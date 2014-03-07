Foz do Iguaçu: Día de la Mujer con Martina presente: “Mujer bonita es la que lucha”

Sobre las 17 horas de esta tarde la Justicia brasileña liberó y entregó el cuerpo de Martina Piazza a sus padres. El cuerpo será trasladado a Montevideo para su sepultura. Los padres de Martina reconocieron el cuerpo de su hija en el Instituto Médico Legal de Foz do Iguaçu. La joven habría sido asesinada por estrangulación el pasado domingo 2 de marzo en un apartamento del centro de la ciudad.

La Policía Civil no divulgó el nombre ni la imagen del hombre que fue visto por última vez con Martina, quien sería pieza clave para esclarecer el caso. Según informa radioculturafoz.com.br el motivo por el cual la policía no ha publicado imágenes del sospechoso es que aun no recibió los resultados de los exámenes que determinen la causa de la muerte. Todo indica que Martina fue víctima de un homicidio

Profesores de UNILA piden ética a la prensa

Después de las tétricas fotos publicadas por un medio de prensa de Foz do Iguaçu en su portal digital que muestran a la víctima tal cual fue encontrada, los profesores de la Universidad Federal de Integración Latinoamericana – UNILA – pidieron a los medios de comunicación que traten con ética el caso de la estudiante uruguaya hallada muerta el jueves en un apartamento de Foz do Iguaçu.

“Estamos pidiendo a los medios de comunicación que tengan consideración en este trágico momento que nos toca vivir por la pérdida de una joven estudiante. Martina era una persona muy querida en nuestra comunidad” afirmó la profesora Varga Arize.

La gente preferiría que los medios ayudasen a comunicar que la sociedad está muy consternada, está de luto, esperando que la policía brinde mas informaciones sobre el caso” señaló la docente, agregando que en este momento la Universidad está preocupada por contener a los padres de la alumna.

Respecto a la fotografías divulgadas por sitios de internet que muestran a la víctima tal como se encontró, Arize las calificó de falta de ética y se debería pedir que ese material sea analizado por la Justicia”. La gente espera que los órganos competentes, como el ministerio de Justicia y el ministerio Público, tomen medidas y apliquen la ley de ética de la prensa.

Por su parte, el profesor Antonio de la Peña, recordó que Martina Piazza llegó a Foz do Iguaçu en el año 2011 para hacer el primer año del curso de antropología, hizo amistades rápidamente y se insertó en la comunidad a través de cursos de arte. Martina era multifacética, una buena estudiante, interesada en estudios afro-latinos, era muy alegre, dinámica y le gustaba conocer gente. Tengo los mejores recuerdos de Martina, reflexionó el profesor, agregando que la joven debía iniciar este mes el séptimo periodo del curso de antropología.

En las instalaciones de UNILA, agrega el informe de radiculturafoz.com.br, alumnos de otras nacionalidades, especialmente uruguayos, además de profesores y colegas de los cursos de arte, visiblemente consternados por la muerte de la alumna, prefirieron no hacer declaraciones.

Sábado 8 de marzo – Día Internacional de la Mujer – Martina presente!

Con motivo de celebrarse este sábado 8 de marzo el Día Interancional de la Mujer, compañeros universitarios de Martina difunden imágenes por las redes sociales de la estudiante asesinada en Foz do Iguaçu con la consigna “Mujer bonita es la que lucha”.

Una compañera de Martina acompañó la foto, donde aparece Martina recostada a una pared grafiteada con la frase “Mujer bonita es la q’ lucha”, con el siguiente texto:

La violencia machista cobra una vez mas otra víctima, en este caso, nuestra querida Marti. Ella se fue por una de las maneras mas brutales de violencia contra la mujer.

Mañana haremos público este y todos los casos de violencia sufrida por las mujeres todos los días. Para las mujeres que sobreviven, la resistencia es cada día.

Solo eso cambia la vida de las mujeres y del mundo.

MARTINA, PRESENTE! AGORA E SEMPRE, AGORA E SEMPRE, AGORA E SEMPRE !

(En la foto, Martina Piazza en la lucha por los derechos de las mujeres y la construcción de un mundo igualitario.)

Semanario La Prensa

Publicado viernes 7 de marzo 20:14

Fuente: radioculturafoz.com.br y redes sociales