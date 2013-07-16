Historias de vida en Aznárez: Con el apoyo de la comunidad… Francisco logró tener su silla; las “tapitas” y Teletón lo hicieron posible

-En esta oportunidad vamos a conocer la historia de un niño que es un ángel…un niño que tiene esa carita de demostrar amor verdadero sin hacer mal a nadie…un niño que sólo con mostrar su sonrisa hace que todo lo que uno tiene a su alrededor se vuelva lindo, alegre, y sentirse que muchas veces no vale hacerse problemas por tan poco o por pequeñas cosas. Les presentamos la historias de Francisco Rodríguez.

Cuando formas una pareja el mayor sueño es tener una familia, tu casa, tu propia felicidad..tener hijos. Después que de a poco uno logra todo eso y se siente ampliamente satisfecho o feliz por haber logrado ese sueño que quería construir, te encontrás con que uno de tus hijos viene mal…tiene problemas.

Buscas miles de explicaciones y miles son las preguntas que se hacen los papás…entre una de ellas ¿por qué a mi?…¿por qué a nosotros?…

La vida tiene sus cosas buenas y sus cosas malas…pero a veces esas cosas malas, son las que te hacen mas fuertes y logras vencerlas o alejarlas, gracias a tu propia personalidad es lo que mas importa.

Papás de niños con capacidades diferentes hay muchos, papás que tratan de llevar el día a día con la mejor cara posible, transgrediendo situaciones, dándose fuerzas…levantarse y saber que tienen responsabilidades más allá de un trabajo, sino la de cuidar a un hijo que de por vida, va a necesitar de ellos, va a depender de las ganas, de los estados de ánimo, de seguir delante de cada uno…

Una de esas mamás se llama Viviana Pereira y estuvimos dialogando con ella, sin profundizar mucho el tema sino contándonos acerca de Francisco de ocho años, que se lo ve de menos años de edad, ese niño con una sonrisa cómplice, viviendo el ahora sin enterarse realmente lo que tiene pero si sintiendo ganas de vivir y estar con sus hermanos y sus papás …compartiendo la vida que para el vale oro siendo tan pequeño..

-“Francisco tiene la enfermedad llamada Espina bífida mielomelingocele , es un defecto por el que la columna vertebral y conducto raquídeo no se cierran antes del nacimiento. En circunstancias normales, a lo largo del primer mes de embarazo, ambos lados de la columna vertebral del feto ya se unen para cubrir la médula espinal, los nervios raquídeos y los tejidos –meninges– que envuelven la médula espinal, Francisco nació con 5 abajo. cualquier defecto congénito por el cual el cierre de la columna vertebral no se completa. El mielomeningocele es el tipo más común de la enfermedad y se debe a una anomalía del tubo neural que impide que los huesos de la columna se formen completamente, afectando a su vez al conducto raquídeo. Consecuencia de ello, la médula espinal y las meninges protruyen –desplazan la estructura hacia adelante– la espalda.”…-Nos comenzaba a contar Viviana

“Al año de haber nacido Francisco y de haberle detectado esta enfermedad, sentimos la necesidad de tratarlo por eso llenamos un formulario junto a la pediatra y lo mandamos al centro Teletón de Montevideo, pensando que no nos iban a llamar tan rápido ya que son muchos los niños con que necesitan tratamiento… eperamos y al cabo de unos ocho meses nos llamaron, estábamos muy contentos. Comenzamos a llevarlo, gracias a la locomoción que nos brindó y nos sigue brindando la Intendencia de Maldonado, la primera fecha empezó dos semanas continuas, después lo fuimos llevando cada un mes o dos meses, ahora estamos yendo con esa frecuencia, la semana que viene tiene dentista, cirujano grado cinco, neurocirujano…”agregó

“Uno de esos tantos días mientras trataban en el Centro Teleton a Fran, preguntamos porque recolectaban algunos padres “tapitas” y nos informaron que era para luego con lo recolectado mandarlos y a cambio nos hacían sillas de ruedas, bicicletas especiales, andadores… nos gustó mucho la idea y comenzamos de a poco a juntar tapitas… íbamos de lugar en lugar juntando y avisando para que nos juntaran… pasaron casi tres años y fue inmensa la cantidad de tapitas que juntamos tanto es así que Francisco este año le dieron una silla nueva…

Él, feliz de la vida… dice que le gusta mucho porque es de Peñarol por los colores y a él se le ve contento y de vez en cuando pisa a alguien (risas)… estoy muy agradecida a todos los que me han ayudado no solamente con tapitas sino también con alimentos, útiles, ropa, etc.”

A su vez le preguntamos a Viviana acerca del relacionamiento de Francisco con otros niños: -“Francisco es un niño adorable, nunca está de mal humor, al ir también a la escuela eso lo ha ayudado mucho…los otros niños lo sacan a pasear por el patio a la hora del recreo, por motivos personales no asiste más a la escuela Gregorio Aznárez dónde vivimos, por eso lo mandamos a la escuela que está atrás del Liceo de Pan de Azúcar y los maestros son adorables lo tratan muy bien”.

Viviana nos contaba que ella en este momento no tiene un trabajo y le gustaría trabajar, además que lo necesita, ya sea trabajando cuidando a señoras mayores de noche, que es cuando Francisco duerme y se queda con los hermanos ya que el padre trabaja lejos y viene sólo los fin de semana, o lavando ropa… entre otros. Sé que hay personas que necesitan de otras así que estaría bueno conseguirle algo para poder tener dinero y mantener su familia ya que a veces se dificulta por el solo hecho de trasladarse con Francisco, prácticamente todos los días, viajando, ya que ella había logrado tener una mercería y además allí vendía muchas cosas, utensilios de cocina, útiles escolares, ropa y hace tres veces que le vienen robando y a causa de esto decidió cerrarlo aunque tiene muchas cosas que le quedaron y les gustaría venderlas.

Por si quieren comunicarse con Viviana Pereira su celular es 098020869, Barrio Inve nº44 calle Pablo Pittini, Gregorio Aznárez.

Para finalizar les quiero contar que cuando llegamos al domicilio de Francisco él nos estaba esperando con un dibujito y todo el momento estuvo observando y escuchando la entrevista y en uno de los momentos me pidió para hablar y nos contaba que le gusta jugar a la pelota, aunque sabemos que sus piernitas no tienen fuerza, es fanático de Peñarol por eso el año pasado lo llevaron a conocer a Antonio Pacheco a Pan de Azúcar y este le regalo un buzo y pegotines,.. le gusta pintar, escuchar música y que de tarde se mira cuatro novelas, que nunca se enoja y en ese momento es cuando nos da un beso… algo más lindo que eso no se le puede pedir..! Personitas como Francisco, son las personitas que jamás pasan desapercibidas pero no porque tenga alguna dificultad sino porque tienen amor y lo demuestran con un simple gesto.

Texto y fotos: Milagros Álvarez para semanariolaprensa.com