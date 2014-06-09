Jennifer López estará finalmente en la ceremonia de apertura del Mundial

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/pitbull-jennifer-lopez-claudia-leitte.jpg

Buenas noticias desde Brasil: Jennfier López finalmente estará en la ceremonia inaugural de la Copa del Mundo a realizarse este jueves 12 desde las 15:15 en el estadio Arena de San Pablo. Así lo dio a conocer en las últimas horas la FIFA y el Comité organizador local a través de un comunicado que expresa en su versión en portugués: Cerimônia de abertura fará homenagem aos tesouros do Brasil e terá como clímax Pitbull, Claudia Leitte e Jennifer Lopez cantando “We Are One”. A FIFA e o Comitê Organizador Local (COL) têm o prazer de anunciar que o time completo de estrelas irá apresentar a música oficial “We Are One” neste quinta-feira (12/6) na cerimônia de abertura da Copa do Mundo da FIFA.

Hace unos días se había anunciado que por cuestiones de producción la presentación de Jennifer López no sería posible. Sin embargo, todo dio un giro favorable y la famosa artista estará mañana en el Arena de San Pablo. Actualizado miércoles 11 de junio de 2014 hora 16:10

_______________________________________________________________________________

A menos de 3 días para comenzar a rodar el balón y mientras las selecciones mundialistas siguen arribando al país anfitrión, la FIFA emitió un comunicado informando que por cuestiones de producción requeridos por la artista, no sería posible la presentación de Jennifer López en la ceremonia de apertura de la Copa del Mundo da FIFA™.

Lopez dijo que el anuncio había sido “un poco prematuro” y producto del nerviosismo de su equipo de producción. “Siempre íbamos a ir”, afirmó.

Tal como estaba previsto, Lopez actuará junto al rapero Pitbull y la cantante brasileña Claudia Leitte, quienes grabaron con ella el tema “We are One’ (Ole Ola)” especialmente para el torneo

Así será la ceremonia de apertura

A medida que se acerca el gran día para que comience la máxima fiesta del fútbol, crece la expectativa por la ceremonia de inauguración de la Copa del Mundo que se realizará el jueves 12 de junio en el estadio Arena de San Pablo y homenajeará a tres tesoros brasileños: La naturaleza, la gente y el fútbol.

A las 15:15 está previsto el comienzo de la ceremonia que se extenderá durante 25 minutos y espera emocionar a unos mil millones de personas que seguirán la trasmisión televisiva desde todas partes del mundo, a parte de los 60.000 espectadores que estarán en el estadio del Corinthians presenciando el espectáculo en vivo. Una vez concluida la parte artística, se vendrá el gran y esperado cierre con un impresionante show musical encabezado Jennifer López, el rapero Pitbull, Claudia Leitte y Olodum que subirán a escena para interpretar la canción oficial del Mundial “We are one”.

En declaraciones a la prensa, Pitbull señaló que “interpretar We Are One para el mundo, especialmente en un país tan bonito como Brasil, será muy divertido. Pero mas que eso, mostraremos al mundo que la música es un lenguaje universal” reflexionó el famoso rapero. Por su parte, Claudia Leitte, considera que tanto la ceremonia de apertura como el torneo serán grandes celebraciones que brindará Brasil al mundo.

Tributo a la naturaleza, la gente y el fútbol

La ceremonia de apertura rendirá tributo a los tesoros brasileños: La naturaleza, su gente y el fútbol. Cada uno de los tesoros estará representado artísticamente por personajes y accesorios, y tienen como elemento principal una bola central “viva”: una bola de LED que cuenta con más de 90.000 clústeres con 7.000 nits de luminosidad, y que se moverá durante el espectáculo. La ceremonia durará 25 minutos, cada uno de esos minutos, requirió de 20 horas de preparación y cuando llegue el gran día, se habrán realizado cerca de 84 horas de ensayos.

600 bailarines estarán en escena en un espectáculo que involucra a 1.200 personas.

Como la ceremonia está fijada para menos de dos horas antes de que empiece a rodar el balón, el principal desafío al crear el espectáculo ha sido la preocupación por el campo. Todos los elementos de la escenografía se han ensayado bajo la supervisión de un especialista en céspedes. Los objetos se pusieron en la cancha durante cuatro horas y se midieron la humedad y la reacción del campo antes y después del ensayo, durante cuatro días.

“Como la ceremonia se celebra de día, no podemos usar mucha iluminación ni fuegos de artificio. Sobre el césped, nada de elementos puntiagudos ni muy pesados. Por eso, nuestro espectáculo se centrará mucho en la expresión de los bailarines, la escenografía, las coreografías, los disfraces y la banda sonora, que ha quedado muy bonita y tardó dos meses y medio en componerse”, explicó la directora ejecutiva de planificación y soporte de operaciones, Joana Havelange.

En el reparto, que actuará de forma voluntaria, figuran también gimnastas acróbatas y de trampolín, capoeiristas y zancudos. El profesor de capoeira Flavio Silva, de 36 años, considera la presencia de su disciplina en el espectáculo como una forma de recordar una vez más el respeto a la diversidad de razas y culturas: “La capoeira es uno de los mayores símbolos de la no discriminación. Es imposible que a quien practica la capoeira no le gusten los negros, los blancos, los gordos, los delgados, los feos o los guapos. La capoeira es universal” señaló Silva.

Tras la presentación de los bailarines y las riquezas de Brasil, el espectáculo concluirá con la interpretación de la canción oficial de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA™, We Are One, a cargo de Jennifer López, del rapero Pitbull, Claudia Leitte y Olodum.