Gimnasios al aire libre funcionarán desde diciembre en Piriápolis
Desde el 15 de diciembre funcionarán en el departamento los gimnasios al aire libre con 8 módulos y un profesor instructor. Los circuitos saludables serán públicos y gratuitos
La Intendencia Departamental de Maldonado y la metalúrgica Curvo Metal firmaron el viernes pasado un convenio por el cual desde el 15 de diciembre estarán en funcionamiento las estaciones de gimnasia públicas y gratuitas al aire libre en distintos puntos del departamento.
Las mismas, que ya funcionan en Montevideo con gran furor, se instalarán en Piriápolis, Maldonado y Punta del Este y en los lugares donde la Dirección General de Deportes de la Intendencia lo determine de acuerdo a lo informado a semanario La Prensa por Pedro Clavero, Director Comercial de la empresa Curvo Metal, fabricantes de los aparatos.
Las estaciones de gimnasia, que funcionan desde hace un tiempo y con total éxito en Montevideo, se instalarán desde el 15 de diciembre en Maldonado, para durante el transcurso del año 2013 extenderlo a todo el país. Esta iniciativa se desarrolla en el marco del Programa “Acondicionamiento del Medio Urbano y del Medio Natural para la Práctica Deportiva” del Plan Nacional Integrado de Deporte (PNID), apuntando a facilitar el acceso de los ciudadanos a la práctica del deporte, integrando y complementando los espacios de convivencia existentes en cada localidad.
Clavero informó que en el departamento se instalarán entre 24 y 30 estaciones con 8 módulos cada una para hacer ejercicios aeróbicos, de fuerza, flexibilidad y elongación y que cada una contará con un profesor de gimnasia que guiará a los usuarios y explicará el uso y funcionalidad de los aparatos para tener un entrenamiento adecuado.
- Clavero manifestó que la Dirección General de Deportes, a cargo de Gerardo Viñales, determinará los puntos donde se instalarán. En este sentido Pan de Azúcar y Solís Grande tendrán también sus “puntos activos”, siguiendo la idea de la Dirección Nacional de Deportes de implementarlos en los 89 municipios del país.
“Es la nueva era de las plazas de deportes, tienen una repercusión social impresionante. En Uruguay desde el año 1985 no se fabrican equipos de recreación para espacio públicos. Esta fue una iniciativa del ministerio de Turismo y Deportes y de Intendencia de Montevideo de traer los juegos del exterior, y nosotros nos encargamos de armarlos y confeccionarlos para nuestro país adaptándolos al público uruguayo”, afirmó Clavero.
El directivo señaló que cada set está compuesto por 7 juegos y un cartel indicador explicativo de las funciones de cada uno de los aparatos. Sin embargo, el convenio con Maldonado establece una excepción y es que cada estación contará con 8 módulos, tendrán un equipo mas. Algunos de los aparatos son individuales y otros los pueden utilizar dos personas al mismo tiempo. Es un gimnasio completo al aire libre con equipos adaptados para resistir los distintos agentes climáticos sin ningún tipo de problema, teniendo una durabilidad de 10 años.
Por otro lado también se destaca el aval científico con que cuentan estos aparatos, que fueron adoptados por países como Chile, Colombia y Venezuela, así como numerosas ciudades europeas y asiáticas.
De acuerdo a cada circuito saludable, también se buscará incorporar módulos accesibles para personas con discapacidad.
El costo de cada una de las estaciones galvanizadas con sus aparatos oscila en los 7.500 dólares mas IVA, concluyó Clavero.
