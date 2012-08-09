Joel González le da la segunda medalla de oro a España en los Juegos Olímpicos

Joel González le da la segunda medalla de oro a España en los Juegos Olímpicoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/joel-gonzalez.jpg
El español es Campeón Olímpico en Taekwondo
El español Joel González Bonilla conquistó este miércoles la medalla de oro en Taekwondo categoría 58 y de esta forma logra la segunda presea dorada para España en los Juegos Olímpicos Londres 2012. Los españoles, al cerrar el día 12 de competición, cuentan 9 medallas en total con 6 de plata, 1 de bronce y ahora 2 de oro.
Joel González, de 22 años, derrotó en la final al surcoreano Daehoon Lee por 17-8. Por su parte, la española Brigitte Yagüe logró la medalla de plata en este mismo deporte tras caer en la final de la categoría de menos de 49 kilos ante la china Wu Jingyu por 8-1.
Curriculum de Joel González
Nació en Figueres, España el 30 de setiembre de 1989
|Posición
|Evento
|Año
|Ubicación
|Campeonato del Mundo
|1
|54-58kg
|2011
|Gyeongju, KOR
|1
|54-58kg
|2009
|Copenhague, DEN
|Campeonato de Europa de
|1
|54-58kg
|2012
|Manchester, GBR
|1
|54-58kg
|2010
|San Petersburgo, RUS
Educación
Estudios de Administración – Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena, de Cartagena, ESP
Información adicional
Comienzo de la carrera deportiva
Tomó taekwondo en 2011 en el gimnasio Sport de su padre de Tae.(Lavanguardia.com, 15 de mayo de 2010; fetaekwondo.net, 16 Mar 2010) AmbicionesPara ganar una medalla olímpica. (Paelladekimchi.com, 05 Jun 2011) Sporting filosofía / el lema “Nunca darse por vencido.” (Fetaekwondo.net, 16 Mar 2010)Premios En 2010, gracias a su record académico y deportivo, fue nombrado atleta de la Universidad española del año. (Mastaekwondo.com, 23 Jun 2011) General deAPOYO Él recibe una beca deportiva en el programa ADO, un sistema de becas deportivas diseñadas por el Comité Olímpico Español, y también de su universidad.(Noticias.lainformacion.com, 10 Jan 2012)
