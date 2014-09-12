Martín Laventure charla con vecinos de Piriápolis
Viernes 12 desde las 19 horas en Tucumán y Trápanihttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/laventure-en-piriapolis.jpg
Bajo la consigna “Piriápolis va en serio”, Martín Laventure, candidato a diputado por Maldonado, visitará este viernes el balneario para charlar con vecinos y vecinas.
La reunión político partidaria de cara a las elecciones nacionales de octubre, se realizará en el comité de la Lista 45, ubicado en calle Tucumán casi Trápani, a las 19 horas.
La lista 45 del Espacio Saravia apoya a Lacalle Pou presidente, Martín Laventure diputado.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado viernes 12 de setiembre hora 01:30
Everybody says you can’t move a primary Tumlbr blog without deleting the account, but how about a secondary blog page? I have two accounts, one which I use and one that I simply started. I don’t use the main blog within the old one particular, but I do use a supplementary blog on a single account. Can there be any way I could move that secondary blog to my new accounts as a secondary blog as well?. Thanks!.
Anyone know or have links to Australian copyright infringement cases regarding photos or articles? Thanks a lot.?
Hi. Now i’m looking for a good site that provides creative composing prompts or creative composing exercises since I noticed that anyone that is seriously interested in writing must do creative composing exercises. Therefore does anyone know of worth keeping?.
I actually is thinking of creating ebook of content articles that are not copyrighted.. How, where am i able to go to get it?.
Keep working ,great job!
If you like reading a blog page, what kind of interesting points that make you like that blog page? Give me your favorite blog links too..
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my blog?
Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Thank you!
I am not certain where you are getting your info, but good topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was in search of this information for my mission.
For example , a movie’s down load link or a book’s ed2k links?.
Someone stated that you had to buy a domain, or your websites weren’t seen by everyone, is that true? Are you aware of what a domain is definitely? IF not really do not reply please..
Fantastic site. A lot of useful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your effort!
If you state admit to crimes (real or not real) on blog posts, can you be reported to the police and become tried upon what is written on-line?. What if the crime was just a rest, and its a supposed crime you did in another country?.
I stored a library account quantity and had to renew the. How do I right now eliminate the older account quantity from the Opera memory?. Thanks!.
I need help and ideas to start a fresh website?
I have a web site for my business and there is a url to my blog on it, it want to exhibit the blog posts on the webpage not just the link and I actually can’t figure out how to do it. Any help would be appreciated.
You should participate in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I will advocate this web site!
How to add article to Joomla utilizing a blackberry or other cellular device?
I need complete and detailed requirements, policies and procedures, anyone help me make sure you? = ).
How do I delete computer passwords from a different user upon my computer?
Tips on how to stop adding blog posts on facebook? ‘Stop importing’ button is not found.?
I want to start a blog yet would like to have your own domain. Any ideas the right way to go about this?.
I am just interested in producing my own music blog and I’m constantly looking through many music blogs throughout the day finding songs first before other people that I understand. But how exactly do those blogs find that music first? Can I really start by just posting the background music I find on additional blogs?.
I have already been told to visit and open up a WordPress blog accounts to make internet mini sites (web presence) and We are wanting to know if you have better ideas or just more concepts? Advise meant for WordPress would be great as well!.
I really love the sciences, especially chemistry and physics. But I also love the creative aspect of the spectrum, such as composing and books. I really wish to write. Would it be smart to minor in English or Creative Writing but major in the sciences? Can it look acceptable? I’m new to college stuff, and I’m curious. I don’t wish to miss an opportunity to improve my scientific or innovative knowledge! Now i’m a Junior in high school..
I’m not the owner of the website or from the copyrights, yet it’s very obvious to me that this website can be violating many copyrights. Can there be a way I could report it under the DMCA? Thanks!.
What is the best place to start a totally free blog?
Where can I find the best online creative writing classes? I reside in NYC so which colleges offer the best online innovative writing training course? If not really in a college than where else?.
What do people think would be a good blog hosting website for creating a blog on? There are plenty I think so I don’t know which usually would be most successful and versatile..