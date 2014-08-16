Lanzamiento de Temporada de Ballenas en Piriápolis

Entrevista a Rodrigo García Pingaro, Coordinador de la OCC

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/100_1030.jpg

Por Princesa Arévalo.- En la mañana del jueves 14 se realizo en Piriapolis el lanzamiento de la temporada de avistamientos de ballenas. Varios medios de prensa se hicieron presentes y compartieron una salida grupal por las aguas de la bahía piriapolense. Una mañana muy ventosa, con un mar muy picado hizo imposible localizarlas pero el momento fue propicio para disfrutar de una charla informativa y aprender más del comportamiento de esta especie. La jornada finalizó con un almuerzo ofrecido por el restaurante Lo de Juan y Cristina (Aerosillas).

Previo a la salida consultamos al responsable de esta convocatoria Rodrigo García Pingaro (foto izq.), Coordinador de la Organización de Conservación de Cetáceos – OCC.

¿Un nuevo lanzamiento y van?

Si, un nuevo lanzamiento de la temporada de avistamiento, más exactamente el noveno, parece mentira como pasa el tiempo, desde aquel día del año 2006 que comenzábamos esta iniciativa de promover la temporada de ballenas, invitando a la prensa y operadores turísticos a vivenciar lo que es salir al mar en busca de ballenas.

Es un poco también el lema, nosotros tenemos que trabajar culturalmente el hecho de que las ballenas no son tan numerosas en nuestras costas y hay que salir a buscarlas a través de embarcaciones, aquí en Piriapolis con esta empresa, Barcos del Este, una de las dos embarcaciones habilitadas, solamente hay dos habilitadas con los permisos correspondientes, con los cursos y capacitación que el decreto exige, porque esto se trata no solo de cuidar a las ballenas sino también a las personas, muchas veces las aproximaciones dentro del mar no se hacen en forma correcta.

La idea es promover y motivar este destino que es donde comienza la ruta de ballenas que tiene varios puntos estratégicos que van desde aquí hasta el Chuy. Subir al cerro San Antonio en la búsqueda de las ballenas es una atracción en sí misma, si las vemos mejor y si a esto le sumamos el atractivo que tiene la costa en esta época del año, es algo imperdible parael turismo.

Todos esos barcos que vemos a diario en la llamada zona alfa ¿Influyen negativamente en la llegada de las ballenas por la contaminación sonora?

Si, el tráfico naviero es una de las cosas de mayor impacto en esta especie que es costera. La ballena franca, que es la que visita nuestras costas, a diferencia de otras especies, tiene un grave problema incluso aun mayor que lo que puede significar la cacería de ballenas con el tema del trafico naviero, nosotros aquí en el Río de la Plata somos la puerta de entrada a lo que es la hidrovía Paraná -Uruguay, entonces el flujo de trafico que tenemos en nuestras aguas es uno de los impactos mayores que nosotros ya hemos detectado, ya tenemos trabajos al respecto y la preocupación presentada a las autoridades correspondientes, a la Armada Nacional, a la Administración de Puertos, es un trabajo que de aquí en mas tiene que ver y está muy vinculado con el santuario.

Pensamos que con las exploraciones sísmicas que se realizaron en nuestra plataforma probablemente también se haya afectado a otras especies, son de las cosas que en el marco del santuario tenemos que trabajar todos; como ciudadanos; como organizaciones; con las autoridades para prevenir y minimizar los impactos.

¿Han detectado alguna baja en los avistajes?

No, este año en el mes de julio se han visto más ejemplares que en otras épocas, por lo tanto la presencia de la ballena franca en nuestras costas es normal, se viene recuperando a buen ritmo, en los meses de septiembre y octubre viene con fines reproductivos, los ciudadanos están cada vez mas concienciados con los cuidados que se deben tener en las salidas, de no acercarse, ninguna embarcación, ninguna tabla, porque el riesgo que corren las personas es enorme, hay videos al respecto, los accidentes con ballenas son numerosos, nosotros siempre ponemos el cuidado en esto porque la llegada de las ballenas es para disfrutar, ellas vienen a parir, vienen a amamantar, vienen a cortejar y eso es lo que tenemos que fomentar.

¿Sigue participando en los trabajos a nivel internacional?

Sí, eso es muy importante, la comisión ballenera internacional se está reuniendo cada dos años, Uruguay volvió hace 6 años con una fuerte presencia y un destaque verdaderamente increíble en Latinoamérica y en el mundo; este año vamos a llevar la bandera del santuario que no es menor, muy pocos países en el mundo tienen santuario en sus aguas , en Latinoamérica solamente seis países, siete con Uruguay y eso va a ser una gran noticia, va a ser un privilegio enorme para nuestro país y además va a ayudar a fomentar el turismo de avistajes responsables.

Princesa Arévalo – Semanario La Prensa

Publicado sábado 16 de agosto de 2014 hora 02:25

Fotos: Semanario La Prensa