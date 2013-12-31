Marcelo Carro: “Perdimos todo… pero de todas formas Funky Hippie abrirá sus puertas

Actualizado martes 31 de diciembre de 2013 hora 17:00.- Marcelo Carro, socio concesionario del parador siniestrado, confirmó a semanario La Prensa que, a pesar del incendio, Funky Hippie estará en el verano piriapolense, abriendo sus puertas el sábado 4 de enero, para lo cual se instalará una carpa rodeada de decks, donde se brindará un servicio reducido, ya que no dan los tiempos para implementar la cocina que se tenía prevista inicialmente. Sin embargo, aseguró el gastronómico coloniense, se mantendrá intacta la actividad musical y artística programada para la temporada.

Por otro lado, Carro señaló que todo indicaría que un corto circuito fue la causa del incendio, según los resultados arrojado por las pericias técnicas, realizadas esta mañana por efectivos de Bomberos de Piriápolis.

Un incendio devastó esta madrugada el parador municipal “Funky Hippie” ubicado en la playa de Piriápolis, plaza Armenia, en las cercanías del balneario Playa Grande. No hubo víctimas ni heridos que lamentar, el local estaba cerrado, sin embargo, las pérdidas materiales fueron totales.

El fuego se habría iniciado a las 01:30 de este martes 31 de diciembre por causas que se tratan de establecer, tomando intervención en el siniestro Bomberos de Piriápolis y efectivos de Sub Prefectura.

Semanario La Prensa en lugar de los hechos, dialogó con Marcelo Carro, operador gastronómico de Colonia, uno de los socios concesionarios del parador, quien manifestó que horas antes, después de dos meses de trabajo, habían terminado de armar el local para inaugurarlo el 2 de enero.

“Estuve hasta las 11 de la noche, me fui y quedó el constructor una media hora mas, y a las 2:30 me llaman para avisarme que se estaba prendiendo fuego” señaló Carro, agregando: “Ahora queremos saber si pasó algo o no, hay gente que dice que vieron salir a dos personas cuando empezó el fuego… quiero que se sepa si fue por accidente o intencional y en ese caso que se pueda llegar a las personas que lo hicieron”

Carro descartó que se trate de alguna venganza o ajuste de cuentas contra ellos ya que ninguno de los tres socios tienen problemas con alguien que pudiera cometer una acto de esta naturaleza.

Pérdidas totales

Sobre las pérdidas, Carro señaló: “Aparte del parador, perdimos todo lo que hay adentro. Trajimos mucho arte, cuadros de un artista de Colonia que son caros, figuras en hierro, escultura en madera, y después todo el equipamiento gastronómico, heladera, micro ondas, freezer, cocina, chivetero, platos, vasos, ollas, todo lo que tiene una cocina.

Intentarán abrirlo a pesar del incendio

Consultado sobre si seguirían adelante con el proyecto a pesar del incendio, sostuvo que tenía que hablarlo con sus socios, Diego “Chirola” Martino, cantante de Hereford y Marcelo Fontanini, cantante de Snake, quienes son personas que tienen casa acá y aportan mucho a Piriápolis” afirmó Carro.

En la parte económica no creo que podamos recuperar, pero también está la parte emocional, este es el primer año para mí en el proyecto, tengo una hija de 12 años que me acompaña y que también es parte.

“Funky Hippie” es una propuesta gastronómica – cultural, con muy buena onda, música y arte, que tenía previsto abrir sus puertas al público el próximo jueves 2 de enero.

Por su parte, el constructor, Ramón Luna, último en retirarse del parador antes del incendio, se mostró desconcertado con lo sucedido, lamentando que se había perdido todo, incluso sus herramientas, que habían quedado en el lugar siniestrado.

Bomberos de Piriápolis y Sub Prefectura tomaron intervención en el hecho.

