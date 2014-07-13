Holanda agrava la crisis en Brasil: Le ganó 3 a 0 , se colgó la medalla de bronce y hundió a los brasileños al cuarto puesto

Holanda agrava la crisis en Brasil: Le ganó 3 a 0 , se colgó la medalla de bronce y hundió a los brasileños al cuarto puestohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/holanda-brasil-nueva-decepcion.jpg
Semanario La Prensa Mundialista, Gerardo Debali periodista acreditado.- Brasil cerró su participación en el Mundial con otra decepción al perder 0:3 ante Holanda, terminando 4º en la Copa, mientras que los holandeses se colgaron la medalla de bronce, siendo esta la primera vez que los “naranjas” suben al tercer escalón del podio.
Brasil tuvo el sábado en Brasilia otra tarde nefasta en su Mundial cayendo derrotado categóricamente por Holanda con goles de Van Persie, mediante penal mal cobrado por el árbitro, aumentando diferencias Blind, mientras que Wijnaldum puso el 3:0 definitivo.
Los brasileños recibieron 10 goles en dos partidos: 7:1 fue la goleada sufrida ante Alemania en semifinales que significó la peor derrota de Brasil en su historia y la mas dolorosa además por haberlos dejado sin chance de conquistar el hexacampeonato Mundial en su propia casa, tal como ya les había pasado en 1950 cuando también organizaron el Mundial y perdieron la final con Uruguay 1:2. Este sábado 12 de julio Holanda fue el verdugo brasileño que lo dejó sin podio al ganarle 3 a 0. Estas derrotas transforman a la selección de Felipe Scolari en la peor de la historia brasileña, o al menos, es la protagonista del peor fracaso Mundialista, teniendo en cuenta que Brasil era el organizador de la Copa.
Los holandeses por su parte nunca han podido ganar el título, jugaron tres finales siendo vicecampeones en Alemania 1974, Argentina 1978 y Sudáfrica 2010. Solo una vez fueron 4os., en Francia 1998, mientras que en Brasil 2014, es la primera vez que logran la tercera ubicación.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado domingo 13 de julio de 2014 hora 01:30
Fotos: Fifa.com
how do i start a blog with a fictitious writer, parody/comedy/comment on current affairs politics and so on?
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
I actually is 13 and create the scripts for the school’s plays, write tales and film mini documentaries. I want to turn into a creative article writer for WWE (writing the storylines). I understand I will have to work meant for other TV productions prior to joining the WWE corporate. How can I improve my creative writing skills so that I could be successful within my career?.
could someone explain to me personally exactly how I might make money blogging?
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered your web site accidentally, and I am shocked why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
What is the difference among firefox, google chrome, and ie?
Just how many supporters can be of your blog in blogspot?
I would like to know when there is a way to post short stories, and ongoing episodes to get a story on the web and that it gets legitimate copyright on a site. I want to avoid sending my materials to get copyright each time I make an revise to my stories. The bottom line is that I wish to enjoy obtaining online opinions and not obtain stolen from..
How can you find different blogs on Blogger with keyword or search?
How can i transfer my Blogger give food to readers to my WordPress blog?
What is the simplest way to search for sites you are interested in?
I’m just finding all of them for my sister. I’m just trying to find one of the most recipes with pictures as well as the ages of baby meant for the recipes. Blogs are often where I might expect to find all of them..
Excellent blog upon blogger and I want to include a background image. How do I do that? And the image is from the internet on my flickr accounts. So how?.
Will WordPress conserve all blog posts to only one particular file? If so , what file is it?
How do i make movies bigger in my blogger internet site larger?
Useful info. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am surprised why this accident did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
I’m just looking for place to start up a blog with a friend where we talk sports in Chicago, il as well as other things going on countrywide…. just for fun. Any suggestions on sites will be great. Thanks a lot..
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
I love reading personal blogs, Mommy blogs, etc … What is the best way to find these kinds of blogs online? The best method I possess is just following bookmarks people have – going to 1 bloggers “favorites” then the following bloggers favorites, and so forth… We have tried Google Blogsearch yet all that gives me is outdated news content articles, etc . Nothing personal at all… How do you look for personal sites?.
Ways to get FireFox or any type of browser up first on reboot?
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I am just curious how creative composing instructors at colleges and universities handle students who have write about actually disturbing items and who have seem potentially dangerous to themselves while others? Are teachers privy to students’ mental health records? Perform they allow such students get away with violent or disturbing writing in an work NOT to stir too much problems? Do you become proactive in trying to help these students? Do you undergo training to deal with problem students? As being a creative composing student at a school, I often see disturbing stuff brought into training courses. I’m wanting to know what the profs think of all of this. Thanks to any kind of answers!.
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to weblog and truly savored this page. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You certainly have terrific posts. Thank you for sharing with us your web page.
hello!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this put up and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating to this article. I want to read more things approximately it!
Is there a computer system that will automatically start other programs?
How can i copy my WordPress blog page onto my computer so I can regionally edit and try out extensions before posting?
I was new to internet designing and it produced me even more confused after i stumble in to this content-management-system thing. I’m just planning to update a site which is not designed using JOOMLA and was wondering if I may use Joomla to update this..
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your web site unintentionally, and I am shocked why this coincidence didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
I want to begin a review blog. My friend and I would become reviewing books, games, playthings etc ..