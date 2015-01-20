Frente Amplio lanzará campaña el 5 de febrero en Maldonado

El 30 de enero proclamará oficialmente a los candidatos

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/101_0057.jpg

El diputado Pablo “Yuyo” Pérez, candidato a la Intendencia de Maldonado por el Frente Amplio, en dialogo con semanario La Prensa, confirmó que el 30 de enero se proclamarán oficialmente los tres candidatos para las elecciones Departamentales y que el 5 de febrero será el lanzamiento de campaña, acto enmarcado en los festejos del 44º Aniversario del Frente Amplio. El diputado también habló sobre las elecciones municipales, adelantando que aún no están definidos los candidatos y se prevén múltiples candidaturas para cada municipio.

pablo perez y sra
Pablo Pérez y Sra.

Ayer se reunía el secretariado de la Mesa Política para definir el trabajo de los siguientes 10 días que separan al FA de la Convención que proclamará oficialmente a los candidatos Dr. Darío Pérez, Pablo Pérez y Horacio Díaz.

“El 30 de enero serán proclamados oficialmente los candidatos de acuerdo a lo que establece la Constitución de la República con la participación de la Corte Electoral, instancia que se realizará en el local central del Frente Amplio en Maldonado, ubicado en Batlle y Ordoñez casi Lavalleja” informó Pérez.

“A partir del 30 de enero se inicia la campaña que tendrá el lanzamiento oficial el día 5 de febrero en un acto público que contará con espectáculos artísticos y donde se vivirá una jornada de alegría” indicó el diputado.

Después del lanzamiento, la campaña política de los tres candidatos será diaria e intensa – aseguró el candidato – debido al poco tiempo que nos separa del 9 de mayo, día de la elección departamental”

Piriapolis sin acto por Aniversario del FA

Semanario La Prensa consultó al diputado si Piriápolis sería sede del acto oficial del Aniversario del FA, explicando lo siguiente: “En principio se había pensado en esa posibilidad, pero como se realizará el lanzamiento de campaña de los candidatos se hizo un replanteo, primando la capital del departamento para realizar el acto por una razón muy sencilla… cuenta con el mayor volumen de población y se pretende que el acto tenga la mayor participación posible” sostuvo Pérez.

“No obstante se va a hacer un lanzamiento de los candidatos en Piriápolis para de alguna forma reparar esa situación que se ha venido dando en desmedro de la zona oeste del departamento que por distintas razones no se ha podido concretar”

Recordamos que el año pasado, el acto oficial a nivel nacional del aniversario del Frente Amplio se iba a realizar en Piriápolis pero las condiciones climáticas obligaron a suspenderlo en forma definitiva.

Acto oficial será en Maldonado

100_5551El diputado confirmó que la Mesa Política Nacional ha señalado a Maldonado como sede del acto central del 44º Aniversario del FA, dando al departamento todas las facultades para la organización y para que se transforme, a la vez, en el lanzamiento de la campaña hacia las Elecciones de mayo.

“Si bien será un acto de festejo a nivel nacional, el contenido será estrictamente departamental, donde está previsto que los tres candidatos a Intendente emitan un mensaje a la población” indicó Pérez.

En cuanto a las autoridades del Frente Amplio que asistirán, el diputado descartó la posibilidad que Tabaré Vazquez participe, aunque si confirmó que se le cursará invitación a todos los dirigentes de la fuerza política a nivel nacional.

Alcaldes: Candidaturas ilimitadas

Pablo Pérez se refirió a las elecciones municipales, manifestando: “Hemos aprobado el criterio de la multiciplicidad de candidaturas también para los municipios; cada una de la zonas (municipios) no ha tenido aun una definición concreta sobre los candidatos que postulará, aunque hay varias propuestas y todas ellas van a ser bienvenidas” aseguro el político.

Aclaró que “la candidaturas para los municipios no tienen límites como ocurre en lo departamental, donde la Constitución establece un máximo de tres candidatos. Por lo tanto en la medida que lo decidan las zonas, pueden ser uno, dos, tres o muchos mas” concluyó Pabo Pérez, uno de los candidatos a Intendente que tendrá el Frente Amplio en las próximas elecciones departamentales.

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 20 de enero de 2015 hora 16:40
Fotos: Semanario La Prensa

