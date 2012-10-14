Lanzamiento Sudamericano Sub 20: Marcelo Tinelli fue principal protagonista
http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/TINELLI.jpg
La estrella de la TV argentina, Marcelo Tinelli, fue principal protagonista en el lanzamiento del Campeonato Sudamericano Sub 20 a realizarse en San Juan y Mendoza entre enero y febrero del 2013. El vicepresidente de San Lorenzo asistió al acto en su calidad de integrante de la Comisión de Selecciones de AFA acaparando todos los flashes de cámaras y celulares.
En el lanzamiento también estuvo el presidente de la AFA, Luis Grondona, quien se refirió al Mundial 2030, afirmando: “Sería un sueño que lo hagan Argentina y Uruguay” agregando que si se concreta “será gracias al impulso del presidente de la AUF, Sebastián Bauzá”
El campeonato Sudamericano Sub 20, clasificatorio para el Mundial de Turquía 2013, se realizará en las provincias de San Juan y Mendoza del 9 de enero al 3 de febrero del2013 y contará con la participación de las 10 selecciones de América del Sur.
Fuente: www.auf.org.uy
En el Hotel Intercontinental de Mendoza, se realizó la presentación oficial de la XXVI edición del Torneo Sudamericano Sub 20 que se llevará a cabo desde el 9 de enero hasta el 3 de febrero de 2013, en las provincias de Mendoza y San Juan.
Estuvieron presentes el Sr. Julio Humberto Grondona, Presidente de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, el Sr. Eugenio Figueredo, Vicepresidente de la Confederación Sudamericana de Futbol, el Dr. José Luis Meiszner, Secretario General de la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, junto a las autoridades de las provincias de Mendoza y San Juan. gobernadores Francisco Pérez y José Luis Gioja, respectivamente. Además, estuvo en el acto, como organizador del certamen, el presidente de Godoy Cruz y vicepresidente 2do. de AFA, Mario Contreras.
En representación de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol (AUF), participaron del evento el Sr. Presidente Dr. Sebastián Bauzá, el Secretario General Dr. Aníbal de Olivera y el Secretario de Relaciones Internacionales y Selecciones Nacionales Sr. Donato Rivas y el Miembro de la Mesa Ejecutiva Dr. Juan Ceretta.
El Vicepresidente de la Conembol, resaltó la alegría de presentar una nueva edición de un torneo que mostrará las estrellas del 2018, que será una hermosa competencia en dos lugares fantásticos como ya se vivió en la Copa América y que siempre es grato organizar algo en Argentina y con Julio Grondona al que conoce hace poquito, dijo riéndose, nada más que hace 41 años.
Grondona agradeció las asistencias del vicepresidente de San Lorenzo, Marcelo Tinelli, ahora en su cargo de la Comisión de Selecciones de A.F.A., y el Secretario de Deportes de la Nación, Claudio Morresi. Ambos fueron invitados a venir en el chárter de las Autoridades del fútbol argentino, que partió después del partido.
“Agradezco la presencia de los gobernadores y de alguien entrañable para mí como Claudio Morresi y alguien a quien conozco desde que era un nene y es un gran personaje, como Marcelo Tinelli”, expresó Grondona.
Y agregó: “seguramente no lo voy ver al mundial 2030, pero sería un sueño que lo hagan Argentina y Uruguay. Hay alguien que está trabajando mucho y con fervor al que deben apoyar, les digo que es una gran alegría también que esté un gran amigo y joven dirigente como Sebastián Bauzá, sepan ustedes que si organizamos juntos el Mundial 2030 va a ser gracias al impulso del Presidente de la AUF”.
La delegación de dirigentes de AFA también incluyó a Guillermo Llorente de Newell`s Old Boys, Luis Segura de Argentinos Juniors, Juan Carlos Crespi de Boca Juniors y Germán Lerche de Colón de Santa Fe.
Por su parte, Contreras manifestó que se trata de “un día histórico” para Mendoza por la presentación oficial del certamen juvenil y por tener el más viejo clásico del Mundo en Mendoza en Clasificatorias Sudamericanas Brasil 2014.
“Este es otro paso para un fútbol argentino federal y me llena de orgullo ser parte de este proyecto”, agregó.
Los gobernadores se sintieron felices de ser los anfitriones del Sudamericano Sub 20, auguraron un gran torneo y se pusieron a disposición para lo que sea que necesite cualquier selección o la prensa.
En el torneo participarán las selecciones sub 20 de fútbol de Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Perú, Uruguay y Venezuela. Los cuatro primeros de la ronda accederán al Mundial.
Un torneo que tiene la particularidad que en la fase final se juegan más partidos que en la fase de grupos.
El certamen será clasificatorio para la Copa Mundial de Fútbol Sub `20 que se desarrollará en Turquía del 21 de junio al 13 de julio del año próximo.
Posteriormente todas las Autoridades se dirigieron a la bodega Trapiche donde se saboreó un almuerzo criollo.
