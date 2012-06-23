Liceo “Álvaro Figueredo” de Pan de Azúcar

“Trabajamos por y para la institución,

priorizando a nuestros alumnos,

porque tenemos una gran vocación docente”

El día miércoles al mediodía, semanario “La Prensa” visito las instalaciones del liceo “Álvaro Figueredo” de Pan de Azúcar. Encontramos un centro docente cuidado, con algunas dificultades en algunas áreas, cosa normal en un centro docente que cuenta con una plantilla de 900 alumnos, pero quedamos gratamente sorprendidos por los logros y mas que nada por la unión entre todo el personal docente, de servicio y la dirección.

La profesora Iriondo conversaba en estos términos con nosotros:

“En la parte docente estamos muy bien no tenemos carencia de profesores, no queda ni una hora libre, esta todo cubierto hasta lo ultimo que fueron los ECA, Espacios Curriculares Abiertos, están todos cubiertos con diferentes proyectos áulicos, en cuanto a la parte edilicia, esta bien el edificio, tenemos algunos problemitas como por ejemplo en la parte sanitaria y en la electricidad pero son cosas inevitables ya que el edificio tiene varios años que pesan en la construcción, pero ya hemos hecho las gestiones y ya el Consejo se expidió para hacer las reparaciones, primero en la parte eléctrica y enseguida en la sanitaria, pero siempre estamos tratando de solucionar de una u otra manera, en esto debo destacar la colaboración del municipio de Pan de Azúcar que siempre que se le ha solicitado ha estado presente apoyando ala Institucióntambién debo destacar el aporte dela Comisiónde APAL, al cuerpo docente, al administrativo que todos están colaborando y si tenemos algún inconveniente tratamos de solucionarlo de la mejor manera”

LP..Nos llama la atención las refacciones realizadas, cortinas nuevas, heladera y muebles nuevos en la sala de profesores, una filmadora, el telescopio y próximamente la autorización para edificar un observatorio y el techo de la cancha exterior ¿Cómo se logra esto?

V.I..Esta dirección ya tiene 5 años en este centro educativo y siempre apunto a los valores humanos, a la solidaridad, a la responsabilidad, al compromiso que encontré en este liceo por eso trato siempre de apoyar a toda la población, a los funcionarios, administrativos, de servicio, a los docentes, que se sientan cómodos y por sobre todo que haya un clima optimo para el trabajo que es a lo que apuntaba, con un clima optimo institucional esta cosas se consiguen. El año pasado la comisión de APAL trabajo y se adquirieron todas las cortinas, se hizo una pared que faltaba con una puerta ventana muy bonita, se han comprado muchos equipos, trabajamos por y para la institución que es nuestro objetivo primordial.

LP..Sabemos que el liceo tiene muchos proyectos en el área deportiva ¿es así?

V.I. Si, estamos con muchos proyectos pero no solo en el área deportiva, en ECA también se están trabajando entre 5 o 6 proyectos, cada docente desde su óptica y también tenemos las salidas didácticas que cada docente ya esta haciendo en varias asignaturas, algunas interdisciplinarias, eso es fundamental para nuestros chicos, se hacen las salidas didácticas y luego se hace la evaluación, en la parte deportiva vamos a estar representando al departamento en futbol masculino y femenino, futbol 5 futbol 7 y futbol de cancha, de 11 jugadores, por suerte a Pan de Azúcar le toca representar al departamento de Maldonado ya que fue el único centro educativo que se inscribió.

Desfile de modas

La comisión de APAL por suerte trabaja muy bien y este año esta conformada con mas integrantes y esta programando para el próximo 7 de julio, previo a la vacaciones de invierno, un desfile de modas que auspicia El Dorado y se realizara en el polivalente, desde ya estamos invitando a toda la población para esa actividad.