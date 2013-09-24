Ley Nº 19.126: Gobierno promulgó ley que regula actividad minera de gran porte en el territorio nacional

Ley Nº 19.126: Gobierno promulgó ley que regula actividad minera de gran porte en el territorio nacionalhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/mujica-aratiri.jpg
El texto de la ley declara que la minería de gran porte es de utilidad pública y genera procesos de desarrollo sostenible para el país si respeta las reglas y garantías rigurosas de gestión ambiental durante todo su proceso, incluyendo el posterior cierre de las minas.
En cuanto al ámbito de aplicación, el Poder Ejecutivo calificará como de minería de gran porte a todo proyecto que comprenda la ocupación de una superficie superior a 400 hectáreas de área de intervención directa; una inversión superior a 830 millones de unidades indexadas (UI) en fase de construcción y montaje de las obras e infraestructuras necesarias para la explotación, o un valor anual de comercialización mayor a 830 millones de UI.
La norma también faculta al Ejecutivo —previo informe del Ministerio de Industria, Energía y Minería (MIEM) y el Ministerio de Vivienda, Ordenamiento Territorial y Medio Ambiente (MVOTMA)— a calificar como de gran porte a proyectos mineros que presenten uso de sustancias o productos químicos peligrosos para la salud o el medio ambiente; requerimiento energético eléctrico anual superior a 500 GMh; o producción de drenaje ácido.
Localización, titularidad y plan de cierre
La ley también dispone que para la autorización ambiental de los proyectos se requerirá de un estudio de impacto ambiental completo y de una audiencia pública. Toda actividad minera de gran porte deberá localizarse en suelo categorizado rural de conformidad con la ley N.º 18.308, de 18 de junio de 2008.
Las sociedades anónimas y en comandita por acciones solo podrán ser titulares de proyectos cuando la totalidad de su capital accionario estuviera representada por acciones nominativas o escriturales. En tanto, cuando el titular del proyecto sea una entidad cuyos accionistas, socios o partícipes no sean personas físicas, deberá identificarse a quien resulte beneficiado en última instancia.
El plan de cierre de minas, incluyendo cierres parciales, debe garantizar el futuro uso sustentable del lugar donde se realice la extracción minera. La ejecución de medidas deberá garantizar el resguardo a la vida, salud, seguridad de las personas y medio ambiente y deberá ser revisada por lo menos cada tres años desde su última aprobación.
Constitución de garantía de cumplimiento y régimen tributario
El texto legal dispone que el titular del proyecto deberá constituir garantía a favor del MIEM y del MVOTMA, en su carácter de beneficiarios, por los costos de ejecución de los compromisos asumidos en caso de incumplimiento; el fiel cumplimiento de las obligaciones derivadas, y la recomposición de los daños al ambiente u otros daños y perjuicios derivados de las actividades mineras y conexas.
El monto de la garantía, nominado en unidades indexadas, será determinado por las autoridades competentes y será revisado y actualizado cada tres años.
El artículo 42 agrega al título 4 del Texto Ordenado 1996 un capítulo por el que se crea un adicional del Impuesto a las Rentas de las Actividades Económicas, que gravará la renta operacional proveniente de la actividad minera obtenida por titulares de concesiones para explotar un proyecto de minería de gran porte.
El canon de producción que deba abonar el titular podrá imputarse al pago del adicional del Impuesto a las Rentas de Actividades Económicas (IRAE) del mismo ejercicio. De resultar un excedente por tal concepto, no generará derecho a devolución.
Ingresos del Estado
El 30 % de los ingresos obtenidos constituirán recursos presupuestales. A su vez, se subdividirán en los siguientes porcentajes siguiendo estos objetivos: un 30 % con destino al Fondo de Desarrollo del Interior; 5 % con destino al financiamiento de proyectos educativos implementados en el interior del país; 60 % para financiar proyectos educativos de infraestructura, riego, turísticos y ambientales que contribuyan al desarrollo sustentable nacional; 5 % a fortalecer las capacidades técnicas de los organismos de contralor y seguimiento de los proyectos (Dirección Nacional de Minería y Geología y Dirección Nacional de Medio Ambiente).
El restante 70 % de los ingresos obtenidos por el Estado, así como el remanente por concepto de minería de gran porte, será destinado al Fondo Soberano Intergeneracional de Inversión, creado por el artículo 47 de esta ley.
Fuente: presidencia.org.uy
