Ir propone la creación del ministerio de Medio Ambiente; entrevistamos a Yamandú Cuevas

Apoyando a Constanza Moreira, el movimiento Ir – Izquierda con nuevo sentido, es una de las nuevas opciones del Frente Amplio. Semanario La Prensa dialogó con el referente de zona oeste, Yamandú Cuevas, para conocer detalles del pensamiento y filosofía de la agrupación que encabeza Macarena Gelman.

“El Ir – Izquierda con nuevo sentido, es una fuerza nueva del Frente Amplio que ya tiene 4 años de funcionamiento, pero es ahora cuando se hace mas visible por la campaña electoral y a partir del lanzamiento de Macarena Gelman y Alejandro Zabala como candidatos a diputados” comenzó diciendo Cuevas.

“Hace rato que venimos trabajando, fundamentalmente en Montevideo, pero de cara a las elecciones se hicieron esfuerzos interesantes para cristalizar dos grupos, uno en Colonia y otro en Maldonado con gente que ya estaba alrededor del Ir, pero viviendo respectivamente en estos departamentos. A nivel nacional el Ir apoya a Constanza Moreira y en el caso de Maldonado va a acumular al sub lema de “Goyo” Quintana, explicó Cuevas.

¿Porqué Constanza Moreira?

Ya lo han dicho los propios candidatos, esto no es una lucha de Constanza contra Tabaré o viceversa, esto es una opción de énfasis programáticos diferentes. El Frente Amplio no tiene dos programas, tiene un solo programa y lo que apoya el Ir y Constanza son énfasis programáticos concretos, vale decir, que en determinados temas podríamos haber avanzado mas, profundizado mas, en algunos casos no habrán dado los tiempos, no habrán dado las fuerzas. Nosotros pensamos que hay mucho por avanzar todavía y estamos haciendo muchos esfuerzos en la elaboración y profundización de puntos programáticos, como por ejemplo, aumentar el presupuesto en la Educación, pasando del 4 al 6 %, con uno de los argumentos que ya se ha conocido públicamente, intentando reducir el peso económico de las fuerzas armadas, que nada tiene que ver con que desaperzcan, ni que se desarticulen. Solo que de algún lado tienen que salir los recursos y esta es una de las propuestas para lograrlo.

Aratirí si, Aratirí no… el Ir propone la generación de un ministerio de Medio Ambiente

Sobre este tema, Yamandú Cuevas consideró que el Ir tiene mucho para aportar en lo ideológico, con una visión mas fresca, mas descomprometida, mas profunda quizá. El Ir no tiene este tema en blanco y negro, porque nunca la realidad es blanco o negro, no es decir Aratirí sí, Aratirí no, porque es muy fácil decir de pronto no a la mega minería a cielo abierto, un tema que está instalado en el Uruguay, el tema es que posición tomamos frente a una realidad política, no a la realidad de la minería. Y nuestra posición es “tenemos que tener mucho mas control, tenemos que tener una DIINAMA mucho mas grande, mucho mejor dotada de recursos humanos y económicos, estamos teniendo el problema que los técnicos se van, que son captados por los privados. Entonces tenemos que dotar de recursos mas abundantes a la DINAMA para poder, no solo conservar a los técnicos, que son fundamentales, sino en mayor número. Pero principalmente lo que piensa el Ir es que esto no alcanza. Aun teniendo una DINAMA mas grande, aun con mas recursos, no alcanza al punto que una de las propuestas que tiene el Ir es la generación de un ministerio de Medio Ambiente.

Elecciones Internas

Cuevas reflexionó sobre lo que dejarán las elecciones Internas del domingo: “Soy optimista, todos estamos al tanto de las encuestas, pero personalmente y desde el Ir, nuestra apuesta no es a ganar, nunca lo ha sido, sino a aportar para que el Frente Amplio tenga una voz además, una voz alternativa, una voz complementaria, como nos guste llamarla.

A nivel de los partidos tradicionales, el partido Colorado está bastante cantado también el resultado, y en el partido Nacional hay una puja ahí que parece que lo que va a aportar es enriquecimiento a la interna de ese partido y por consiguiente también a las próximas elecciones nacionales.

¿Balotaje?

No me gustaría un balotaje pero, sin embargo, estuve leyendo los análisis de las empresas encuestadoras y aparentemente hoy habría balotaje, no sería la primera vez, me parece que tenemos lindísimas posibilidades, con o sin segunda vuelta.

Participación

A los uruguayos nos encanta hacer futurología, a los encuestadores y los que no somos, siempre tenemos el miedo que va a bajar la participación porque no son obligatorias y siempre nos llevamos la sorpresa contraria. Hasta ahora no ha habido una elección que no estuviera acorde a la mejor historia de votación del Uruguay y ni que hablar muy por encima de cualquier elección del mismo tipo en América Latina y otras partes del mundo. Mis expectativas son las mejores, tanto desde tiendas de Constanza como de Tabaré, del Frente Amplio todo se llama a votar como si fuera obligatorio y conociendo al pueblo frenteamplista espero la mejor de las votaciones, concluyó Yamandú Cuevas.

