Inusual: Parto triple en Cerros Azules; oveja dio a luz tres corderitos

Nacieron el sábado 9 de agosto

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/100_0991.jpg

La localidad de Cerros Azules en el municipio de Solís Grande se vio gratamente sorprendida por un parto múltiple de un ovino. El inusual caso  se registró el pasado sábado 9 de agosto cuando una oveja dio a luz a tres corderitos.

La propietaria de los animales  es Norma González, vecina de Cerros Azules, quien contó que la oveja tuvo dos hembras negritas y un macho de color blanco. Sara Colombo, vecina de la localidad, agregó que el parto se realizó sin inconvenientes, los corderitos nacieron sanos, con un intervalo de 5 minutos entre uno y otro.

Los corderos se alimentan de la madre, pero también toman mamadera, principalmente una de las hembras que presenta algunos signos de debilidad, con respecto a sus hermanos.

Según averiguaciones realizadas por semanario La Prensa, los partos múltiples no son tan comunes en los ovinos. El nacimiento de mellizos se da con frecuencia, en cambio, partos triples o múltiples, si bien se producen como en este caso, no son cosa de todos los días.

De Armas, vecino de la zona y hombre de campo, comentó a semanario La Prensa que en su larga trayectoria criando ovejas jamás presenció un parto triple, menos múltiple, señaló. Lo que se dio en Cerros Azules es un caso raro e inusual, afirmó De Armas.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 18 de agosto de 2014 hora 13:42
Fotos: Semanario La Prensa

100_1025
La madre de los trillizos
100_0991
Los corderitos alimentándose. Una de las hembras (descansando a la izq.) complementa su alimentación con mamadera.
100_0996
La madre con sus críos
100_1008
Primer plano. La distinguida madre posa para semanario La Prensa.
100_1013
Las ovejas negras de la familia
100_1011
El macho de la casa…

