos y cada uno de aquellos que sólo movilizados por el amor al Club pusieron dinero, esfuerzo y sacrificio. Vecinos, amigos, hinchas, socios y hasta simples turistas que acercaron su apoyo. A todos ellos, gracias. Gracias también a los concejales municipales de Piriápolis que unánimemente, sin fisuras, decidieron colaborar una vez más con el Club. Gracias, también, a las autoridades de la Dirección de Catastro por renovar su confianza y a los medios de comunicación de la zona por apoyar todas nuestras iniciativas.
En pocos días el gimnasio se pone en funcionamiento. Como adelanto va este video realizado por Rocío De León, hija de uno de los estandartes del viejo Ateneo, el entrañable Carlos de León (Leoncio), quien formado en nuestra cancha, recorrió después los estadios de Chile, de Argentina y de Montevideo.
Disfrútenlo. Viralicénlo. Este gimnasio es la obra de todos ustedes y como decía una frase pintada a brocha gorda en una pared del viejo gimnasio recién inaugurado: “No se destruye con las manos, lo que se construye con el corazón”
Claudio Invernizzi.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado domingo 30 de marzo de 2014 hora 17:26
