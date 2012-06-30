Inauguraron monumento a las festividades de San Juan
El día Sábado 23 como estaba previsto y sobre la hora 18:30, se llevó a cabo la inauguracion del monumento a las festividades de San Juan.
El mismo fué construido por el personal del Municipio de Pan de Azucar y está ubicado en la intersección de la ruta nacional Nº9 y la calle Rincón.
Allí, ya hace varios años,la ASOCIACIÓN DE AMIGOS DEL PATRIMONIO,viene llevando a cabo la tradicional hoguera de San Juan,evento que significa un reencuentro con las tradiciones azuqueñas que han quedado perdidas pero guardadas en el recuerdo de muchísima gente que esa noche,desafiando al intenso frío, llegó hasta ese lugar.
Debemos destacar la presencia en la oportunidad de la artista plástica CRISTINA BONILLA MARCOS, la hija de Dardo y Coca, como le decimos cariñosamente quienes la tenemos presente en nuestros recuerdos de niños. Cristina, pasó su niñez y adolescencia en Pan de Azúcar y luego pasó a residir en España, por eso, acompañó a Amigos del Patrimonio, aportó datos importantes y además preparó para el brindis, una bebida espirituosa bastante parecida a la queimada que se ofreció a los asistentes.
EL Alcalde de la ciudad, Miguel Plada, se hizo presente y recibió en nombre de los funcionarios que colaboraron un pergamino que les recuerda su aporte con esta Asociación. Además del alcalde, se contó con la presencia de Sandra González en representación de la Dirección de Cultura de la Intendencia.Los automovilistas que circulaban por la ruta nacional se detenían a observar el magnifico espectáculo de esa inmensa hoguera que todos recordamos y hoy, por suerte, lo podemos revivir.
A los Amigos de Patrimonio…¡¡¡GRACIAS!!!
