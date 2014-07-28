CES convoca a docentes interesados en Interinatos y Suplencias
La Dirección del Liceo de Piriápolis “José Luis Invernizzi” comunica a la población que desde el miércoles 30 de julio y hasta el 8 de agosto inclusive se recepcionarán carpetas de mérito de los docentes interesados en integrar listas de Interinatos y Suplencias en todas las asignaturas.
El Consejo de Educación Secundaria convoca a interesados a integrar Listas de Interinatos y Suplencias de todas las asignaturas. Los aspirantes para inscribirse por primera vez deberán registrar la solicitud completando el formulario que aparace en al página web del CES (www.ces.edu.uy) y adjuntarlo a la carpeta de méritos, así como también deberán ingresar en ésta para conocer los requisitos generales y específicos para cada asignatura.
Los docentes que ya figuren en listas y hayan generado méritos a partir del último llamado, deberán actualizarlos, adjuntando los documentos que lo acrediten. Las carpetas de méritos se recepcionarán en la Secretaría Liceal desde el día: 30 de julio hasta el 8 de agosto en el horario de 16 hs. a 21 hs.
Prof. Rita Garateguy – Directora
Prof. Anabella Fernández Chaves – Secretaria
