Ladrón se quedó dormido mientras robaba en una casa

Curioso robo fallido ha ocurrido en la ciudad rusa de Novomoscovsk, un joven de 23 años identificado como Sergéi Ivanóv fue detenido en la casa en la que había entrado a robar. El joven se quedó dormido durante el hurto y sus ronquidos despertaron a la dueña de la casa, una anciana de 82 años. El joven aprovechó una ventana abierta para entrar, parecía un trabajo fácil, ya que la anciana dormía plácidamente en su cama. Durante el allanamiento, la anciana se despertó y el joven se metió debajo de su cama para que no le descubriera. Ivanóv decidió esperar a que se durmiera de nuevo, pero finalmente acabó rendido al sueño y se quedó dormido debajo de la cama. Una hora después la anciana se despertó por los fuertes ronquidos que el joven producía y vio como unos zapatos deportivos sobresalían de debajo de su cama. Viendo que el ladrón estaba dormido, la anciana llamó tranquilamente a la policía sin hacer ningún ruido. Las autoridades no tuvieron muchas dificultades a la hora de detener al joven, de hecho seguía dormido hasta que un agente lo despertó. Ahora se encuentra detenido por intento de robo, aunque no es la primera vez que se enfrenta a estos delitos, ya anteriormente había sido condenado por esto mismo