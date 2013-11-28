Germán Cardoso: “Fuerte inversión para el Argentino Hotel y Piriápolis como principal destino de cruceros

Germán Cardoso: “Fuerte inversión para el Argentino Hotel y Piriápolis como principal destino de cruceroshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/100_2461.jpg
El diputado Germán Cardoso, candidato a intendente por “Vamos Maldonado”, señaló a semanario La Prensa que está dentro de su propuesta política para Piriápolis la transformación total del Argentino Hotel a través de una fuerte inversión. Si bien el candidato no descartó que pueda ser el mismo concesionario, aseguró que su intención es traer inversión extranjera para que se afinque en el balneario. Cardoso también propuso convertir a Piriápolis en el principal destino de cruceros y convertir al puerto en un gran astillero.
Las declaraciones del presidente de la Cámara de Diputados fueron vertidas durante la inauguración de un comité partidario en Pueblo Obrero que lleva el nombre de Basilio “cachila” Medina, en homenaje al extinto dirigente colorado.
Al respecto, Cardoso comentó: “Una inmensa alegría estar con la familia de “cachila” Medina, con sus amigos, en su casa, donde estuvimos siempre, donde en varias batallas electorales contamos con el apoyo y el respaldo de ellos. Hoy la verdad que estoy gratamente sorprendido porque iba a ser una reunión familiar y desbordó el comité, con mas de 50 personas, y es algo que se está repitiendo a lo largo y ancho de todo el departamento de Maldonado.
Sobre el tenor que tendrá su campaña política de cara al periodo electoral que se avecina, Cardoso señaló: “Estamos con una muy buena expectativa en lo que es el trato que venimos teniendo mano a mano con la ciudadanía. Hemos decidido desarrollar un trabajo de escuchar mucho a los ciudadanos y ciudadanas, sobre todo escuchar cuales son sus inquietudes, sus proyectos, sus necesidades, y por sobre todas las cosas que piensan ellos de lo que podemos hacer nosotros por cada zona del departamento.
“No me siento con autoridad de venir a decirle a la gente de Pueblo Obrero como tiene que vivir porque es la misma gente la que al abrir la puerta de su casa tiene el problema conviviendo con ellos porque son los que viven aquí. Entonces quiero quiero que sean ellos los que me cuenten y me aporten para saber que herramientas puedo facilitar y trabajar para solucionar sus problemas” enfatizó el dirigente colorado.
Creemos estar poniendo en marcha la propuesta política mas innovadora, mas amplia, que va mas allá del Partido Colorado, dijo Cardos, explicando que “se suma gente que no pertenece al partido pero que, sin embargo, tiene algo para decir, algo para aportar, que se quiere hacer oír, entonces se integran de esa manera a lo que está siendo nuestra propuesta política de cara a la Elección Nacional del 2014 y a la Elección Departamental del 2015”
Fuerte inversión en el Argentino Hotel
Cardoso se refirió a las propuestas de su programa de gobierno para Piriápolis, haciendo referencia al Argentino Hotel y al Puerto de Piriápolis: “Tenemos que trabajar juntos para que Maldonado sea un departamento mucho mas equilibrado en su desarrollo, que las grandes infraestructuras e inversiones no se concentren pura y exclusivamente en Punta del Este, creo que Piriápolis tiene muchísimo para dar, un enorme potencial desde el punto de vista natural y atractivo, hay que trabajar para traer una muy fuerte inversión que transforme al Argentino Hotel. Tenemos que hacer de este hotel el mejor centro turístico como lo fue hace 50 años. Para eso estamos trabajando con embajadores, como hemos traído al embajador de Chile y otros tantos mas, ya que queremos traer inversión extranjera para que se afinque aquí.
Creo que acá no se trata de decir si el concesionario tiene que ser nuevo o el mismo, yo no lo voy a elegir, acá hay que hacer un gran llamado donde se pueda presentar quien está y quienes tengan interés en desarrollar, en transformar, en modernizar y en invertir unos cuantos millones de dólares para hacer del Argentino Hotel un hotel moderno, de vanguardia, que traiga turistas todo el año.
Con las bellezas naturales que tiene la bahía de Piriápolis, con las piscinas de agua caliente salada que hay en el hotel y con tantas cosas mas como shows, espectáculos, que se le podría anexar, a partir de ahí podremos generar actividad, fuentes de trabajo, dinamizando así la economía del lugar, creo que esa tiene que ser la apuesta.
Yo no voy a elegir quien tiene que ser el concesionario, si los que están, están dispuestos a hacerlo o tienen posibilidades de invertir, bienvenido sea, si quieren asociarse con otro para transformarlo, también puede ser, y bueno, si hay un grupo económico extranjero que quiera hacer una gran obra que tenga también la posibilidad de competir, que lo haga, y que finalmente gestione y explote el hotel el mejor, el que le de mayor atractivo a Piriápolis, el que atraiga la mayor cantidad de turistas para que darle mejor calidad de vida a la gente de la zona.
Piriápolis destino de cruceros
Germán Cardoso se mostró dispuesto a trabajar en el desarrollo del puerto de Piriápolis, dándole mucho mas potencialidad y actividad. “Queremos transformarlo en el puerto que sea por esencia el que reciba a los cruceros y a los cruceristas, son miles de personas extranjeras que vienen de diciembre a marzo y tenemos que hacer que bajen aquí y si tienen que ir en ómnibus a Punta del Este que vayan, que lo conozcan, pero también que tengan la oportunidad de descender en Piriápolis; esto permitirá dinamizar la actividad comercial, logrando que la gente tenga, brindando servicios, fuentes de trabajo genuinas.
Convertir al puerto en un gran astillero
Otra obra propuesta por Cardoso para el puerto refiere a un astillero. El candidato colorado sostuvo que “el Puerto de Piriápolis puede transformarse perfectamente en un gran astillero reparador de las embarcaciones que llegan al puerto del Punta del Este y de Montevideo, hay que trabajar en eso.
Ahí tendríamos la oportunidad de estar generando trabajo a la mano de obra local, sean carpinteros, herreros, pintores, electricistas, gente de los servicios, de los alimentos. Creo que esas son las cosas en las que debemos pensar, en un departamento que logre la mayor cantidad de fuentes de trabajo estables en las diferentes áreas y que no se siga concentrando solamente en Punta del Este.
Esa es la apuesta, con el Dr. Jorge Schusman hemos logrado consolidar un grupo humano maravilloso en zona oeste. Estamos muy entusiasmados y con mucho optimismo de llegar al gobierno departamental y a la alcaldía de Piriápolis también, para lograr con la gente y desde la gente materializar todos los proyectos que estamos hablando.
Embajador de China e inversionistas de Azerbaiyán visitará Maldonado; inversionistas de
Finalizando la entrevista, Cardoso adelantó a semanario La Prensa que en las próximas semanas estará visitando el departamento el embajador de China, aunque aun no está confirmada la fecha: “Tenemos expectativas de traerlo también a Piriápolis” dijo Cardoso.
“China es un potencial mercado turístico para Uruguay”
En un país como China, expresó Cardoso, hay una posibilidad increíble para trabajar en la captación de miles de turistas y sin embargo, es un mercado el cual el Uruguay no trabaja. Los chinos son 1.500 millones de habitantes y hay una clase emergente económicamente rica del orden de 100 milllones de chinos, 100 millones de personas, estamos hablando de mas de 25 veces la población del Uruguay, que en forma permanente están viajando, saliendo a vacacionar a distintos lugares del mundo.
El embajador de China nos decía que ya conocen toda Europa, que conocen Estados Unidos y que les interesa América del Sur, por eso creemos que ahí es donde tenemos que trabajar. Crear programas de atracción turística que convoquen aunque sea a una mínima parte de ese turismo, que ya con eso tiraríamos “manteca al techo”, estaríamos todos contentos” aseguró el candidato. Pero además de esto, creo que también existen posibilidades de captar inversiones.
“En ese sentido vamos a tener también la visita de inversionistas de Azerbaiyán que es un país de Asia que también está teniendo un muy fuerte empuje económico en los últimos años, tiene empresarios muy poderosos, y quieren invertir en materia de turismo en América del Sur, los vamos a tener en Piriápolis en el mes de enero” aseguró el lider de Vamos Maldonado.
“Desde la presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados vamos a seguir trabajando y haciendo los máximos esfuerzos para conseguir proyectos, inversiones, mejoras que se traduzcan en cantidad de fuentes de trabajo para la gente del departamento de Maldonado y en mejorarles la calidad de vida” concluyó Germán Cardoso.
Almuerzo de fin de año con la prensencia de Pedro Bordaberry
Comunicado de “Vamos Maldonado”
Para despedir el año, el domingo 1º de diciembre, las familias del departamento, recibimos en horas del mediodía en la Sociedad Criolla Los Ceibos, al candidato a la Presidencia de la República, Dr. Pedro Bordaberry junto a nuestro candidato a la Intendencia, actual Presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Diputado por Maldonado Germán Cardoso.
