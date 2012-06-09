Impactante conferencia de Luis Seguessa en Piriápolis
Con total éxito se llevó a cabo la conferencia “Alerta Global en el Umbral del 2012” a cargo del investigador Luis Seguessa, presidente de la Fundación Códigos, realizada en el Salón Dorado del Argentino Hotel y organizada por semanario “La Prensa”. La esperada e impactante disertación de Seguessa convocó a más de un centenar de personas que dejaron el calor y la comodidad de sus hogares para enfrentar el intenso frío que azotaba al balneario respondiendo al llamado del planeta en el marco del Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente.
Impactante conferencia
La conferencia “Alerta Global en el Umbral del 2012” comenzó con una breve alocución del Dr. Rafael Barla quien hizo referencia a los terremotos sucedidos el 20 de mayo y a las profecías Mayas, para luego dar paso a la disertación de Luis Seguessa.
Como ya hemos adelantado en La Prensa, Seguessa sostiene que la principal causa del Calentamiento Global responde al indiscriminado consumo de oxígeno ocasionado por los vehículos a combustión, por lo tanto, el investigador propone como solución urgente, aunque no definitiva, el cambio de tecnología en los motores de combustión a motores eléctricos.
Los autos eléctricos serían una solución rápida al desenfrenado calentamiento global que sufre el planeta. El auto eléctrico existe desde hace más de 100 años, aunque por algún motivo lo hicieron desaparecer, afirma Seguessa. Hace cuatro años no teníamos ni una foto de autos eléctricos para mostrar, sin embargo, hoy las principales fábricas de automóviles ya tienen sus modelos eléctricos, aunque intereses creados no permiten que el auto eléctrico se posicione en el mercado.
En Uruguay, el poder político, a través del presidente, José Pepe Mujica, dio una clara señal que el camino a seguir es el que propone Seguessa, cuando al asumir el cargo, el 1º de marzo del 2010, utilizó un auto eléctrico.
Seguessa hace un llamado a cuidar el planeta generando más oxígeno, para eso es necesario plantar árboles, y pasar de los autos a combustión a los eléctricos y para que eso llegue, insta a los usuarios que comiencen a pedir, a sus concesionarios de automóviles estos autos, ya que los fabricantes argumentan que no se hacen autos eléctricos en serie porque no hay demanda, cuando en realidad, lo que no hay es oferta, apunta Seguessa.
Durante la conferencia, Seguessa impactó a los presentes al mencionar la existencia del Código Secreto de la Biblia, donde afirma que el libro sagrado y más antiguo del mundo fue escrito sin comas, sin puntos ni espacios, formando un gigante crucigrama que contiene mensajes ocultos que anuncian hechos que ya ocurrieron o que ocurrirán en los tiempos actuales.
Conferencias en instituciones educativas
En la jornada del martes 5 de junio, Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente, Luis Seguessa realizó dos conferencias en centros educativos de Piriápolis, una en el instituto Galileo Galilei y la otra en el Colegio San Francisco, donde niños y adolescentes escucharon con singular atención el mensaje de Seguessa para proteger el medio ambiente y contribuir así a la salvación del planeta.
El jueves 7, Luis Seguessa daba una conferencia en el Liceo “Alvaro Figueredo” de Pan de Azúcar para 150 alumnos.
Agradecimientos
Semanario La Prensa agradece a todos, lectores o no de semanario La Prensa, que asistieron a la conferencia.
Agradecemos a Luis Seguessa, presidente de la Fundación Códigos, por presentar su conferencia en nuestra zona en forma totalmente honoraria, al Dr. Rafael Barla, uno de los disertadores de la conferencia, que también en forma honoraria llegó a Piriápolis para aportar sus conocimientos.
Asimismo agradecemos la presencia del reconocido empresario Roberto Giordano, famoso estilista destacado por organizar y conducir desfiles de moda en Punta del Este dejando frases célebres como la popularizada “Qué noche Teté”. El empresario recibió un cerrado aplauso del público presente al ser presentado por el Dr. Rafael Barla, quien destacó la labor del empresario en el desarrollo y promoción del principal balneario uruguayo.
Al concejal del municipio de Piriápolis, Alejandro Martínez, al edil departamental nacionalista Carlos De Gregorio, al sub comisario Johny Silva encargado de la Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis, a los directores de radio RBC, Don Carlos Repetto y Sra. y la periodista Agustina Flores de radio RBC, y la presencia también de Álvaro López Chabot y Julio Rocha de Canal 11 de Punta del Este.
A los diputados Germán Cardoso del Partido Colorado y al Dr. Darío Pérez del Frente Amplio que por compromisos inherentes a su actividad no pudieron asistir, pero llamaron para estar de alguna forma presentes.
Al periodista Sergio Puglia de radio Sarandí que realizó una entrevista, vía telefónica, y en forma especial agradecemos a Silvana Repetto, que nos recibió en los estudios de RBC Piriápolis en su programa “Las propuestas de Silvana”.
A la directora del Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis, Sra. Renée Pereira de Méndez, a Richard Blanco de Eventos y a Susana Trías, por hacernos sentir como en nuestra propia casa.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I?ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Many thanks for the noteworthy website you’ve created at semanariolaprensa.com. Your enthusiastic take on the subject is absolutely inspiring. Thanks again!
semanariolaprensa.com does it yet again! Very thoughtful site and a thought-provoking post. Thanks!
Like the website– very informative and lots to consider!
In my opinion, semanariolaprensa.com does a great job of covering subjects of this kind! Even if sometimes intentionally controversial, the information is in the main well researched and thought-provoking.
semanariolaprensa.com does it yet again! Very thoughtful site and a good post. Thanks!
I simply want to tell you that I am just very new to blogging and actually loved this web blog. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your blog . You amazingly come with perfect stories. Kudos for sharing your web-site.
9/8/2016 In my view, semanariolaprensa.com does a excellent job of dealing with subject matter like this! While often intentionally controversial, the posts are in the main well-written and thought-provoking.
Well-written piece. I just passed this on to a classmate who’s been involved in a little research of her own on this subject. To show her appreciation, he just invited me to dinner! So, I should probably say: semanariolaprensa.com, thank you for the drink – LOL!
9/10/2016 Like this site– extremely easy to navigate and tons of stuff to think about!
9/10/2016 Appreciate semanariolaprensa.com– extremely user-friendly and lots to see!
Quite a good read. I just forwarded this on 9/11/2016 to a colleague who has been involved in a little research of their own on this subject. To say thank you, he just bought me dinner! So, I guess I should say: Cheers for the drink!
9/12/2016 @ 08:08:15 semanariolaprensa.com does it yet again! Quite a interesting site and a thought-provoking post. Nice work!
Solid, well-researched content. I just sent this on 9/12/2016 to a colleague who has been involved in some work of their own on the topic. To say thank you, they just bought me a drink! So, I guess I should say: Cheers for the drink!
9/13/2016 I’m pleased by the manner in which semanariolaprensa.com handles this sort of topic! Usually to the point, often polemic, always thoughtful and also thought-provoking.
Quite a good read. I just passed this on 9/14/2016 to a coworker who’s been doing a little research of her own on this subject. To say thank you, he just bought me lunch! So, I should probably say: Cheers for the meal!
9/15/2016 semanariolaprensa.com does it yet again! Very informative site and a well-written post. Nice work!
Well-written piece. I just passed this on 9/15/2016 to a coworker who has been doing a little research of her own on the topic. To say thank you, they just bought me dinner! So, let me express my gratitude by saying: Cheers for the meal!
Good post and a very enjoyable read.
Congrats for the great site you’ve created at semanariolaprensa.com. Your enthusiastic take on the subject is definitely contagious. Thanks again!
Wow cuz this is extremely greatexcellent job! Congrats and keep it up
Peter Crouch http://langshan.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=689791&do=profile
Surprisingly user pleasant site. Great information available on couple of gos to
Alberto Gilardino http://games.clixer.org/profile/dwkruth4978
Great looking web site. Think you did a great deal of your ownyour very own coding
Robbie Keane http://bbs.izhancms.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=328710&do=profile&from=space
10/2/2016 @ 10:22:46 In my estimation, semanariolaprensa.com does a good job of dealing with subjects like this. While sometimes deliberately polemic, the material posted is more often than not well researched and thought-provoking.
Love the website– extremely informative and lots to think about!
Solid, well-researched content. I just now forwarded this on 10/5/2016 to a colleague who has been doing some work of his own on the topic. To say thank you, he just bought me lunch! So, I guess I should say: Thank you for the meal!
I simply want to tell you that I am newbie to blogging and site-building and honestly enjoyed you’re web blog. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your website . You certainly come with impressive posts. Thanks for revealing your blog.
I just want to tell you that I am new to blogs and honestly enjoyed this web blog. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly have very good articles. Thanks a bunch for sharing your blog site.
I just want to mention I am just all new to blogging and definitely loved you’re page. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You certainly have outstanding writings. Bless you for sharing your website.
I just want to say I am newbie to blogging and truly liked you’re web site. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You certainly come with excellent stories. Thank you for revealing your blog site.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Quite a good read. I just sent this on 10/9/2016 to a fellow student who’s been involved in a little research of their own on this subject. To say thanks, she just bought me a drink! So, I guess I should say: Thanks for the meal!
I simply want to say I am all new to weblog and seriously loved your website. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with perfect article content. Thanks for revealing your webpage.
I just want to mention I am beginner to blogging and definitely loved this web-site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You amazingly have exceptional articles and reviews. Kudos for sharing your website.
I simply want to tell you that I am just all new to blogs and absolutely enjoyed your web page. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You really come with fabulous writings. Thank you for sharing with us your blog site.
I just want to tell you that I am very new to blogging and actually savored you’re web blog. Probably I’m going to bookmark your website . You certainly have impressive article content. Thanks a lot for revealing your webpage.
I simply want to mention I’m beginner to blogs and truly enjoyed this web page. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with exceptional writings. Thanks for revealing your website.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
I simply want to tell you that I’m very new to blogs and certainly enjoyed your web-site. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with outstanding articles and reviews. Cheers for sharing with us your web-site.
That is the suitable blog for anyone who wants to search out out about this topic. You understand so much its nearly arduous to argue with you (not that I really would need…HaHa). You positively put a brand new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just great!
I just want to say I’m new to weblog and absolutely loved your blog. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with really good stories. Bless you for sharing your website.
Appreciate the site– extremely informative and lots to see!
I will right away seize your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
First of all I want to say great blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my ideas out. I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Thank you!|
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Superb work!
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello there, I found your website via Google while looking for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
modern bathroom decorating ideas is very well written information. It will be helpful to everyone who employess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work canr wait to read more posts.
ÿþ<
10/17/2016 Appreciate semanariolaprensa.com– extremely informative and a lot of stuff to think about!
i really like betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html! i had three couples and they are generally best for colonial climatic conditions.:)
ÿþ<
hello there and thank you in your info – I have certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did alternatively expertise a few technical issues using this site, since I experienced to reload the site a lot of occasions previous to I may just get it to load correctly. I were thinking about if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances instances will sometimes impact your placement in google and could harm your high-quality ranking if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot extra of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this once more soon..
on download film terbaru subtitle indonesia I’m having a strange problem I cannot make my reader pick up your feed, I’m using google reader by the way.
Excellent workmanship! Top notch.
This is really nice to know. I hope it will be successful in the future. Good job on this and keep up the good work.
The very crux of your writing while appearing agreeable initially, did not settle very well with me personally after some time. Someplace throughout the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately only for a very short while. I however have got a problem with your leaps in logic and you would do nicely to help fill in those gaps. In the event that you can accomplish that, I would undoubtedly be fascinated.
Very soon this web page will be famous among all blog users, due to it’s fastidious content. This is really nice to know. I hope it will be successful in the future. Good job on this and keep up the good work.
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my website?
This is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!|
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Good read, enjoyed it!
Once I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there any manner you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely liked reading everything that is posted on your blog.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Of course, what a magnificent website and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.All the Best!
I have been checking out a few of your posts and it’s pretty good stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your blog.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most persons will agree with your website.
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Needed to put you that little bit of remark in order to say thanks as before regarding the amazing opinions you’ve provided in this article. This has been quite seriously open-handed of people like you to give extensively precisely what most people might have distributed as an ebook to generate some money on their own, specifically seeing that you could possibly have tried it in the event you decided. These good ideas also served to be the easy way to fully grasp that other people online have the identical passion really like my own to learn more and more around this issue. I think there are several more fun opportunities up front for people who go through your blog post.
Nice weblog right here! Also your web site quite a bit up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link on your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Good web site! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Thanks for each of your labor on this site. My niece loves doing research and it’s easy to see why. Most people know all concerning the dynamic mode you create practical strategies by means of your web blog and encourage contribution from some others on the concern while our own girl is actually learning a great deal. Have fun with the remaining portion of the year. You’re carrying out a wonderful job.
Well I truly enjoyed studying it. This information offered by you is very useful for proper planning.
You completed a few nice points there. I did a search on the matter and found a good number of folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
bookmarked!!, I really like your blog!|
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Right away I am ready to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming over again to read further news.|
I simply needed to thank you very much once more. I’m not certain what I would have undertaken in the absence of the thoughts documented by you directly on this problem. This was an absolute intimidating circumstance for me, however , looking at a new professional avenue you resolved it made me to weep with fulfillment. I am happier for the assistance and even wish you realize what a great job you were providing instructing some other people using a blog. Probably you haven’t come across all of us.
whoah this blog is great i really like reading your posts. Stay up the great work! You know, many persons are looking around for this info, you can help them greatly.
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing which I think I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very large for me. I’m looking forward to your next put up, I will try to get the grasp of it!
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Hello there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
whoah this blog is wonderful i like reading your articles. Stay up the great paintings! You understand, lots of individuals are hunting round for this info, you can help them greatly.
I’ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a great informative web site.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
whoah this blog is fantastic i really like studying your posts. Stay up the great work! You already know, lots of individuals are looking around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The total look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thank you a lot and i’m taking a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Good post, do you have any others on this topic?
Thanks for the ideas you have discussed here. Moreover, I believe there are some factors that keep your automobile insurance premium lower. One is, to consider buying autos that are inside good directory of car insurance organizations. Cars which might be expensive are more at risk of being snatched. Aside from that insurance coverage is also good value of your truck, so the higher priced it is, then higher this premium you make payment for.
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|
I´m 100 with you! Agree! My site http://www.outerzone.co.uk cool stuff
Awesome! Its truly amazing article, I have got much clear idea regarding from this article.|
Good read, enjoyed it!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Wow, What a Katana. Great Balance and wicked Sharp right out of the box. Have not found a Katana this well made at the price I paid. I would recommend to anyone who is looking for a quaility Katana at a good price.
Hi there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thanks!
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i¡¦m satisfied to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make certain to don¡¦t overlook this web site and provides it a look on a constant basis.
I simply want to tell you that I am just new to blogging and truly savored this website. Likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You amazingly come with incredible articles. Kudos for sharing your blog site.
A person necessarily help to make significantly articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular put up amazing. Excellent job!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We may have a link change contract between us!
whoah this blog is great i like reading your posts. Stay up the great paintings! You recognize, many people are hunting round for this info, you can help them greatly.
I delight in, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling great , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one¡¦s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I¡¦m now not sure where you’re getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend some time studying more or figuring out more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.
It is actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
As a Newbie, I am continuously exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Great amazing things here. I¡¦m very glad to look your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I have been checking out a few of your articles and it’s pretty good stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
I simply want to say I am new to blogging and truly loved you’re web site. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You absolutely come with remarkable article content. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your blog site.
Nota: Este epígrafe comprende la construcción de maquinaria para el trabajo en frío y en caliente de los metales, tal como maquinaria para laminación y trefilería, para forja, para extrusión; aparatos de soldadura no eléctricos; máquinas-herramientas por arranque de virutas, para deformación y otra máquina similar, y la fabricación de equipo, piezas y accesorios para esta maquinaria.
En mi opinion el diseno de esta pagina esta muy bueno.
It’s near impossible to encounter well-aware parties on this subject, regrettably you seem like you fully understand what you’re writing about! Gratitude
Absolutely alluring points you have stated, thank you for writing.
Hiya there, just became familiar with your article through yahoo, and realized that it’s truly interesting. I’ll take pleasure in should you retain this idea.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
I was actually unconvinced concerning ordering a mattress online as well as more concerning the price, but this bedroom is actually extremely relaxed and properly made.
I merely desire to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and incredibly cherished your webpage. Very possible I am prone to save your blog post . You definitely have memorable article blog posts. Be Thankful For it for giving out with us all of your internet site webpage
Heya here, just turned out to be aware about your blogging site through The Big G, and discovered that it is really interesting. I will value should you carry on this informative article.
I merely have to inform you that I am new to blogging and clearly valued your post. Most likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You absolutely have stunning article information. Like it for expressing with us your current site write-up
It’s nearly close to impossible to find well-educated men or women on this theme, then again you seem like you comprehend which you’re preaching about! Regards
Unbelievably informative specifics you’ll have remarked, thanks so much for posting.
I merely have to notify you that I am new to posting and completely admired your write-up. Probably I am likely to remember your blog post . You simply have stunning article information. Acknowledge it for expressing with us your own site write-up
Good day! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hiya here, just got aware about your weblog through yahoo, and have found that it’s really useful. I’ll appreciate if you continue this idea.
Wow thanks for this publish i find it hard to unearthextremely goodknowledge out there when it comes to this subject matterappreciate for the thread
Remarkably helpful information you have stated, say thanks a lot for adding.
Thierry Valencin, después de pasar varios años en la Polinesia francesa, decidió salir de Francia a Alemania, donde permaneció unos diez años, en Frankfurt y Múnich, donde decidió iniciar una galería de fotografía, la galería Halfpipe, entrando en contacto con el ambiente cultural de la ciudad, conociendo pintores, escritores, y también cineastas y gente de teatro, y sobre todo, por supuesto, fotógrafos que le animaron a probar por sí mismo este arte.
Awesome site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Many thanks!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Cheers!
Admiring the persistence you put into your site and in depth information you provide. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Great work!
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing. I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Thanks!
First of all I would like to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head before writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
These mattresses were actually the perfect choice for a daybed/king dimension bedroom combo.
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for rookie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thank you!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I simply desire to show you that I am new to writing a blog and undeniably enjoyed your webpage. Probably I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have superb article blog posts. Delight In it for giving out with us your very own site report
Hey there! I’ve been following your site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the good job!
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I absolutely liked reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
It’s near impossible to see well-educated users on this subject, yet somehow you come across as like you comprehend the things you’re writing on! Excellent
I needed to write you a bit of remark in order to thank you so much the moment again for all the great basics you have contributed at this time. It’s really shockingly open-handed with people like you to make easily precisely what many of us could possibly have marketed for an electronic book in order to make some bucks on their own, even more so since you might well have done it in case you desired. These strategies as well acted like a great way to fully grasp that many people have a similar zeal similar to my very own to figure out much more concerning this issue. I’m certain there are numerous more pleasurable periods up front for individuals who read carefully your blog.
Unbelievably enlightening data you’ll have said, thank you for writing.
Moving search was kinda a terrible idea
faux chanel sac a main noir http://www.luxe-chanel.com/
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Currently it seems like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog. You have some really great articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!
Fantastic post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Appreciate it!
First of all I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I’ve had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the good work!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say excellent blog!
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great site!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Wonderful post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
Great post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thank you
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
It truly is mostly extremely difficult to encounter well-informed individuals on this niche, nevertheless you seem like you fully understand which you’re writing about! Appreciation
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!
Howdy there, just became aware of your blog through The Big G, and discovered that it is truly interesting. I will like in the event you maintain this informative article.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
First of all I want to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing. I have had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there. I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Thanks!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thank you!
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
whoah this blog is excellent i really like reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, a lot of persons are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
I love you. Open this good site. And you gave us a link.
Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for beginner blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
A neighbor of mine encouraged me to take a look at your blog site couple weeks ago, given that we both love similar stuff and I will need to say I am quite impressed.
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say superb blog!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I am really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?
I love what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and coverage! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Wonderful post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Many thanks!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thanks!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been utilizing? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Wow, amazing blog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as neatly as the content material!
wonderful publish, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector don’t realize this. You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
There is perceptibly a lot to realize about this. I consider you made certain nice points in features also.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
We absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web site!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good blog!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. Many thanks
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Chrome. Superb Blog!
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
Highly intriguing highlights you have stated, thanks a lot for writing.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We can have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us!
I just couldn’t go away your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard info an individual provide to your visitors? Is going to be back continuously to check out new posts
Hello.This post was extremely fascinating, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this matter last Thursday.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Definitely, what a great site and informative posts, I will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog centered on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thanks!
I simply wish to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely valued your information. Most likely I am likely to store your blog post . You absolutely have superb article information. Value it for expressing with us your current website post
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I precisely wanted to appreciate you once more. I’m not certain the things I could possibly have worked on in the absence of those suggestions revealed by you about this situation. Completely was a hard concern in my position, however , seeing the very skilled way you solved it forced me to jump for joy. I am just grateful for this information and in addition hope that you find out what a great job that you’re undertaking educating people by way of a blog. Probably you haven’t come across any of us.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
First of all I want to say great blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I have had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Many thanks!
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. Many thanks
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Good blog!
Hello superb website! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work? I’ve no knowledge of coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject but I just had to ask. Thanks a lot!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
You’ll find it mostly not possible to come across well-qualified individual on this theme, however , you come across as like you fully understand whatever you’re indicating! Cheers
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this actual put up amazing. Fantastic job!
Our experts have actually been reconsidering 2 from these for approximately 2 full weeks currently, They are actually really pleasant! I hope they maintain their form for a number of years and don’t sag where the sleeper lies.
Useful info. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and I am surprised why this accident didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road. Cheers
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. But think of if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its niche. Very good blog!
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I was just looking for this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been using? I’m having some small security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any suggestions?
Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thanks!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Hey there I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and outstanding design.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back down the road. I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice day!
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!
I like what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and reporting! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to my personal blogroll.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Hiya here, just became familiar with your article through Bing and yahoo, and found that it’s pretty entertaining. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you keep up such.
you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a fantastic activity on this subject!
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your website in internet explorer, might test this¡K IE still is the market chief and a large section of other folks will leave out your fantastic writing due to this problem.
It really is nearly not possible to come across well-advised people on this matter, regrettably you appear like you understand exactly what you’re preaching about! Excellent
That may be the end of this article. Right here youll come across some websites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the links.
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent site!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
En la entrada de aire podemos fabricarnos un pequeño filtro para evitar que entren porquerías al motor, con un trozo de esponja y una brida sobre un trozo de tubo. Si hacemos vacío también podría ser interesante poner un vacuómetro en la entrada de aire (con su correspondiente T), dependiendo del tipo de trabajos que realicemos. Controlo la presion en el cilindro con un presostato de baja y un relevo, lo tengo saliendo en 100 psi y repone en 70 psi, la unidad se calinta mucho.
La etiqueta energética lleva informando a los consumidores de electrodomésticos desde el 1995, actualmente, desde el 2011, el etiquetado energético es totalmente obligatorio para todos los países de Europa con los siguientes electrodomésticos: lavadoras, lavavajillas, frigoríficos, congeladores, secadoras, lavadoras – secadoras, hornos eléctricos y fuentes de luz domésticas.
very handful of internet sites that come about to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out