Mano de Obra para Pintura de Pilastras de Rambla de Piriápolis
El Municipio de Piriápolis llama a interesados en cotizar Mano de Obra para Pintura de Pilastras de Rambla de los Argentinos y Rambla de los Ingleses.
Las empresas deberán estar inscriptas en DGI, BPS y BSE; y en condiciones de contratar con la IDM. Se solicita tiempo estimado de realización de los trabajos para cada una de las etapas que se detallan en la memoria descriptiva y para el total en caso de que corresponda. El precio debe incluir mano de obra, herramientas y equipo necesarios en todos sus alcances.
Las cotizaciones serán recibidas en sobre cerrado en oficinas del Municipio de Piriápolis desde el día 15/11/2013 hasta la hora 12:00 del día 21/11/2013.
La apertura se realizará el día 21/11/2013 a la hora 12:30 en Planta Alta del Municipio de Piriápolis.
Por consultas comunicarse al teléfono 4432 31 73, o personalmete en oficina de Obras Piriápolis, ubicada en calle Simón del Pino entre Misiones y Reconquista, de lunes a viernes.
Documentos asociados:
