Germán Cardoso Secretario General del Partido Colorado; Schusman prepara campaña rumbo a las Municipales
Reunión de trabajo de Vamos Maldonado en Piriápolishttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/cardoso-schusman.jpg
Han surgido novedades en filas coloradas donde lo mas trascendente ha sido la designación del diputado Germán Cardoso como Secretario General del partido a nivel nacional. En cuanto a lo local, el Dr. Jorge Schusman realiza este jueves una reunión de trabajo preparando lo que será la campaña política rumbo a las Elecciones Municipales que lo pone al dirigente como principal candidato en Piriápolis.
Schusman y la primera reunión de trabajo rumbo a las municipales
Vamos Maldonado convoca para la reunión partidaria que se realizará este jueves 18 diciembre a las 19:30 horas en el hotel Colonial (Piria 790 casi rambla) y que contará con la presencia del candidato Dr. Jorge Schusman al municipio de Piriápolis y del recientemente nombrado Secretario General del Partido Colorado, Dr. Germán Cardoso, candidato a la Intendencia de Maldonado.
Los temas que se tratarán en la reunión son precisamente las elecciones municipales y departamentales del 9 de mayo del 2015.
Schusman favorito en las encuestas
De acuerdo a las encuestas a boca de urna realizadas por semanario La Prensa, el Dr. Jorge Schusman acumula abrumadoras mayorías en la intención de voto de los colorados rumbo a las elecciones municipales. No solo es el candidato mas votado dentro de su partido, sino el segundo político mas votado en todo Piriápolis, después del frenteamplista Invernizzi.
Ya lo habíamos anunciado en la encuesta a boca de urna del 26 de octubre, datos que se repitieron el 30 de noviembre durante el balotaje.
De 27 personas que manifestaron votar al Partido Colorado en las elecciones Municipales, y siempre sobre posibles candidaturas, ya que aun no están definidos el o los candidatos que llevará el partido, 24 dijeron que votarían a Schusman, dos a Juan Angel Silvera (dirigente colorado de la Lista 100 posible candidato del sector de Elinger) y una a Alejandro Iglesias (dirigente del sector de Schusman). Esto indica que Schusman acumula el 88,9% de las preferencias dentro de su partido, colocándolo como el candidato natural de los colorados de cara a las elecciones municipales de mayo 2015 (vea el gráfico).
Germán Cardoso con amplia mayoría en el partido rumbo a las DepartamentalesPor su parte el diputado Germán Cardoso, y de acuerdo a la encuesta a boca de urna de semanario La Prensa, tiene también amplia mayoría en la intención de voto dentro del partido sobre su oponente, Eduardo Elinger. De 19 personas que se manifestaron a favor de votar al Partido Colorado a la Intendencia, 15 se inclinaron por Germán Cardoso (78,9%), mientras 4 lo hicieron por Elinger (21,1%).
Cardoso uno de los candidatos mas votados en general
Germán Cardoso fue uno de los candidatos mas votados entre todos los candidatos de los partidos en la encuesta realizada por semanario La Prensa en Pirápolis. El diputado con sus 15 votos, iguala a Rodrigo Blas del Partido Nacional, estando por debajo de Enrique Antía, que obtuvo 17 adhesiones y de Darío Pérez del Frente Amplio que sumó 51 votos. Se ubica por encima de Horacio Díaz (12), Martín Laventure (11), Gregorio Quintana (8), Eduardo Elinger (4) y Pablo Pérez (3).
Hacemos hincapié que estos datos entre candidatos hay que tomarlos con pinzas, porque esto recién comienza, hay candidatos confirmados, otros no, la campaña aun no ha comenzado y aun faltan casi 5 meses para las elecciones. Esto explica el alto índice de indecisos que arrojó la encuesta, un 17%. Está claro que una vez iniciada la campaña este porcentaje irá disminuyendo y en contrapartida aumentará el de los candidatos, por lo que los números presentados anteriormente sufrirán sin duda alguna muchas variantes.
Germán Cardos Secretario General del Partido Colorado
El diputado Germán Cardoso fue nombrado en las últimas horas como el nuevo Secretario General del Partido Colorado para todo el país, tras una decisión unánime del nuevo “Comité Ejecutivo Nacional” en su primera sesión.
El comunicado de los integrantes de la Bancada de “Vamos Maldonado” de la Junta Departamental, expresa lo siguiente:
Tenemos el Honor de informarles que nuestro Diputado Germán Cardoso hace instantes fue designado como el nuevo Secretario General del Partido Colorado para todo el Uruguay. Así lo determinó por unanimidad el nuevo “Comité Ejecutivo Nacional” en su primera Sesión.
Es de destacar la hidalguía del Senador Dr. Pedro Bordaberry no asumiendo a su cargo en el C.E.N., a los efectos de propiciar (según sus propias palabras) “una sana pero firme autocrítica por parte de los integrantes de los organismos del Partido Colorado”; y a su vez que la moción presentada en el día de la fecha para que el reelecto Diputado Colorado Germán Cardoso sea el nuevo Secretario General del Partido Colorado a nivel Nacional, haya sido aprobada por el voto de la unanimidad de integrantes y sectores.
“Para nosotros como miembros de la Junta Departamental de Maldonado es un orgullo que una persona de nuestro Departamento tan joven y preparada asuma la responsabilidad de conducir (en equipo) los destinos de una de las colectividades políticas partidarias más antiguas en la historia del mundo.
Nobleza obliga destacar que desde el interior del Uruguay comience una nueva etapa para el País y para el Partido, con una gestión que desde ya auguramos será coherente, ambiciosa y con mucho contacto para con la población del Uruguay toda”.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado miércoles 17 de diciembre de 2014 hora 23:52
Fotos: Semanario La Prensa
