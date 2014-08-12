Lista 99738 presenta sectores que apoyan a De los Santos a la diputación
Conferencia de prensa será este martes 12 en la Junta Departamentalhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/100_6483.jpg
La Lista 99738 anuncia una conferencia de prensa para el mediodía de este martes donde serán presentados los sectores y agrupaciones que apoyan la candidatura de Oscar De los Santos a la diputación por el departamento de Maldonado.
La reunión de prensa está prevista para las 12 horas de este martes 12 de agosto en la sala 1 de la Junta Departamental.
Publicado martes 12 de agosto de 2014 hora 00:10
