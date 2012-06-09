Impactante conferencia de Luis Seguessa en Piriápolis

Con total éxito se llevó a cabo la conferencia “Alerta Global en el Umbral del 2012” a cargo del investigador Luis Seguessa, presidente de la Fundación Códigos, realizada en el Salón Dorado del Argentino Hotel y organizada por semanario “La Prensa”. La esperada e impactante disertación de Seguessa convocó a más de un centenar de personas que dejaron el calor y la comodidad de sus hogares para enfrentar el intenso frío que azotaba al balneario respondiendo al llamado del planeta en el marco del Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente.

La conferencia “Alerta Global en el Umbral del 2012” comenzó con una breve alocución del Dr. Rafael Barla quien hizo referencia a los terremotos sucedidos el 20 de mayo y a las profecías Mayas, para luego dar paso a la disertación de Luis Seguessa.

Como ya hemos adelantado en La Prensa, Seguessa sostiene que la principal causa del Calentamiento Global responde al indiscriminado consumo de oxígeno ocasionado por los vehículos a combustión, por lo tanto, el investigador propone como solución urgente, aunque no definitiva, el cambio de tecnología en los motores de combustión a motores eléctricos.

Los autos eléctricos serían una solución rápida al desenfrenado calentamiento global que sufre el planeta. El auto eléctrico existe desde hace más de 100 años, aunque por algún motivo lo hicieron desaparecer, afirma Seguessa. Hace cuatro años no teníamos ni una foto de autos eléctricos para mostrar, sin embargo, hoy las principales fábricas de automóviles ya tienen sus modelos eléctricos, aunque intereses creados no permiten que el auto eléctrico se posicione en el mercado.

En Uruguay, el poder político, a través del presidente, José Pepe Mujica, dio una clara señal que el camino a seguir es el que propone Seguessa, cuando al asumir el cargo, el 1º de marzo del 2010, utilizó un auto eléctrico.

Seguessa hace un llamado a cuidar el planeta generando más oxígeno, para eso es necesario plantar árboles, y pasar de los autos a combustión a los eléctricos y para que eso llegue, insta a los usuarios que comiencen a pedir, a sus concesionarios de automóviles estos autos, ya que los fabricantes argumentan que no se hacen autos eléctricos en serie porque no hay demanda, cuando en realidad, lo que no hay es oferta, apunta Seguessa.

Durante la conferencia, Seguessa impactó a los presentes al mencionar la existencia del Código Secreto de la Biblia, donde afirma que el libro sagrado y más antiguo del mundo fue escrito sin comas, sin puntos ni espacios, formando un gigante crucigrama que contiene mensajes ocultos que anuncian hechos que ya ocurrieron o que ocurrirán en los tiempos actuales.

Conferencias en instituciones educativas

En la jornada del martes 5 de junio, Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente, Luis Seguessa realizó dos conferencias en centros educativos de Piriápolis, una en el instituto Galileo Galilei y la otra en el Colegio San Francisco, donde niños y adolescentes escucharon con singular atención el mensaje de Seguessa para proteger el medio ambiente y contribuir así a la salvación del planeta.

El jueves 7, Luis Seguessa daba una conferencia en el Liceo “Alvaro Figueredo” de Pan de Azúcar para 150 alumnos.

