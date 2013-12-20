Los clubes de baby fútbol Estación Las Flores, Rampla Jr. y Rausa entregan medallas este fin de semana

Los clubes de baby fútbol Estación Las Flores, Rampla Jr. y Rausa entregan medallas este fin de semanahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/baby-las-flores.jpg
Tres clubes de la Liga Zona Oeste de Baby Fútbol realizan sus fiestas de cierre de la Temporada 2013 con la tradicional entrega de medallas a sus respectivos planteles. El club RAUSA de Gregorio Aznárez, Estación Las Flores y Rampla Jr. de Piriápolis están de fiesta este fin de semana.
RAUSA el sábado 21 de diciembre
El club de Baby Fútbol RAUSA tendrá su fiesta deportiva este sábado 21 de diciembre desde las 19 horas en la sede social, donde los niños recibirán las medallas de reconocimiento a su participación durante la Temporada 2013.
Club Estación Las Flores
El turno de Estación Las Flores será el domingo 22 de diciembre desde las 19 hs. en la cancha del club. Despedirán el año y entregarán las medallas a todas las categorías.
Club Rampla Jr.
En tanto el club Rampla Jr. de baby fútbol también eligió el domingo 22 de diciembre para realizar la fiesta de cierre de la Temporada 2013. Será en la sede del club donde los niños disfrutarán de una rica hamburgueseada.
