Matrimonio argentino denuncia maltrato en hotel de Piriápolis

Dos turistas argentinos denunciaron haber sido maltratados en un hotel de Piriápolis tras un inesperado y abrupto final de vacaciones en Uruguay. El matrimonio marplatenese se alojó en el hotel Palace, ubicado en calle Sanabria 990 del citado balneario, lugar del cual tuvieron que ser evacuados por las intensas lluvias del miércoles 5 de febrero que inundaron la planta baja del edificio, quedando anegada también su habitación.

En carta enviada a semanario La Prensa, Carlos Alberto Reyes, expresó su malestar ante el trato recibido por la propietaria del hotel, agregando que tampoco fue resarcido económicamente por los objetos perdidos y dañados bajo las aguas, las que no eran limpias, sino que venían acompañadas por “desechos cloacales con un olor pestilente” afirma el turista argentino.

Reyes señala que tras esta desafortunada experiencia junto a su lisiada esposa, deambulando de hotel en hotel, dejó constancia de los sucedido en APROTUR, además de reunirse con el alcalde de Piriápolis y dos concejales y enviar un mail a la Asociación de Hoteles y Restaurantes del Uruguay – AHRU y en dos oportunidades a la ministra de Turismo, Lilián Kechichián.

A mas de 10 días del insuceso, el matrimonio argentino aun no ha tenido respuesta alguna sobre su denuncia.

Sobre el tema, Semanario La Prensa consultó al alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, quien reconoció la reunión a la que refiere el denunciante, explicando que inmediatamente se procedió a enterar de la situación a la ministra de Turismo (nos enseño un mensaje de texto enviado a la secretaria de Estado) y a la Dirección de Higiene de la Intendencia Departamental. Sobre la falta de respuesta de parte de las autoridades al denunciante, el alcalde sostuvo que “todo lleva su tiempo”.

Publicamos a continuación la carta enviada por Reyes a semanario La Prensa,y mas abajo la nota enviada a la ministra y las fotos del hotel inundado.

Estimados Señores: mi nombre es Carlos Alberto Reyes soy Marplatense y junto con mi señora, decidimos en el mes de noviembre 2013, por un sistema de compras en internet (groupon) adquirir una estadía en el hotel Palaces Piriapolis, (Gregorio Sanabria 990) de Piriapolis, Maldonado. (pagando por adelantado).

Desde esa fecha mi contacto telefónico fue la Sra Adriana Drubezki quien dijo ser la dueña del hotel, de hecho me contacte con ella varias veces con el fin de solicitarle una reserva en la planta baja, (mi esposa esta operada de ambas rodillas, tiene movilidad reducida). Y no puede subir escaleras.

Ingrese a la pagina web del hotel: http://www.palacepiriapolis.uy/habitaciones.html# y no pude ver ninguna referencia sobre las habitaciones que estaba alquilando, en los llamados efectuados desde Argentina, la Sra Adriana, me decía que el hotel estaba en refacción.

El dia 1 de febrero llegamos a Piriapolis, con una devaluación espantosa, precios que metían miedo, pero con muchas ganas de descansar y pasarla muy bien.

El dia 5 de febrero a las 22 hs aproximadamente, fuimos al resto que funciona en el predio del hotel con el fin de comer una picada de mariscos, (la comida y el trato humano excelente de parte del personal del resto), en ese momento comenzó a llover, la moza nos pidió cambiar de mesa (por precaución el viernes 31 de enero se había inundado). Al rato teníamos lleno de agua el salón, (no había llovido esa noche tanto) Pero el agua no era solo de lluvia, era agua con desechos cloacales, que no solo habia inundado el restaurant si no toda la planta baja del hotel, nuestra la habitacion (001) estaba llena de agua con un olor pestilente, y desechos cloacales en suspensión nuestros bolsos, calzado, y regalos quedaron debajo de esas aguas, al cabo de media hora llegaron los bomberos (llamados por la Sra Adriana) y comenzaron a evacuar la planta baja y clausuraron el restaurant (por riesgo de electrocución, heladeras debajo del agua), (nunca vi un calco en el hotel que indique habilitación de la intendencia, o que estuvieran adheridos a alguna cámara hotelera)

La Sra Adriana como dueña jamas dio la cara, eramos 8 familias en la misma situación, su empleada Andrea nos indico que debíamos mudarnos a la planta alta, pero al ver a mi esposa, nos enviaron al hotel, Ocean a media cuadra en donde no había problema alguno con la inundación, (según Adriana era un problema de la zona y no del hotel) tuvimos que dejar parte del equipaje en un lugar y parte en el otro, esa noche se comunica por teléfono la Sra Adriana para decirnos que a la mañana debíamos dejar ese hotel, por su elevado precio (ella lo eligió) y llevar todas nuestras cosas al hotel American, también en esa misma zona pegado al Ocean, le consulte si pensaba brindarnos algún tipo de resarcimiento por todas las cosas que quedaron debajo del agua, y esta Señora de muy mal modo nos dijo que bastante con el pago del hotel, y que ella solo podía ofrecernos lavarnos y secarnos lo mojado sic….

Al dia siguiente, me acerque a APROTUR, y deje la denuncia cuya copia acompaño, y tuve una reunión con el Sr Mario Invernizzi Alcalde de Piriapolis, quien amablemente y junto a dos concejales me atendieron, y cursaron escritos a diferentes sectores con el fin de establecer si el hotel tenia o no habilitación, (ya que todavía esta en obra). a la dirección de higiene, y a la ministra de turismo. Liliam Kechichian, por ultimo envié un mail a la comisión de la Cámara de Hotelería y Gastronomía.

Ya pasaron 7 días volvimos a nuestro país y a pesar de haber recibido promesas de una rápida respuesta de parte de algún funcionario nadie se puso en contacto ni telefónico, ni por email, y nadie se tomo la molestia de saber cuanto nos costo el viaje, los esfuerzos que hicimos por casi un año de ahorro, y encima de todo esto, el deterioro de ropa, calzado, etc. que tuvimos que soportar.

Amamos Uruguay, la amabilidad de su gente y su buen trato, pero esto la verdad es que nos termino pegando muy mal, pero como dice un viejo dicho ” Si lo tratamos mal, digalo aquí, si lo tratamos bien dígalo afuera” yo es por eso que les escribo por que no quiero hacer de esto una vendetta a todos los hoteleros y al turismo uruguayo.

Me gustaría saber como se sentirían si en mi ciudad, tuvieran el mismo trato que yo recibí, y nadie le diera una respuesta.

Aprovecho su atención para agradecer la lectura de esta nota y adjuntar copia de las notas presentadas a las diferentes organizaciones gubernamentales, y fotos de la habitación y del comedor, quedo a su disposición.

Muy atentamente

C. A. R.