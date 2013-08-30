Guía del Ministerio del Interior informa a los jóvenes sobre Ley de Procedimiento Policial

Guía del Ministerio del Interior informa a los jóvenes sobre Ley de Procedimiento Policialhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/guia.jpg
Según informó mediante un comunicado el Ministerio del Interior, el material denominado “Cómo manejarte si te paran”, consiste en un compendio de los derechos y las obligaciones de la juventud en materia de procedimientos policiales. El cometido del organismo es informar al público juvenil acerca de la Ley de Procedimiento Policial.
El documento responde preguntas frecuentes, por ejemplo: “¿Cuándo te pueden pedir la identificación?” “¿Por qué te pueden detener?” “¿Cuándo te pueden registrar?”
Además de una vasta información, transmite recomendaciones para conocer las razones del procedimiento y, de esa manera, aclarar que el principal objetivo de las normas es garantizar la seguridad de todos los involucrados, en el pleno ejercicio de sus derechos constitucionales.
El manual culmina con un glosario final que resume las principales acciones comprendidas en la Ley de Procedimiento Policial. Comprender qué implica una medida policial, una denuncia y el rol del denunciante son algunos de los conceptos difundidos en este manual, pensado para allanar las dudas y garantizar el más estricto cumplimiento de los derechos individuales de los jóvenes.
Para ver la guía, clic en el enlace
