Helios fue la sensación en el Prado; la mascota de Piriápolis se ganó la simpatía de todos

Red Ánimas de Pan de Azúcar se destacó durante el lanzamiento de su proyecto

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/helios-en-el-prado4.jpg

Helios, el león alado de Piriápolis,  fue la sensación en la Expo Prado 2014. La mascota del balneario fue presentada oficialmente convirtiéndose en la atracción del sábado en la expo.

helios en el pradoCon la presencia del presidente de Aprotur, Ing. Pablo Gasalla, Destino Piriápolis presentó ayer a Helios, siendo el primer y único balneario en tener mascota. Se trata de una representación de los leones alados, celosos guardianes del Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis.

La jornada se desarrolló en el pabellón “Uruguay Natural” del ministerio de Turismo y Deporte en el marco de los espacios brindados a las intendencias para presentar sus productos y proyectos. El sábado era el turno de Maldonado y Rocha.

20140913_135657-1_resized
Gabriela Camacho, en representación del municipio de Piriápolis y Ing. Pablo Gasalla, presidente de Aprotur, posan junto a Helios (foto gentileza G. Camacho)

Piriápolis presentó a Helios, ceremonia que contó con la presencia de la ministra de Turismo y Deporte, Liliám Kechichián, la intendenta de Maldonado, Esc. Susana Hernández, la concejala Gabriela Camacho en representación del municipio de Piriápolis y directivos de Aprotur.

Helios fue la sensación en el Prado conquistando miles de sonrisas y ganándose la simpatía y cariño de todos. Familias enteras disfrutaron agradables momentos, donde cientos de niños, jóvenes y adultos se tomaron fotos con la mascota, guardando en sus cámaras y celulares el mejor recuerdo de la Expo Prado 2014.

Princesa Arévalo fue la enviada especial de semanario La Prensa para cubrir el lanzamiento, que no se limitó a la mascota de Piriápolis, sino también a presentar proyectos y fiestas de los municipios de Pan de Azúcar y Aiguá.

En este sentido el municipio norteño de Maldonado promocionó las fiestas de la Carretilla y del Jabalí y las Grutas de Salamanca como atractivos turísticos, mientras que Pan de Azúcar hizo lo propio con el festival Dulce Corazón del Canto, el proyecto Red Ánimas y los productos de Nativa.

red animas en la expo
Susana Hernández, intendenta de Maldonado, junto al grupo Red Ánimas (foto Princesa Arévalo)

El proyecto Eco Cultural Red Ánimas llegó a la Expo con una importante delegación, integrada por productores, artesanos, artistas, estudiantes de UTU Arrayanes, profesionales, vecinos, presentando de forma muy profesional el proyecto turístico para la micro región de Pan de Azúcar.

Presentó sus tres circuitos, realizó actividades y charlas, difundiendo las propuestas con muy buen material de “merchandising”, como banner, folletos y adhesivos.

El grupo Kalen de San Carlos brindó un espectáculo de primer nivel para cerrar la jornada en la Expo, siendo presentados por nuestra periodista, Princesa Arévalo, quien recordó la participación estelar del conjunto carolino en los festivales de la zona, Abrazo del Solís Grande y Dulce Corazón del Canto.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado domingo 14 de setiembre de 2014 hora 16:50
Fotos: Destino Piriápolis  y Princesa Arévalo

helios en el prado2
Todas las miradas sobre la mascota de Piriápolis: Helios
helios en el prado3
Helios se ganó el cariño de todos!
helios en el prado4
Helios, amigo de niños y jóvenes
helios en el prado1
Helios con los niños
helios aprotur
Representantes de Aprotur junto a la mascota
helios en el prado 6
Ing. Pablo Gasalla, presidente de Aprotur y nuestra periodista Princesa Arévalo, posaron con la mascota del balneario

 

 

 

 

 

 

