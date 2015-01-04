Incendio en Playa Hermosa: El fuego arrasó una cabaña en el cerro
No hubo lesionados, las pérdidas materiales fueron totaleshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/100_4066.jpg
Un incendio redujo a cenizas una cabaña ubicada en la falda del cerro de los Burros en el balneario Playa Hermosa. El siniestro se originó cuando trabajadores colocaban membrana asfáltica con soplete en el techo de madera de la finca,que estaba en construcción. No hubo lesionados, las pérdidas materiales fueron totales.
Fuentes del caso señalaron a Semanario La Prensa que el incendio comenzó minutos antes de las 15 horas en la calle 47 y 62 del mencionado balneario. Se trata de una cabaña en construcción que no estaba habitada. Sin embargo, tres obreros trabajaban en el la finca colocando una membrana asfáltica sobre madera utilizando un soplete.
En determinado momento la madera tomó fuego y no hubo forma de pararlo, propagándose por toda la vivienda que quedó reducida a cenizas como se puede apreciar en las fotos de semanario La Prensa.
La columna de humo se pudo apreciar desde varios kilómetros, incluso nuestros seguidores aseguraron que desde Atlántida se podía observar el humo.
Bomberos de Piriápolis tomó intervención en el hecho logrando controlar y extinguir el fuego, aunque no se pudo evitar que las pérdidas fueran totales. No hubo lesionados en el siniestro.
Los bomberos que trabajaron en el lugar lograron evitar además que el fuego se propagara a casas vecinas y al propio cerro de los Burros, ya que el fondo de la vivienda es el mismo cerro. Ayudó que la superficie que rodeaba a la cabaña estaba limpia de vegetación. Igualmente llegó a quemar algunos arbustos, pero los trabajadores del fuego llegaron a tiempo evitando males mayores y una propagación al cerro, declarado recientemente Monumento Histórico Nacional.
Otras intervenciones de Bomberos
En el día de ayer sábado 3 de enero, Bomberos de Piriápolis intervinieron en tres siniestros. Dos fueron contenedores de residuos que tomaron fuego, uno en Piriápolis en la zona de Reconquista y Av. Piria y el segundo en balneario Solís.
Asimismo tuvieron que controlar y extinguir un incendio de menores proporciones ocurrido en un cañaveral de una cañada en el balneario Playa Hermosa.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado domingo 4 de enero de 2014 hora 21:30
Fotos: Semanario La Prensa
