La selección ya está en San Pablo; en la tarde del miércoles reconocerá el estadio

La selección ya está en San Pablo; en la tarde del miércoles reconocerá el estadiohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/100_8275.jpg
Semanario La Prensa con la celeste en el Mundial, enviado especial Gerardo Debali. (La Prensa desde San Pablo) La selección uruguaya, que jugará el jueves el segundo y decisivo partido ante Inglaterra, llegó esta noche a San Pablo procedente de Belo Horizonte y en la tarde del miércoles reconocerá el estadio Arena Corinthians.
La delegación llegó sobre las 19 horas al aeropuerto paulista y minutos mas tarde se trasladó al hotel Pullman Ibirapuera, donde un centenar de uruguayos esperaban al “team” celeste para la saludar a sus jugadores.
Mañana miércoles en horas de la tarde el plantel reconocerá el estadio. Llegarán sobre las 14 horas y a las 14:30, Oscar Tabárez y uno de los jugadores, brindarán una conferencia de prensa. De 15:15 a 16:15 se reconocerá el estadio y el plantel realizará un entrenamiento.
Ministerio de Turismo organiza charla en el Pacaembú: “Historia del fútbol uruguayo”
Desde el pasado partido del sábado 14 ante Costa Rica en Fortaleza, la Ministra de Turismo y Deporte, Sra. Liliam Kechichian, está acompañando los juegos de la Selección Celeste ® en el primer tramo del Mundial de Fútbol. Su presencia, – en representación del Poder Ejecutivo – se dará también en San Pablo, donde concurrirá al partido que Uruguay enfrentará a Inglaterra el jueves19.
Está instancia de competencia de Mundial será aprovechada para promocionar turísticamente a Uruguay: en el marco del partido en San Pablo, en el Museo de Fútbol del Estadio Pacaembú de esa ciudad ubicado en la Plaza Charles Miller.
Allí, en el Salón “100 años de la Selección Basileña” el jueves 19 de junio a las 10hs. los periodistas deportivos Prof. Ricardo Piñeyrúa y Dr. Alfredo Etchandy especialmente invitados, ofrecerán una charla sobre la historia del fútbol uruguayo en una actividad organizada por el Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte, la Embajada de Uruguay en Brasilia a cargo del Emb. Sr. Carlos Daniel Amorín Tenconi , el Consulado General en San Pablo a cargo de la Cónsul General: Ministra Consejera Lic. Flavia Patricia Pisano Reggio y la Cónsul General Adjunto: Secretaria Lic. Tamara Guridi Fernandez, conjuntamente con el Museo del Fútbol de San Pablo.
Habrá presencia de autoridades diplomáticas, del gobierno de nuestro país y de la A.U.F. Al finalizar se entregará un kit con la réplica del balón del primer Mundial de Fútbol de 1930, cuyos 12 gajos fueran cosidos a mano y material de propaganda.
Asimismo, en forma simultánea, el “Espacio Uruguay” de la sucursal del Banco República, en plena Av. Paulista, y en el Consulado General del Uruguay en San Pablo, se inauguró una muestra retrospectiva de la participación de Uruguay en los Mundiales de Fútbol desde el primero que se jugó en Uruguay en 1930 hasta nuestros días. Allí se exponen 12 afiches del Museo del Fútbol, con fotos e imágenes de la historia de los logros deportivos de Uruguay. Esta actividad, es una iniciativa conjunta del Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte y Uruguay XXI. La Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol firmó días pasados con ambas entidades, el acuerdo que lo vincula en calidad de licenciatario al uso de la marca País Uruguay Natural.
A su vez, en Siete Lagunas – ciudad minera donde se encuentra concentrada la selección uruguaya – hay un espacio de difusión del Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte, con banners de nuestro país y folletos turísticos para ser distribuidos a los visitantes, gracias a las gestiones llevadas a cabo por Jorge Pouy, el Cónsul de Uruguay en Belo Horizonte
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Awesome blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post. Awesome.
This is one awesome blog article.Much thanks again.
Great article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Very good blog post.Thanks Again.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Great blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
I really enjoy the blog post. Cool.
Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!
Thanks again for the post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!
Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!
You can quit your job right now. Click the link here to find out how.
Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!
Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!
Thanks so much for the blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Much thanks again.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!
Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!
Say, you got a nice article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I just want to tell you that I’m all new to weblog and definitely savored this page. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have terrific stories. Cheers for sharing with us your web page.
I merely intend to show you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely admired your post. More than likely I am likely to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have fabulous article material. Admire it for telling with us your main domain article
It can be practically close to impossible to encounter well-educated visitors on this issue, regrettably you seem like you know what you’re preaching about! Excellent
Definitely useful information you’ll have remarked, thank you for writing.
Hi here, just became familiar with your website through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s genuinely informational. I’ll value should you decide continue on this idea.
Good morning here, just became aware about your web page through The Big G, and discovered that it is quite useful. I will value should you decide continue on this.
Very motivating information you have remarked, thank you for setting up.
I just intend to advise you that I am new to blog posting and genuinely admired your website. Very possible I am going to bookmark your blog post . You simply have impressive article content. Love it for telling with us your main internet site webpage
I wished No chemicals, no 5 ins or additional from foam … on as well as on. Brentwood Finale is detailed and after that I uncovered they made a TwinXL bedroom in a carton.
The mattress is an amazing value, really comfy, effortless to put together and is actually securing beautifully after 6 months.
I really wish to share it with you that I am new to blogging and undeniably enjoyed your review. Likely I am probably to store your blog post . You truly have lovely article information. Admire it for discussing with us the best domain post
It really is mostly unthinkable to see well-informed viewers on this subject, however you appear like you understand the things you’re raving about! Regards
Greetings there, just became conscious of your web page through Search engine, and discovered that it’s seriously informational. I will take pleasure in in the event you retain this.
He formerly had a futon to utilize for being in the band area for someone resting or group sitting when possessing good friends over, yet this works far much better.
Good day here, just turned aware of your webpage through Google, and have found that it’s truly interesting. I’ll be grateful if you decide to continue on this.
Absolute informative suggestions you’ll have said, thanks a lot for posting.
I merely intend to inform you that I am new to blogging and completely adored your review. More than likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have fabulous article content. Be Thankful For it for swapping with us your own internet site write-up
You’ll find it nearly impossible to encounter well-advised women and men on this niche, then again you seem like you realize what you’re writing about! Gratitude
I just desire to reveal to you that I am new to posting and absolutely admired your report. Likely I am probably to store your blog post . You literally have superb article information. Admire it for expressing with us your current url report
Howdy here, just got receptive to your website through Search engine, and realized that it’s seriously informative. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide retain this idea.
It’s actually practically extremely difficult to encounter well-updated viewers on this issue, although you appear like you fully understand those things you’re covering! Appreciation
I am constantly invstigating online for ideas that can aid me. Thanks!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.
Hello.This article was really interesting, particularly because I was searching for thoughts on this issue last Saturday.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I definitely liked reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
I have been reading out some of your stories and i can claim pretty clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
As I website possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate.
I simply wish to tell you that I am new to blog posting and very much loved your page. Quite possibly I am most likely to store your blog post . You truly have stunning article information. Appreciate it for share-out with us your current website page
Hi my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all vital infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this website.
It certainly is near unattainable to see well-advised men and women on this content, however you look like you be aware of whatever you’re indicating! Cheers
Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google while searching for a similar matter, your site got here up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
Great ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Somebody essentially assist to make seriously articles I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular post incredible. Fantastic task!
I carry on listening to the newscast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
I wanted to write you one little observation just to give thanks as before just for the amazing concepts you have contributed on this website. This has been surprisingly open-handed of people like you to provide unreservedly all numerous people would have distributed as an e-book to end up making some dough on their own, especially considering the fact that you could have done it if you desired. Those principles likewise served to provide a fantastic way to recognize that other individuals have similar keenness really like my personal own to see significantly more on the subject of this matter. Certainly there are lots of more enjoyable periods in the future for those who find out your website.
Seriously interesting knowledge that you have remarked, a big heads up for submitting.
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am glad to exhibit that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a lot surely will make sure to don¡¦t fail to remember this website and provides it a look regularly.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
There is noticeably a bundle to identify about this. I believe you made some nice points in features also.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great job in this subject!
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognise what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my site =). We will have a hyperlink alternate agreement between us!
Hello there, I discovered your blog via Google while looking for a related matter, your website came up, it appears to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
There is noticeably a bundle to identify about this. I believe you made some good points in features also.
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice article.
I just could not leave your web site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard information a person supply in your guests? Is going to be back incessantly in order to inspect new posts
This mattress STAYS. Passion it Love this Love it!
Hiya there, just turned out to be receptive to your wordpress bog through Bing, and discovered that it’s quite educational. I will be grateful for in the event you carry on this post.
Definitely informative knowledge you have mentioned, thank you for submitting.
Well I definitely liked studying it. This subject procured by you is very effective for good planning.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I have been surfing online greater than three hours these days, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
It is actually mostly extremely difficult to come across well-aware people on this area, nevertheless you come across as like you comprehend what exactly you’re covering! Excellent
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for info approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Hi there, I found your website by the use of Google while looking for a similar matter, your web site got here up, it appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & assist different customers like its helped me. Good job.
I cling on to listening to the reports lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
Thank you for any other magnificent post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.
you are truly a just right webmaster. The web site loading pace is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a wonderful process on this matter!
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!
It¡¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I¡¦m glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
excellent issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any sure?
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own website now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Good blog! I truly love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.
Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular submit incredible. Great job!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
My wife and i felt now fulfilled when Raymond could round up his reports from your precious recommendations he obtained out of the web pages. It’s not at all simplistic to simply be releasing tactics which some other people may have been selling. We really discover we now have the website owner to thank for this. Most of the illustrations you made, the simple web site navigation, the relationships you will give support to create – it’s most exceptional, and it is letting our son in addition to the family do think this issue is fun, which is certainly exceedingly serious. Many thanks for the whole lot!