Jornada de integración en Piriápolis: CEDEMPIR realizó Encuentro de Atletismo convocando a cerca de 300 niños de 7 escuelas de la zona

Cerca de 300 escolares se dieron cita en la plaza de deportes de Piriápolis – CEDEMPIR – el pasado viernes 7 de junio  para participar del Encuentro de Mini Atletismo que convocó a 8 escuelas y colegios de la zona.

Alumnos de los 5os. y 6os. años de las escuelas 52 de Piriápolis, 64 de la Villa Militar Laguna del Sauce, 14 de Brio.  Solís, 45 de Playa Verde, 37 de Pueblo Obrero, Colegio “El Principito” de Pueblo Obrero y Colegio San Francisco de Asís de Piriápolis fueron protagonistas de una jornada de integración deportiva impulsada y organizada por Gerardo Hening, uno de los profesores de Educación Física de CEDEMPIR.

Santiago Casco y Omar Clok junto a los niños

Los galardonados atletas piriapolenses Santiago Casco, mejor corredor uruguayo en la actualidad, y Omar Clok, Rey de América en 800 y 1500 mts. de atletismo master, dedicaron horas de su tiempo para acompañar a los niños en esta jornada deportiva.

La oportunidad fue propicia para que los alumnos entregarán presentes a nuestros campeones de atletismo como una forma de reconocimiento a sus respectivas trayectorias deportivas, plagadas de éxitos en base a esfuerzo y sacrificio.

Además de los mencionados, otros atletas de la zona estuvieron colaborando y guiando a los niños en las distintas disciplinas deportivas. En este sentido debemos mencionar a Mauricio Ovelar, atleta master de velocidad en pista y Sergio Mozzo, lanzador de disco,  jabalina y bala en categorías master, entre otros, como Soledad, Jara, Aníbal, Hugo, Edgardo, Nicolás, Marcela, Mónica, Silvia,   Heber, Elizabeth y alumnos de los liceos Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis.

 Compitieron en 7 disciplinas

Los niños compitieron en 7 disciplinas del atletismo para lo cual se establecieron 7 estaciones dentro del predio de CEDEMPIR donde los profesores guiaban y enseñaban a los niños a realizar las pruebas. Las mismas fueron:

Salto alto , se sugerirá y enseñara a saltar (rolido o tijera), colchón alto y cuerda elástica.

Salto largo  pico en zona , con zonas de caída.

Carrera de velocidad, cada equipo correrá entre si , niñas y luego varones , sacándose las 2 primeros de cada sexo.

Carrera de posta, relevo simple 4 a 6 equipos pasaje de testimonio.

Carrera relevo con obstáculos, 4 a 6 equipos relevos , entre conos, aros, etc.

Lanzamientos pelota trapos arena, sobre arco en zonas de caídas

 Lanzamientos jabalinas,  lanzara bastones

Merienda compartida y certificados

Una vez finalizadas las competencias los niños realizaron una merienda compartida para luego partir a sus escuelas. Cabe destacar que los pequeños atletas recibirán un certificado de participación emitido por la Confederación Atlética del Uruguay, los que deberán ser completados por las respectivas escuelas y colegios y entregárselos a los niños.

Galería de fotos

En esta nota encontrará una galería de fotos, pero lo invitamos a ver todas las fotos del Encuentro de Mini Atletismo en el Facebook de semanario La Prensa – Hágase amigo!

1.279 Responses to Jornada de integración en Piriápolis: CEDEMPIR realizó Encuentro de Atletismo convocando a cerca de 300 niños de 7 escuelas de la zona

