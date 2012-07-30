Los hermanos Foglia, Collazo y Dumestre, eliminados

Los hermanos Foglia, Collazo y Dumestre, eliminadoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/vela1.jpg
Alejandro y Andrea Foglia siguen en “Vela”; Lausarot se despidió de Londres en Tiro.
Al final de esta nota encontrará la tabla oficial de la clasificiación en la segunda etapa.
Alejandro Foglia se ubicó 3º en la segunda etapa y está 7º en la General, mientras que su hermana Andrea también sigue en competencia, aunque está lejos de los primeros lugares ubicándose en la posición 37 de 41 participantes.
Mañana se realizarán las etapas 3 y 4 a las 10:00 y 11:15 (hora uruguaya) respectivamente de 10 regatas pautadas donde los 10 primeros competirán por una medalla.
Foglia había arrancado muy bien y en punta en la segunda etapa, pero luego de la primera marca fue superado y pasó a ocupar el tercer lugar hasta el final, mejorando así su performance de la primera etapa donde había llegado en 15º lugar.
Mientras tanto, su hermana Andrea mejoró y en la segunda etapa terminó en el lugar 34 a 4 :48 de la ganadora, ahora está en el puesto 37 de 41 participantes.
Lausarot le dijo a adiós a Londres
El uruguayo Rudi Lausarot, debutante en los Juegos Olímpicos, le dijo adiós a Londres al terminar en la última ubicación de la tabla en Tiro. Con apenas 4 años de experiencia en la disciplina, Lausarot llegó a los Juegos Olímpicos después de obtener el récord nacional con 583 puntos, puntaje que no pudo repetir en la máxima fiesta deportiva mundial, alcanzando las 575 unidades.
Otro uruguayo a quien bien le podríamos decir “que le quiten lo tirado”. Vivió su experiencia en los Juegos Olímpicos, representó a Uruguay y ahora habrá que seguir trabajando para mejorar. Fuerza Rudi!
Alejandro Foglia en Vela: Segunda etapa
Total de la flota después de la 2 ª Carrera
|Rk
|Carrera
|Puntos
|+
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|M
|TOT
|Neto
|1
|2
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|3
|+
|2
|1
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|11
|+
|3
|5
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|11
|+
|4
|9
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|13
|+
|5
|11
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|16
|+
|6
|8
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|17
|17
|+
|7
|15
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18
|18
|+
|8
|17
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|19
|19
|+
|9
|12
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|20
|+
|10
|3
|21
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|24
|Lugar
|Nombre
|Tiempo
|Pts Carrera
|+
|1
|Tom Slingsby
|56:25
|1
|+
|2
|FONTES Bruno
|+0:19
|2
|+
|3
|FOGLIA COSTA Alejandro
|+0:40
|3
|+
|4
|KONTIDES Pavlos
|+1:00
|4
|+
|5
|MYRGREN Rasmus
|+1:29
|5
|+
|6
|Stipanovic Tonci
|+1:35
|6
|+
|7
|ALSOGARAY Julio
|+1:38
|7
|+
|8
|MURDOCH Andrew
|+1:41
|8
|+
|9
|HA Jeemin
|+1:43
|9
|+
|10
|MAEGLI AGUERO, Juan Ignacio
|+1:43
|10
Andrea Foglia
Rudi Lausarot
Tiro clasificación General
|Posición
|Atleta
|+
|1
|Moldoveanu Alin George
|+
|2
|Campriani Niccolo
|+
|3
|NARANG Gagan
|+
|4
|Wang Tao
|+
|5
|HELLENBRAND Pedro
|+
|6
|Piasecki Pierre Edmond
|+
|7
|CHARHEIKA Illia
|+
|8
|Ole Magnus BAKKEN
|+
|9
|RICHTER Sergey
|+
|10
|Zhu Qinan
|+
|11
|BUBNOVICH Vitali
|+
|12
|JUSTUS Julián
|+
|13
|SIDI Pedro
|+
|14
|Hansen son
|+
|15
|Alexei Kamenski
|+
|16
|Abhinav Bindra
|+
|17
|KIM Jonghyun
|+
|18
|KULISH Serhiy
|+
|19
|Artur AYVAZYAN
|+
|20
|SOKOLOV Alexandre
|+
|21
|Ruslan Ismailov
|+
|22
|RIZOV Anton
|+
|23
|NYANTAI Bayaraa
|+
|24
|Huckle James Charles
|+
|25
|Mohaupt Tino
|+
|26
|Jeremy MONNIER
|+
|27
|HALL Jonathan
|+
|28
|FARNIK Thomas
|+
|29
|HOSEN Amgad
|+
|30
|Nemanja MIROSAVLJEV
|+
|31
|GONCI Jozef
|+
|32
|HAN Jinseop
|+
|33
|AMAN Vaclav
|+
|34
|Marco de Nicoló
|+
|35
|Matthew Emmons
|+
|36
|Durkovic Bojan
|+
|37
|Loretan Pascal
|+
|38
|Yajima Midori
|+
|39
|BEYELER Simon
|+
|40
|Hacia Dios William
|+
|41
|Javier López
|+
|42
|SAMPSON Dane Kevin
|+
|43
|GORSA Petar
|+
|44
|FAZLIJA Nedzad
|+
|45
|Samarakoon Mangala
|+
|46
|Niefer Cory
|+
|47
|LAUSAROT Rudi
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I'll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
406303 77770I saw a lot of website but I think this one contains something special in it in it 873555
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Only wanna input that you have a very decent web site , I the layout it actually stands out.
naturally like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the reality however I'll surely come back again.
