Marihuana será legal desde el martes: Un gramo costará entre $20 y $22; estiman que en diciembre comenzará venta en farmacias

Marihuana será legal desde el martes: Un gramo costará entre $20 y $22; estiman que en diciembre comenzará venta en farmaciashttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/marihuana.jpg
El Gobierno anunció en las últimas horas que desde el martes 6 de mayo entrará en vigencia el Decreto que regula la producción y consumo de marihuana en el país, estimando que entre noviembre y principios de diciembre, el cannabis comenzará a ser dispensado en las farmacias habilitadas . Asimismo se dio a conocer que el precio de un gramo de marihuana oscilará entre los $ 20 y $ 22.
El Decreto Reglamentario de la Ley N.° 19.172 que crea el mercado estrictamente regulado del cannabis será firmado el lunes por el presidente Mujica y el martes entrará en vigencia, de acuerdo a lo manifestado por el prosecretario de Presidencia, Diego Cánepa, y el secretario general de la Junta Nacional de Drogas, Julio Calzada, en conferencia de prensa realizada este viernes 2 de mayo.
El Decreto consta de 104 artículos y está dividido en 5 capítulos: uno dedicado al cannabis psicoactivo de uso no médico; otro con el registro de cannabis; un tercero sobre la constitución del IRCCA; un cuarto con infracciones y sanciones; y otro con disposiciones tributarias.
Llamado a interesados en la producción de Cannabis
Canepa explicó que el Instituto de Regulación y Control de Cannabis (IRCCA) realizará un llamado a interesados en la producción de la planta durante las dos semanas posteriores a la entrada en vigencia del Decreto.
Se otorgará un máximo de seis licencias para lo cual se pedirá a los interesados ciertas condiciones como la identificación, el sitio donde se prevé realizar las plantaciones, el origen de las semillas, las garantías y condiciones de envasado y rotulado del producto, entre otros requisitos.
Cánepa, también presidente de la Junta Nacional de Drogas, adelantó que una semana después de que entre en vigencia el decreto reglamentario, quedará conformada la junta directiva del IRCCA que será presidida por Julio Calzada y que también integrarán un representante de los ministerios de Ganadería, Agricultura y Pesca, Desarrollo Social y Salud Pública. Los jerarcas permanecerán en el cargo por cinco años.
Tres formas de acceder al Cannabis
Los jerarcas explicaron que habrá tres formas de acceder al Cannabis: Por cultivo doméstico hasta seis plantas de cannabis de efecto psicoactivo; a través de las farmacias habilitadas por el MSP y en las que se podrá comprar hasta 40 gramos por mes; y siendo miembro de un club cannábico. Los consumidores deberán optar por una de las tres formas. En el caso de los clubes canábicos, podrán tener un mínimo de 15 miembros y un máximo de 45.
En cuanto al cultivo doméstico, solo podrán ser titulares aquellas personas mayores de edad, ciudadanos uruguayos naturales o legales, o quienes acrediten su residencia permanente en el país, conforme a los requerimientos que establezca el IRCCA, siempre que se encuentren inscriptas en el Registro del Cannabis en la Sección Cultivo Doméstico de Cannabis Psicoactivo.
Venta en farmacias desde diciembre
También se dejó claro que estarán autorizadas por el MSP para vender el producto las farmacias comunitarias y de primera categoría que se registren, ya que no será obligatorio. En este sentido, se estableció que podrán adquirir cannabis de uso psicoactivo todas aquellas personas que se encuentren inscritas en el Registro correspondiente. A fines de noviembre y principios de diciembre se comenzará la dispensación en las farmacias registradas.
En las mismas, cada persona registrada podrá comprar hasta 40 gramos por mes en envases no mayores a 10 gramos. Cada gramo tendrá un costo de entre $ 20 y $ 22, valor que será fijado por el Poder Ejecutivo a través del IRCCA. El producto tendrá en la farmacia los mismos requisitos que los medicamentos controlados. El producto disponible en farmacias podrá tener hasta un máximo de 15 % de concentración de THC en su peso, como forma de controlar su psicoactividad.
No se podrá consumir en lugares públicos y se hará test a conductores
Las normas que rigen actualmente para el tabaco serán aplicadas también para el Cannabis como la prohibición de consumir en espacios cerrados, transporte público, etc, y además se realizarán controles a los conductores mediante un test que determina la cantidad de THC en el organismo, instancia que será coordinada por la UNASEV y la JND, organismo que proporcionará los equipos para el test correspondiente.
Con la puesta en marcha de este Decreto, el Gobierno busca mejorar la política de reducción de daños en la problemática de la marihuana, la tercera droga más consumida en Uruguay. Se prevé abarcar la cuarta parte de los usuarios en la primera etapa, con 5 toneladas en un modelo continuo de producción. Consideran que en el correr del próximo año haya un crecimiento del mercado legal no solo por precio sino también por la calidad del producto.
Desde el gobierno sostienen que el “mercado visible” permitirá mejorar las políticas públicas de salud e irá socavando la base económica del mercado ilegal. Para ello, el registro de consumidores, productores y clubes cannábicos que establece el Decreto será fundamental.
Identificaran a consumidores con huella dactilar
La huella dactilar es la mejor forma para identificar al usuario, manifestaron los jerarcas en la conferencia de prensa, informando que AGESIC creó un software específico para controlar el stock del producto; la producción y las variedades; y la realización del registro se efectivizará en los locales del correo uruguayo. Allí se registrará a los usuarios mediante la toma de la huella dactilar que generará un agoritmo único. Los datos se mantendrán en estricta reserva según las normas vigentes. Cuando el usuario concurra a las farmacias habilitadas a comprar el producto, se verificará con la huella que la persona está registrada y que no haya adquirido ya el volumen permitido de 40 gramos mensuales.
Canon estatal
El Estado cobrará un canon fijo y otro variable, previsto en el otorgamiento de las licencias cuyo producido se destinará a financiar las campañas de prevención contra el consumo.
Calzada acotó que, en función del volumen estimado de consumo, que es de entre 18 y 22 toneladas anuales, se necesitará un máximo de 10 hectáreas para cubrir este universo de usuarios.
El máximo de seis licencias que se otorgarán cubrirían en un futuro el entorno de 2 hectáreas de producción cada una. “Con esto podríamos manejar el volumen de producción vinculado a la demanda”, recalcó Calzada.
En el caso de los clubes cannábicos, deberán cumplir con ciertas condiciones de seguridad en la producción a costo de estas membresías privadas. No habrá ninguna subvención del Estado y los costos de seguridad biológica y protección de la producción lo absorberá quien produzca”, advirtió Cánepa.
De acuerdo a lo establecido en el artículo 46 del Decreto Reglamentario, ambos jerarcas puntualizaron que será el IRCCA quien realizará la importación de semillas o esquejes para el cultivo de plantas de cannabis psicoactivo que será destinada a los productores de cannabis psicoactivo para dispensación en farmacias, a las personas físicas que cultiven en forma doméstica cannabis psicoactivo y a los clubes de Membresía.
Las personas que produzcan semillas y esquejes de Cannabis psicoactivo conforme a la licencia otorgada por el IRCCA, deberán inscribirse en el Registro General de Semilleristas ante el Instituto Nacional de Semillas (INASE). Asimismo, los cultivadores deberán inscribirse ante el INASE.
Semanario La Prensa con www.presidencia.gub.uy
Publicado sábado 3 de mayo de 2014 hora 01:45
I simply want to say I’m new to blogging and truly loved you’re website. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You certainly come with very good posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing your web-site.
I just want to tell you that I am just all new to weblog and actually liked this blog. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with fantastic posts. Thanks a lot for sharing your webpage.
I just want to mention I am just very new to blogging and absolutely loved this page. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You certainly come with superb stories. With thanks for revealing your webpage.
I just want to mention I am all new to blogging and site-building and seriously enjoyed your blog. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You surely come with exceptional writings. With thanks for sharing your website.
I simply want to say I’m all new to blogging and honestly loved your blog. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You really have tremendous stories. Thanks a bunch for sharing your website.
Hello.This article was extremely interesting, particularly since I was investigating for thoughts on this issue last Wednesday.
I simply want to say I am all new to blogging and definitely loved this blog site. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have fabulous articles and reviews. Thanks a lot for revealing your blog site.
I just want to tell you that I am beginner to blogging and seriously loved you’re web blog. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your website . You actually come with terrific stories. With thanks for sharing your website.
I simply want to tell you that I am new to blogs and actually liked your web blog. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly have really good well written articles. Kudos for sharing your website.
I simply want to mention I am beginner to weblog and definitely loved you’re web-site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You really come with beneficial articles and reviews. Thanks for revealing your web-site.
I simply want to say I am very new to weblog and actually liked this web blog. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your website . You surely come with impressive article content. Kudos for sharing with us your webpage.
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to weblog and certainly loved this website. Probably I’m want to bookmark your website . You definitely come with impressive articles and reviews. Thank you for sharing with us your website page.
Attractive component to content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment or even I achievement you access persistently quickly.
I simply want to tell you that I’m very new to blogging and seriously enjoyed this blog. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You amazingly come with tremendous stories. Cheers for sharing your web page.
Fantastic post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thank you!
Hello! I’ve been reading your blog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!|
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.
Boosts immunity – The formula of green juice normally embody vegetables, for example, spinach broccoli, and kale. It is accepted these vegetables helps in boosting immunity and likewise offer an incredible level of cell protection.
Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I’m experiencing challenge with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting similar rss drawback? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
modern bathroom decorating ideas is very well written information. It will be helpful to everyone who employess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work canr wait to read more posts.
on download film terbaru subtitle indonesia I’m having a strange problem I cannot make my reader pick up your feed, I’m using google reader by the way.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
Hello there I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent jo.|
naturally like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Thanks for every other magnificent article. Where else may anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such information.
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This tip procured by you is very useful for accurate planning.
Good writing skills here, I like it 🙂
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great, as well as the content!
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your site unintentionally, and I am stunned why this coincidence didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
What i do not understood is in truth how you are now not really much more well-favored than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You already know thus considerably on the subject of this subject, made me in my view imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women are not interested except it is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time maintain it up!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.|
Magnificent web site. Plenty of helpful info here. I¡¦m sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you on your sweat!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Good day very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also¡KI’m glad to search out a lot of useful info here in the submit, we want work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Wow, fantastic weblog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall glance of your web site is magnificent, as smartly as the content!
I¡¦ve learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you place to create one of these great informative website.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before end I am reading this fantastic piece of writing to increase my know-how.|
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
You made a few nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
I was just searching for this info for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Usually the top web sites are full of garbage.
There are some interesting time limits on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There is some validity but I’ll take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as well
ÿþ<
Thanks a ton for blogging this, it was very helpful and told a ton
I’m not sure why but this website is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Anyone else having issues viewing this on mobile device?
Many thanks for your post. I would really like to say that the expense of car insurance differs from one plan to another, for the reason that there are so many different issues which contribute to the overall cost. By way of example, the make and model of the car will have a huge bearing on the price tag. A reliable outdated family vehicle will have a lower priced premium than just a flashy fancy car.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.|
Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Thanks!|
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have found out so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the supply?
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hello there, I found your blog by the use of Google even as searching for a similar matter, your site came up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Of course, what a splendid site and illuminating posts, I surely will bookmark your blog.All the Best!
I have to get across my respect for your kindness supporting persons who actually need help with that situation. Your special dedication to getting the message all over had become surprisingly significant and have in every case permitted professionals much like me to achieve their desired goals. Your entire helpful instruction implies this much to me and a whole lot more to my peers. With thanks; from all of us.
hi!,I love your writing so so much! proportion we communicate extra approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
I have to express appreciation to the writer just for rescuing me from this situation. Just after surfing around throughout the search engines and getting ideas which are not helpful, I believed my life was done. Living without the answers to the issues you have fixed by way of your good short post is a crucial case, and those which might have adversely affected my entire career if I had not come across your web blog. Your main mastery and kindness in taking care of all things was vital. I’m not sure what I would have done if I had not come upon such a stuff like this. I can also at this point look ahead to my future. Thank you so much for the expert and effective help. I will not think twice to refer your web sites to any individual who should have tips about this matter.
As a Newbie, I am continuously browsing online for articles that can be of assistance to me. Thank you
Howdy very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also¡KI am happy to search out a lot of helpful information here in the publish, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Good blog! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Good read, enjoyed it!
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a wonderful activity in this subject!
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your web site by accident, and I am surprised why this coincidence didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
magnificent put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of this sector do not notice this. You must proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
Good site! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
Finally someone that knows what they’re talking about.
ÿþ<
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, a lot of people are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most people will agree with your website.
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This tip offered by you is very useful for proper planning.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hello. excellent job. I did not imagine this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Excellent site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you for your sweat!
I will right away grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in internet explorer, might check this¡K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge portion of folks will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.
I keep listening to the news update speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Needed to write you one little bit of word to be able to give many thanks again for these amazing information you have shown on this site. It has been simply particularly open-handed of you to provide without restraint what numerous people would’ve distributed for an ebook in order to make some money for themselves, most notably considering that you might well have done it in the event you considered necessary. The guidelines also worked to be the great way to fully grasp someone else have the identical desire like my personal own to learn a whole lot more on the subject of this issue. I’m certain there are several more enjoyable sessions in the future for many who looked at your site.
As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Good web site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
You are a very capable individual!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Of course, what a fantastic site and educative posts, I surely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
I am continually searching online for posts that can facilitate me. Thank you!
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts. Stay up the great paintings! You already know, lots of individuals are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
I simply want to say I am newbie to blogging and certainly savored your web blog. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You actually come with fabulous articles. With thanks for sharing with us your webpage.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not really much more smartly-liked than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably on the subject of this topic, produced me in my opinion imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women are not involved until it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!
I am continually looking online for ideas that can benefit me. Thank you!
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.