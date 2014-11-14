IMDE y el Premio Internacional Maya: ¿Creíbles o estafadores?
Hace unas horas publicábamos una noticia relacionada al Premio Internacional Maya 2014 que otorga el Instituto Méxicano de Evaluación donde el alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, había sido declarado como uno de los ganadores, distinguiéndolo como uno de los mejores gobernantes de Iberoamérica. Investigando sobre lo que aparece en la red mundial respecto a este premio nos surge la duda: ¿El IMDE es un organismo creíble o una red de estafadores?
Navegando por internet dimos con el portal del diario La Nación de Costa Rica, donde un artículo publicado en el mes de febrero pasado hace referencia a una denuncia de diputadas de ese país que advertían sobre una posible estafa al ser galardonadas con el Premio a “mejor diputada” otorgado por el IMDE.
La diputada Carmen Muñoz del Partido Acción Ciudadana (PAC) de Costa Rica, contó que recibió una llamada telefónica, aparentemente desde México, donde se le indicó que la condición para recibir el premio era el depósito previo de 3.000 dólares por concepto de hospedaje en cuentas de supuestos funcionarios del “Instituto Mexicano de Evaluación” (IMDE), entidad que la nominó”
“Mi despacho se dio a la tarea de investigar a la institución y el premio y llegamos a la conclusión de que tiene todas las características de una estafa”, afirmó la diputada a La Nación.
“Su compañera de bancada, María Eugenia Venegas, también dio a conocer que hace unos meses recibió llamadas en su despacho con noticias de nominaciones a premios con la misma condición del depósito en dólares, las cuales rechazó por las mismas sospechas”
En tanto el Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), también de Costa Rica envió un comunicado donde destacó que tres de sus diputadas ganaron el “Premio Internacional Maya 2014”, en la categoría de “mejor diputada”, entregado por el citado instituto mexicano.
“El Instituto Mexicano de Evaluación es un organismo ciudadano que realiza el noble esfuerzo de la sociedad civil de observar y reconocer lo bueno de los gobernantes”, se lee en el comunicado enviado a las galardonadas, tal cual como le llegó a Mario Invernizzi, alcalde de Piriápolis.
El comunicado expresaba que las diputadas recibirán el galardon el 14 de marzo a las 8 p. m. en el salón Del Sol, del hotel Camino Real Polanco, de la Ciudad de México, idéntico lugar donde supuestamente se le entregará el premio a Invernizzi el próximo 4 de diciembre.
El IMDE cuenta con una página en internet y una cuenta en la red social Facebook donde ofrece seminarios y anuncia a los ganadores de otros varios premios que entrega.
En la cuenta Facebook “IMDE organización” aparece un comentario de una persona que expresa: “DESDE QUE ENTREGARON PREMIOS A ALGUNOS ALCALDES Y DIPUTADOS QUE NADA QUE VER, HAN PERDIDO CREDIBILIDAD. EN GUATEMALA ENTREGARON PREMIOS A ALCALDES INVOLUCRADOS EN EL NARCOTRAFICO Y EN CORRUPCION”
Ante lo expresado anteriormente estimamos pertinente que el alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, como también la intendenta de Artigas, Patricia Ayala, que según medios capitalinos y de otros departamentos del país la anuncian como otra de las gobernantes galardonadas, deberán verificar la seriedad y credibilidad de este organismo mexicano que entrega premios a los “mejores gobernantes de Iberoamérica”.
Igualmente, en el caso de Invernizzi y conociendo su impronta personal, desde el inicio dudamos que viaje a México a recibir el premio por mas serio y creíble que sea.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado viernes 14 de diciembre de 2014 hora 23:30
