Grilla de artistas festival “Dulce Corazón del Canto”; Pan de Azúcar 9 al 11 de febrero 2013

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/nocheros1.jpg

Ya está definida y confirmada la grilla de artistas que desfilarán por el escenario del “Dulce Corazón del Canto” en su próxima edición a realizarse del 9 al 11 de febrero de 2013 en el estadio municipal de Pan de Azúcar.

Dentro de los artistas invitados, resaltan los brasileños Cesar y Rogerio, los uruguayos Larbanois – Carrero y el último confirmado El Gitano, quien luego de mantener varias charlas se logro su participación, ya que no quería estar debido a la reciente muerte de su amigo El Ciego, de Argentina Los Nocheros.

La entrada es libre y gratuita, contará con plaza de comidas, estacionamiento y zona de camping.

PROGRAMACION

SABADO 9

ORQUESTA DE LA INTENDENCIA DE MALDONADO

NUEVA LUZ

GERARDO PEDROSO Y SU GRUPO

DE MADERA

RICARDO “CANARIO” MARTINEZ

CARLOS MALO Y LA POLKERIA

CESAR Y ROGERIO REPRESENTANDO A BRASIL.

—————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— ——————————

DOMINGO 10

DUO AMANECER

EL GITANO (confirmado recientemente)

LOS LUGAREÑOS

SIN TROPIEZO

COPLA ALTA

CARLOS ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ

LARBANOIS-CARRERO CON TODA SU BANDA REPRESENTANDO A URUGUAY

—————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— ——————————

LUNES 11

PEREGRINOS

TARUMAN

SOLOS Y JUNTOS

GUITARRA 3

SEBASTIAN AMARO SORIA

LOS NOCHEROS REPRESENTANDO A ARGENTINA.

—————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— —————————-

Las tres noches están dedicadas a Brasil, Uruguay y Argentina representando el corredor cultural del MERCOSUR en un gesto de hermanamiento de naciones, además cada noche llevará el nombre de una persona que por sus acciones sea merecedora del reconocimiento. También, como sucede año tras año, se hará la entrega del Arco de Tacuabé. Informe: Princesa Arévalo para semanario La Prensa Larbanois – Carrero con Emiliano y el Zurdo: Zumba que zumba

Charoles – cesar oliveira e rogerio melo – Paleteada

Los Nocheros – “Fue” en vivo



“Peñarol” César Oliveira & Rogério Melo com Luiz Carlos Borges

“Peñarol”: Letra

Quem é de Lavras se lembra do meu galgo Peñarol

Baio, brasino, bragado, olhos gateados de sol

Quando meu galgo arrancava com o lombo que era um anzol

Bicho que fizesse rastro saía do campo vasto

Pro dente do Peñarol

Me regalou Gim Pinheiro de lá de Tacuarembó

Era um filhote franzino, magrinho que dava dó

Quem ia dizer que aquilo fosse empurrar mocotó

Ganhar dezoito carreiras e os galgos desta fronteira

Entupir os olhos de pó

Lebrinha de pêlo fino, sorrito do pêlo grosso

Depois de ele botar o olho não tinha muito retoço

Cruzava dos outros galgos que nem dos cachorros “grosso”

Quadrava o corpo pra o lado, cortava de atravessado

E juntava atrás do pescoço

Um dia o Cássio Bonotto, proseando e tomando um trago

Me contou de um sorro baio que havia lá por Santiago

Corria mais que os cachorros, vivia fazendo estrago

De tanto comer cordeiro já nem botavam carneiro

Nas ovelhas deste pago

Eu disse pra este amigo: mês que vem vou na tua casa

Me espera com uma de vinho e um chibo em cima da brasa

O Peñarol vai na piola porque ele não perde vaza

Te garanto que o tal sorro pra escapar do meu cachorro

Só que entoque ou crie asa

Cheguei no dia marcado, tinha gente até de farda

Nunca vi tanto gaúcho, nunca vi tanta espingarda

Diziam: o sorro é bruxo cruzado com onça parda

Eu disse: deixem comigo! Quem tem medo do perigo

Que espere na retaguarda

Quando batemos no rastro vi que o bicho era escolado

Fez que ia pra coxilha e respingou rumo ao banhado

Meteu o dente num galgo, depois cruzou no costado

Com a cuscada na escolta gambeteava e dava volta

Parecia enfeitiçado

Eu dei cancha pro meu galgo que saiu erguendo pó

Porque no fim do banhado era um capão de timbó

Tinha que alcançar o maleva antes deste cafundó

E eu também larguei com tudo num lobuno topetudo

Que era marca da Itaó

De fato o sorro corria como pouco sorro faz

Mas peão só se governa onde não tem capataz

Em seguida meu cachorro fez ele virar pra trás

E desceram sanga abaixo, “cosa” de macho com macho

Trançando dente no más

Foi quando eu ouvi um tiro vindo de lá do sangão

Estouro de arma de chumbo de um louco sem precaução

Apeei por cima do toso pra dar fé da situação

Meu galgo tava sangrando mas continuava peleando

Baleado no coração

Agarrou o sorro “das goélas” e apertou contra o capim

Pra dar fim naquela lida antes da vida ter fim

Depois “periga” a verdade, mas juro que foi assim

Deitou por cima do sorro, gruniu pedindo socorro

E morreu olhando pra mim

Enterrei ele no campo florido de maria mol

Se foi meu galgo bragado do lombo que era um anzol

Lembro dele com tristeza quando sangra o pôr-do-sol

O causo vem pra memória e a saudade conta a história

Do meu galgo Peñarol!