Horacio Díaz ya no pertenece al Espacio 738 y lidera ahora una nueva agrupación del Frente Liber Seregni

Horacio Díaz ya no pertenece al Espacio 738 y lidera ahora una nueva agrupación del Frente Liber Seregnihttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/horacio-diaz.jpg
Actualizado miércoles 5 de febrero de 2014 hora 15:11.- El pasado lunes 3 de febrero el sector liderado por Horacio Díaz, Lourdes Ontaneda y Daniel Rodríguez, comunicaron en conferencia de prensa su alejamiento oficial del Espacio 738 y el nacimiento de una nueva agrupación política departamental que militará bajo el sub lema nacional Frente Líber Seregni.
La agrupación, que aun no tiene nombre oficial, emitió una declaración pública donde fundamenta su decisión de dejar el Espacio 738 con el fin de, desde un nuevo espacio, sumar fuerzas y aportar al Frente Amplio para alcanzar un tercer gobierno consecutivo a nivel departamental y nacional.
“Es tiempo de iniciar otro tiempo, generando un nuevo espacio, sumando aportes que permitan avanzar aún más en la estructura del Frente Amplio y su crecimiento, para alcanzar por tercera vez consecutiva un nuevo Gobierno Nacional y Departamental” expresa parte de la declaración.
Horacio Díaz no confirmó su pre candidatura a la Intendencia de Maldonado para las eleciones Internas de junio 2014, alegando que su prioridad en este momento es sumar para el Frente Amplio.
Por su parte, la edila departamental, Marita Fernández Chavez, dirigente del nuevo movimiento, señaló que “Intentaremos un espacio nuevo sin desconocer de dónde venimos y teniendo muy claro hacia donde vamos. Un lugar en el cual la unidad en la diversidad no sean sólo palabras, partiendo de un Programa, rescatando las bases frenteamplistas. Convencidos/as estamos que podemos volver a soñar, a elaborar a construír juntos, con todos y todas aquellos y aquellas que sientan como nosotros/as que es tiempo de avanzar, que es tiempo de transitar el futuro con la gente y para la gente.
Publicamos a continuación la “Declaración Pública” emitida por el nuevo sector liderado por Díaz, Ontaneda y Rodríguez.
DECLARACIÓN PÚBLICA
Quienes adherimos a esta declaración, provenientes de diferentes partidos políticos, junto a integrantes del Frente Amplio referentes de todas las zonales de nuestro departamento y compañeros de la lista 1043, anunciamos la consolidación de un espacio político departamental con el objetivo de continuar aportando al fortalecimiento del Frente Amplio desde el Frente Liber Seregni para seguir construyendo un país y un departamento en crecimiento, en desarrollo, que responda a las expectativas de la gente y fundamentalmente transitando el camino hacia una sociedad más justa.
Es tiempo de iniciar otro tiempo, generando un nuevo espacio, sumando aportes que permitan avanzar aún más en la estructura del Frente Amplio y su crecimiento, para alcanzar por tercera vez consecutiva un nuevo Gobierno Nacional y Departamental.
Entendemos el accionar político asociado a lo humano, actuando con sensibilidad y sentido común. Escuchamos mucho y hablamos poco. Aprendemos interactuando con los vecinos.
Afirmamos la dignidad del hombre con gestiones y actitudes transparentes, forjadores de ciudadanía como parte de nuestra propia identidad, y siempre con el objetivo de sumar, contribuir y multiplicar las fuerzas del Frente Amplio en acuerdo con los diferentes sectores organizados desde las raíces mismas de la sociedad: estudiantes, trabajadores, jóvenes, profesionales, comerciantes, empresarios, amas de casa, jubilados, artesanos, integrantes del ámbito de la cultura, y todos quienes en ese camino nos encontramos.
Profundizamos nuestro compromiso con los cambios que se han venido alcanzando, los cuales han contribuido a mejorar la calidad de vida de la mayoría de los uruguayos, y dispuestos estamos a continuar en el camino por lo mejor para todos, porque aún queda mucho por hacer.
A los compañeros integrantes de la Alianza Progresista Espacio 738, agradecemos haber sido parte de la rica historia que juntos construimos desde su fundación.
Queremos nuestra historia, pero más aún queremos nuestro futuro porque lo estamos construyendo desde este presente entre todos por convicción, por vocación, por responsabilidad, y con el mismo compromiso.
Adelante.. siempre adelante
Horacio DÍAZ – Lourdes ONTANEDA – Daniel RODRÍGUEZ
Maldonado, 3 de febrero de 2014.
____________________________________________________
Como lo adelantara semanario La Prensa, el sector liderado por Horacio Díaz, Lourdes Ontaneda, y Daniel Rodríguez se va definitivamente del Espacio 738, decisión que será anunciada oficialmente esta noche en conferencia de prensa.
Así lo confirmaron a semanario La Prensa dirigentes de Zona Oeste, convocando a sus adherentes para este lunes 3 de febrero a las 20 horas en Nonna’s Pizza Arte, local gastronómico ubicado en Ventura Alegre 1063 de la ciudad de Maldonado, donde se anunciará el esperado alejamiento tras la crisis política desatada el 27 de octubre después de las bochornosas elecciones del sector.
Cabe destacar que si bien, Díaz y su gente, ya no pertenecerán mas al sector liderado por el intendente Oscar De los Santos a nivel departamental, se mantendrán dentro del Frente Líber Seregni en lo nacional .
El FLS es una agrupación política del Frente Amplio liderada por el Cr. Danilo Astori, entre otros dirigentes, integrada a su vez por movimientos políticos como Asamblea Uruguay 2121, Nuevo Espacio, Banderas de Líber Lista 1312, Alianza Progresista Lista 738, Trabajadores con el FLS y el Grupo País, además de otros grupos departamentales.
No está definido el nombre que tendrá la nueva agrupación encabezada por el actual Director de Turismo de la Intendencia de Maldonado, Horacio Díaz, , ni tampoco se sabe si la incorporación al Frente Líber Seregni será como un grupo independiente, o se acoplarán a uno de los movimientos antes mencionados, excepto, claro está, Alianza Progresista.
Las relación entre Horacio Díaz y el sector liderado por Oscar De los Santos, Espacio 738, quedó seriamente dañada después de las inconclusas elecciones del sector realizadas el 27 de octubre pasado, cuando al iniciar el escrutinio Díaz era claro ganador, pero mas tarde el recuento de votos fue suspendido por un cruce de acusaciones y denuncias entre los candidatos por compras de votos y por llevar a votar a jóvenes de una organización que trabaja en la rehabilitación de jóvenes adictos a las drogas.
Hoy se cumple exactamente un mes que el sector de Horacio Díaz, Lourdes Ontaneda y Daniel Rodríguez, deslindara responsabilidades sobre el destino de los casi 5.000 votos emitidos en aquella oportunidad, entregando las llaves del local donde las urnas de votación habían quedado lacradas ante escribana pública.
Días después fueron devueltas las urnas a la Corte Electoral y el 9 de enero la dirección del Espacio 738 entregó los votos en depósito a la empresa Cugnetti, donde permanecen hasta el momento.
