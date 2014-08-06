Iglesia de Piria pasó a manos de la Intendencia de Maldonado
Breve reseña de la historia de la Iglesiahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/100_0617.jpg
El Municipio de Piriápolis iniciará la limpieza del predio para luego proceder al cercado. De habilitarlo una valoración sobre el estado del edificio se permitirán visitas, sumando un nuevo atractivo a la oferta patrimonial de la zona.
Breve reseña de la iglesia
La iglesia o catedral gótica como la promocionaba Piria, registrada bajo el nombre Iglesia Ortodoxa de la Dormición de la Virgen María comenzó a construirse en 1914 y fue obra del Arq. Alfredo Jones Brown, quien también había diseñado el viejo Hotel Piriápolis y el liceo IAVA de Montevideo.
El predio es de 2000 m2, y la superficie edificada de 841,2 m2. En su cúpula, se puede apreciar un rosetón de 8 pétalos, el cual simboliza el infinito.
En 1933, al morir Piria, la iglesia aún estaba inconclusa. En 1935 en el inventario judicial que se hace para la sucesión Piria se detalla lo siguiente, entre otras cosas: Sin piso, ni carpintería y techo de amianto en mal estado.
El fundador del balneario, Don Francisco Piria, pretendió en su momento que la zona donde está enclavada la Iglesia fuera el centro del balneario.
No se tiene información concreta sobre las causas que impidieron a Francisco Piria inaugurarla. Por otra parte desde 1924 ya funcionaba en Piriápolis la Capilla San Francisco, donada por el propio Piria.
El templo alcanzó a albergar conciertos de música debido a su buena acústica, además de ser escenario elegido por varios artistas nacionales para realizar sus video clips, como el caso de Jorge Nasser que grabó la canción “A tus pies” (ver video al final de la página).
Actualmente se encuentra en muy mal estado, sin piso y varias paredes deterioradas, como lo grafican las fotos tomadas por semanario La Prensa este jueves 7 de agosto de 2014.
Semanario La Prensa Publicado miércoles 6 de agosto de 2014 hora 17:51 Fuente: maldonado.gub.uy – Destino Piriápolis – Agradecemos el aporte del Prof. Pablo Reborido Fotos: Semanario La Prensa
Video de Jorge Nasser grabado en la Iglesia http://youtu.be/6-XlbocAgAI
