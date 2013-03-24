“La diabetes es una enfermedad de gente de alto poder adquisitivo”
13 de marzo de 2013, Durante la presentación del ‘Plan Nacional de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación, Argentina Innovadora 2020 ‘,en el Salón de las Mujeres Argentinas de la Casa Rosada, Cristina Kirchner, dijo entre otras cosas, una frase muy desafortunada: ‘la diabetes es una enfermedad de gente de alto poder adquisitivo’.
La Presidenta de Argentina, mencionó y mostró un tubérculo que se utiliza en el tratamiento para la diabetes y mostrándolo al´público comentó: “un importante laboratorio argentino está trabajando para extender su producción a escala, denominado Proyecto Yacón”… “hay 80 millones de diabéticos en el mundo, que además tienen alto poder adquisitivo. La diabetes es una enfermedad de gente de alto poder adquisitivo porque son sedentarios y comen mucho”. Frase a la cual cientos de médicos rechazaron y notaron la ignorancia al hablar de éste tema, causa de tanto sufrimiento y hasta de muerte de muchas personas, es mejor no comentar SEMEJANTE DISPARATE, el cual solo ocupa un espacio en estas nocticias insólitas, porque la verdad que es de no creer!
Every few minutes Firefox attempts to open a website. Because I simply got a Trojan away my pc. So the link to the malware does not work any longer but Opera keeps aiming to open it. It says it cannot display this webpage. So how will i stop this?.
I have been reading out some of your posts and i can claim pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
Hi,. I have a question that I hope may have a simple reply. I have a wordpress blog and right now my side navigation menu is usually on the right side. I would really prefer for the menu to become on the left side. Can someone make sure you tell me could would start doing this, basically, please?.. Or point me in the direction of a resource that tells me how you can do it?.. Thanks so much ya’ll!.
Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thanks a ton!
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Hey! I know this is sort of off-topic but I needed to ask. Does managing a well-established website like yours require a massive amount work? I’m completely new to blogging however I do write in my journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
okay so i downloaded firefox. trying to find using firefox for a while, and all a sudden after i x’ed out my opera and opened it once again it wont go to websites, it wont even say page not displayed. it will just be blank. so i unstalled this and lso are stalled it and it worked in order to was launched from the reinstal but when i x’ed it away again and opened this it showed blank. will anyone understand how i can repair this????.
I want to begin a blog that deals with ethical issues. I would like people to be able to see it, and also be simple to use and post..
Why does Firefox not work since I actually downloaded aol instant messenger?
I have a school project for my creative writing class that needs a writing portfolio, yet I have simply no clue how to make one. We never really understood what a portfolio was. If somebody could help out, it’d become wonderful..
I’ve recently began a webcomic. After looking at some of my personal favorite other webcomic sites I noticed that they had a? in each and every comic published. My queries are: Is it necessary to Copyright a webcomic? Is it as simple because just typing in a? into every comic or will i have to register something someplace?.
The Firefox up-to-date tab pops up everytime i actually start chrome. What do i actually do to end it?
What is the copyright circumstance for film stills extracted from DVDs and used in educational articles?
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
What is the easiest way to get improvements from my subscribed blogs?
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
whoah this blog is great i like studying your posts. Stay up the good paintings! You realize, lots of people are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say fantastic blog!|
What Is The Best Way To Import MySpace Blogs To Facebook?
I’d have to examine with you here. Which isn’t one thing I normally do! I get pleasure from studying a put up that may make people think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
What are the laws upon republishing newspaper articles within a book? Is there copyright issues?
Flash has already been installed on my work pc, however opera is not communicating with this for some unusual reason. I am unable to reinstall adobe flash because like i stated this is my works pc, therefore i want admin privileges to install adobe flash. So how can i make Chrome work with the flash that is already been installed by admin?.. thanks!.
How do you start a blog? And what may be the best way?
I want to major in either English Literature, Creative Writing or English with a minor/concentration in Creative Writing..
trying to determine whether my company blog page should be located on corp. website or using different platform like Blogspot? The goal is definitely to drive as much qualified traffic to the “new” corp. website as possible. Also, what would be better from an SEO perspective?.
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering problems with your website. It looks like some of the written text on your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Appreciate it|
I’d to place on the trend show at do the job!!!Everyone loves Peruvian deep wave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1oaz7n0ILk!!! ! Wanting fantastic! Just check out the weather forecast, they are so lovable!
Starting with registering the area and designing the layout.
I was thinking of starting a blog so I did several research in it on the internet and came across a lot of stuff that talks about legal issues and blogging. Now i’m not planning on blogging regarding controversial problems, (my blog page would focus on posts about books, films, culture, theatre, music and so on, and all material would be solely my own opinions) so what legalities are involved with blogging?. Must i write a copyright disclaimer or are blog disclaimers actually worthless?.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Great job.
How do you get the blog released on the Amnesty International site?
cartierlovejesduas I would be very interested to know if anyone gets the $1000 or at least get the final background approval back before mar. 5th. please let us know if you do. I Am a uber and sidecar driver for over a year now and it never took more than 2 days for my background check to go through. I signed up last Thursday morning and completed my mentor ride last Friday, and have been waiting since then for what they say is the background check holding up them from loading my driver profile onto the app.
cartier bracelet rose gold Knockoff http://www.banglegold.com/cartier-love-bracelet-transfer-everlasting-like/
cartierlovejesduas Nice to see Spokal make the list!
cartier bangle 17 price http://www.beautiful-jewellery.com/
cartierlovejesduas Thanks for sharing your thoughts about code triche hay day pour ipad. Regards
cartier bangle 17 copy http://www.beautiful-jewellery.com/
cartierlovejesduas Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This tip procured by you is very effective for proper planning.
bracelet cartier or blanc replique http://www.marquebijoux.com/tag/bracelet-cartier-imitation
You made a number of fine points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found nearly all people will have the same opinion with your blog.
I am just interested in fashion and I want to start a blog page but I have no idea where to start or ways to get people thinking about my blog page. Any tips welcome..