Los hermanos Foglia, Collazo y Dumestre, eliminados

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/vela1.jpg

Alejandro y Andrea Foglia siguen en “Vela”; Lausarot se despidió de Londres en Tiro.

Al final de esta nota encontrará la tabla oficial de la clasificiación en la segunda etapa.

Alejandro Foglia se ubicó 3º en la segunda etapa y está 7º en la General, mientras que su hermana Andrea también sigue en competencia, aunque está lejos de los primeros lugares ubicándose en la posición 37 de 41 participantes.

Mañana se realizarán las etapas 3 y 4  a las 10:00 y 11:15 (hora uruguaya) respectivamente de 10 regatas pautadas donde los 10 primeros competirán por una medalla.

Foglia había arrancado muy bien y en punta en la segunda etapa, pero luego de la primera marca fue superado y pasó a ocupar el tercer lugar hasta el final, mejorando así su performance de la primera etapa donde había llegado en 15º lugar.

Mientras tanto, su hermana Andrea mejoró y en la segunda etapa terminó en el lugar 34 a 4 :48 de la ganadora, ahora está en el puesto 37 de 41 participantes.

Lausarot le dijo a adiós a Londres

LAUSAROT Rudi

El uruguayo Rudi Lausarot, debutante en los Juegos Olímpicos, le dijo adiós a Londres al terminar en la última ubicación de la tabla en Tiro. Con apenas 4 años de experiencia en la disciplina, Lausarot llegó a los Juegos Olímpicos después de obtener el récord nacional con 583 puntos, puntaje que no pudo repetir en la máxima fiesta deportiva mundial, alcanzando las 575 unidades.

Otro uruguayo a quien bien le podríamos decir “que le quiten lo tirado”. Vivió su experiencia en los Juegos Olímpicos, representó a Uruguay y ahora habrá que seguir trabajando para mejorar. Fuerza Rudi!

Alejandro Foglia en Vela: Segunda etapa

FOGLIA COSTA Alejandro

 Total de la flota después de la 2 ª Carrera

Rk Carrera Puntos +
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 M TOT Neto
1 AUS 2 1 3 3 +
2 GUA 1 10 11 11 +
3 CRO 5 6 11 11 +
4 CYP 9 4 13 13 +
5 SWE 11 5 16 16 +
6 KOR 8 9 17 17 +
7 URU 15 3 18 18 +
8 BRA 17 2 19 19 +
9 NZL 12 8 20 20 +
10 FRA 3 21 24 24
Lugar Nombre Tiempo Pts Carrera +
1 AUS Tom Slingsby 56:25 1 +
2 BRA FONTES Bruno +0:19 2 +
3 URU FOGLIA COSTA Alejandro +0:40 3 +
4 CYP KONTIDES Pavlos +1:00 4 +
5 SWE MYRGREN Rasmus +1:29 5 +
6 CRO Stipanovic Tonci +1:35 6 +
7 ARG ALSOGARAY Julio +1:38 7 +
8 NZL MURDOCH Andrew +1:41 8 +
9 KOR HA Jeemin +1:43 9 +
10 GUA MAEGLI AGUERO, Juan Ignacio +1:43 10

Andrea Foglia

FOGLIA COSTA Andrea

2 ª Carrera
Oficial
Lugar Nombre Tiempo Pts Carrera +
1 IRL MURPHY Annalise 58:32 1 +
2 BEL Evi Van Acker +0:45 2 +
3 NED Marit Bouwmeester +0:59 3 +
4 CZE Veronika Fenclova +1:05 4 +
5 EE.UU. Paige Railey +1:25 5 +
6 FIN MULTALA Sari +1:37 6 +
7 BLR DROZDOVSKAYA Tatiana +1:41 7 +
8 CHN Xu Lijia +1:45 8 +
9 MEX Tania Elías Calles +1:56 9 +
10 GBR JOVEN Alison +2:02 10 +
11 ESP CEBRIAN MARTINEZ DE LAGOS Alicia +2:06 11 +
12 CRO Tina Mihelic +2:09 12 +
13 LTU Scheidt Gintare +2:11 13 +
14 FRA Sarah Steyaert +2:18 14 +
15 BRA KOSTIW Adriana +2:25 15 +
16 ITA CLAPCICH Francesca +2:43 16 +
17 SWE OLSSON Josefin +2:46 17 +
18 AUS Krystal Weir +2:53 18 +
19 DEN RINDOM Anne-Marie +3:07 19 +
20 GER Franziska Goltz +3:14 20 +
21 CAN DUBE Danielle +3:23 21 +
22 POR CARMO Sara +3:26 22 +
23 NZL WINTHER Sara +3:33 23 +
24 NI EIDE Marta Enger +3:36 24 +
25 SUI Nathalie BRUGGER +3:43 25 +
26 POL WEINZIEHER Anna +3:47 26 +
27 SIN YIN Elizabeth +3:50 27 +
28 ARG CARRANZA SAROLI Cecilia +4:00 28 +
29 GRE AGRAFIOTI Anna +4:26 29 +
30 POR SCHMIDT Paloma +4:38 30 +
31 RUS SHNITKO Svetlana +4:39 31 +
32 JPN DOI Manami +4:40 32 +
33 ISR EDELMAN Nufar +4:43 33 +
34 URU FOGLIA COSTA Andrea +4:48 34 +
35 RTU DONERTAS Nazli Cagla +5:01 35 +
36 GUA ALDANA BENNETT Andrea +5:03 36 +
37 LCA LYGOE Bet +5:09 37 +
38 IOA Van Aanholt filipino +5:20 38 +
39 EST POHLAK Anna +5:26 39 +
40 COK WILLIAMS Helema +6:05 40 +
41 ISV ROLLER Mayumi +6:37 41

Rudi Lausarot

Tiro clasificación General

Posición Atleta +
1 Rumania Moldoveanu Alin George +
2 Italia Campriani Niccolo +
3 India NARANG Gagan +
4 República Popular de China Wang Tao +
5 Países Bajos HELLENBRAND Pedro +
6 Francia Piasecki Pierre Edmond +
7 Belarús CHARHEIKA Illia +
8 Noruega Ole Magnus BAKKEN +
9 Israel RICHTER Sergey +
10 República Popular de China Zhu Qinan +
11 Belarús BUBNOVICH Vitali +
12 Alemania JUSTUS Julián +
13 Hungría SIDI Pedro +
14 Noruega Hansen son +
15 Federación de Rusia Alexei Kamenski +
16 India Abhinav Bindra +
17 República de Corea KIM Jonghyun +
18 Ucrania KULISH Serhiy +
19 Ucrania Artur AYVAZYAN +
20 Federación de Rusia SOKOLOV Alexandre +
21 Kirguistán Ruslan Ismailov +
22 Bulgaria RIZOV Anton +
23 Mongolia NYANTAI Bayaraa +
24 Gran Bretaña Huckle James Charles +
25 Alemania Mohaupt Tino +
26 Francia Jeremy MONNIER +
27 Estados Unidos de América HALL Jonathan +
28 Austria FARNIK Thomas +
29 Egipto HOSEN Amgad +
30 Serbia Nemanja MIROSAVLJEV +
31 Eslovaquia GONCI Jozef +
32 República de Corea HAN Jinseop +
33 La República Checa AMAN Vaclav +
34 Italia Marco de Nicoló +
35 Estados Unidos de América Matthew Emmons +
36 Croacia Durkovic Bojan +
37 Suiza Loretan Pascal +
38 Japón Yajima Midori +
39 Suiza BEYELER Simon +
40 Australia Hacia Dios William +
41 España Javier López +
42 Australia SAMPSON Dane Kevin +
43 Croacia GORSA Petar +
44 Bosnia y Herzegovina FAZLIJA Nedzad +
45 Sri Lanka Samarakoon Mangala +
46 Canadá Niefer Cory +
47 Uruguay LAUSAROT Rudi

