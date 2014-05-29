Los nuevos partidos políticos en Uruguay y los que se quedaron por el camino

Diez partidos políticos participarán en las elecciones Internas del próximo domingo, además de los 4 con representación parlamentaria, la Corte Electoral habilitó otros seis partidos políticos que buscarán conseguir al menos 500 votos que lo habiliten para las elecciones nacionales del 26 de octubre. Asimismo otros tantos partidos políticos quedaron por el camino no logrando ser habilitados por la Junta Electoral. Conocelos en el siguiene informe de semanario La Prensa.

El partido Frente Amplio, Colorado, Nacional e Independiente, son los partidos que actualmente cuentan con representación parlamentaria. Los restantes partidos que participarán en la elección del próximo domingo son: Partido de los Trabajadores, Unidad Popular, Unión por el cambio, Partido Ecologista Radical Intransigente, Partido Unidos y Partido de la Concertación.

Unidad Popular – Asamblea Popular

Asamblea Popular fue fundado en el año 2006 por frenteamplistas disconformes con las políticas del gobierno encabezado por el presidente de entonces Tabaré Vázquez. Asamblea Popular se define como la nueva fuerza de la izquierda uruguaya, afirmando que representan a la verdadera izquierda del país, en detrimento del Frente Amplio, partido que consideran ha virado hacia el centro derecha. Uno de los fundadores y principales referentes del partido fue el ex legislador y abogado Helios Sarthou, fallecido en el año 2012.

En abril de 2013 se anunció que Asamblea Popular integra una coalición de partidos de izquierda llamada “Unidad Popular” que se presentará a las elecciones internas del 1º de junio. Dicha coalición está formada por Asamblea Popular, Movimiento 26 de Marzo (lista 326), Partido Comunista Revolucionario (lista 960), Movimiento de Defensa de los Jubilados (Modeju lista 3060), Movimiento Avanzar (lista 13013), Partido Humanista (lista 1969), Agrupación Nacional ProUNIR, Partido Bolchevique del Uruguay (PBU lista 6464), Refundación Comunista, Intransigencia Socialista y Partido Obrero y Campesino del Uruguay (Poycu).

Unidad Popular presenta un solo candidato en las Internas, responsabilidad que recae en el historiador Gonzalo Abella, siendo su compañero de fórmula el sindicalista Gustavo López (foto sup. izq.). Otros referentes son Eduardo Rubio y el candidato presidencial de 2009, Raúl Rodríguez da Silva.

Unión para el cambio – Partido Uruguayo

Uno de los partidos políticos mas jóvenes del país. De filiación derechista, se definen como la única “opción verdadera de cambio”. Lleva como candidato único a presidente de la República a Marcelo Fuentes y sus listas son 76.000 y 7676.

Proponen derogar el IRPF y el IASS; exigen el retiro inmediato de Uruguay del Mercosur, sosteniendo que “la economía uruguaya está sujeta a los caprichos de otros países y estamos prisioneros de un inoperante Mercosur que no nos deja avanzar al no permitir que concretemos Tratados de Libre Comercio con otros Estados.

Reclaman pesificar el mercado interno, terminando con las ventas de propiedades, inmuebles y automotores en dólares y proponen la urgente creación de un organismo estatal que regule los precios de los productos de la Canasta Familiar. Además de hacer llegar al pueblo los Productos Básicos Alimenticios sin gravamen alguno y sin ninguna intermediación que aumente su precio.

Propone aumentar las penas por delitos violentos y de narcotráfico y suprimir salidas transitorias y libertades anticipadas para los presos. Se manifiestan contrarios al proyecto de ley de regulación del autocultivo de marihuana, la ley del aborto y el matrimonio igualitario.

PERI – Partido Ecologista Radical Intransigente

El Partido Ecologista Radical Intransigente – PERI – es de las nuevas opciones políticas en este período electoral que se inicia. Espacio formado por ex- frenteamplistas e independientes de izquierda. Es un partido de carácter ecologista e izquierdista que se manifiesta contrario al proyecto Aratirí y pide mayores controles para las fabricantes de celulosa que operan en el país. En contra de la megaminería y a favor del cuidado del medio ambiente en todo su espectro, el Partido ecologista postula a la presidencia de la República al Ing. Agr. César Vega con sus listas 1330 – 1331.

El partido Ecologista nace en base a los siguientes puntos:

*Porque estamos desencantados por la “Indiferencia política ante los problemas que en general nos afectan a todos.

* Porque estamos cansados de promesas incumplidas y vacías de contenido.

* Porque nos preocupa mucho ver día a día el deterioro social y ambiental que heredarán las generaciones venideras.

* Porque los anteriores y los actuales políticos, que se repiten, elección tras elección, nunca toman contacto con la realidad; ya que hicieron de la política un medio de vida cómodo y no una función altruista con vocación de servicio a su pueblo.

Partido Unidos

Plantea gobernar por democracia directa (plebiscitos), eliminando el parlamento, y un país 100% orgánico, sin transgénicos ni agrotóxicos . La pre-candidata presidencial por el Partido Unidos es Beatriz Banchero.

Partido de la Concertación.

Se trata de un espacio electoral creado en mutuo acuerdo por el Partido Nacional y el Partido Colorado. Si bien el lema es a nivel nacional, nace como estrategia para disputarle al Frente Amplio el triunfo electoral en las elecciones departamentales y municipales de mayo de 2015 . En Maldonado se hicieron gestiones entre blancos y colorados para utilizar el lema pero otros sectores de estos partidos se opusieron quedando sin efecto. El candidato de dicho partido es José Luis Vera.

Partido de los Trabajadores

Partido de orientación Trotskista creado en 1984 que ha participado en numerosas elecciones pero jamás ha superado las 600 adhesiones. En abril del 2014 el Partido de los Trabajadores explicitó al partido Unidad Popular su interés en votar bajo un mismo lema de cara a las elecciones internas de junio y nacionales de octubre; pero la respuesta de dicho partido fue negativa. Participará en las próximas elecciones internas de junio bajo la lista 1917 y el pre-candidato es Rafael Fernández, aspirando a lograr los 500 votos que lo habiliten para las elecciones nacionales de octubre.

Partidos políticos que quedaron por el camino

Otros sectores políticos fracasaron en su intento de conseguir la habilitación por parte de la Corte Electoral o una vez creados, no han realizado siquiera los trámites correspondientes para lograr dicha habilitación. El proceso de presentación de nuevos partidos políticos para competir en las Elecciones Internas cerró el día 2 de enero de 2014:

Partido Verde del Uruguay. Se trata de otro partido de corte ecologista, que se manifiesta en contra de la extranjerización y la concentración de la tierra.

Partido Pirata del Uruguay. Es un sector que se hace eco de los movimientos pirata alrededor del mundo, centran su base programática en temáticas relacionadas con derechos de autor, privacidad en internet, gestión del Estado y educación.

Partido Liberal Libertario. Sector crítico que afirma que la izquierda avasalla las “libertades económicas” mientras que la derecha, las “libertades personales”. Propone derogar todos los impuestos y suspender los planes sociales que no hayan cumplido con el resultado de sacar a la gente de la pobreza y en materia de educación, plantea que no debería ser obligatoria, y que debería crearse un sistema de vales que funcione en forma de pago con el que los padres puedan elegir a qué escuela pública enviar a sus hijos.

Partido Unión de Mujeres. Entre sus principales principios ideológicos se encuentran el “respeto a la democracia”, “promoción de la tolerancia y la no violencia”, “desarrollo de la ciencia”, “protección de los recursos naturales” y “lucha contra la corrupción”.

Partido Viva la vida. Partido creado por el comunicador radial Pablo Aguirrézabal que plantea, entre otras cosas, “ir hacia una sociedad de amigos, donde lo importante no sea competir, sino compartir el universo con los demás seres”, con una “sociedad de puertas abiertas” y donde “nadie que tenga el poder ni el derecho de la fuerza o de la mentira”

Nación Celeste. Corriente política evangélica nacida en el departamento de Florida, plantea “recuperar los valores que hacen a la tradición de la familia como base de la sociedad” y retomar la confianza en la providencia de Dios”

Semanario La Prensa con Wikipedia

Publicado jueves 29 de mayo de 2014