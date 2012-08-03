Intendencia inscribe a funcionarios/as con discapacidad
De acuerdo a la Resolución 03102/2009 todos los funcionarios y funcionarias de la Intendencia de Maldonado con discapacidad tienen una reglamentación diferencial por la que podrán optar a los efectos de acceder a una carrera funcional.
Por tal motivo la intendencia realiza un relevamiento para dar cumplimiento a la Ley 18. 651 que establece que se deben registrar todos los funcionarios/as con capacidad diferente y comunicarlo a la Oficina Nacional de Servicio Civil.
El plazo para inscribirse vence este 24 de agosto de 2012.
Si el trabajador/a no está anotado ante la Comisión Nacional Honoraria de Discapacidad se podrá inscribir y se le informará los pasos a seguir ante la referida comisión.
Los interesados/as tendrán que dirigirse por teléfono o de manera presencial a la Oficina de Políticas Diferenciales de la intendencia, tribuna Norte del Campus, 2do piso con acceso por 3 de Febrero o al municipio más cercano
El horario es de 9.00 a 15.00 horas.
El trámite es rápido y sin costo.
Mayor información se puede obtener por el teléfono 42 234492.
