Frente Amplio define hoy sus candidatos a la Intendencia

Presentamos la encuesta a boca de urna realizada por semanario La Prensa

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/frente-amplio-banderazo.jpg

El plenario departamental del Frente Amplio definirá esta noche los nombres de los candidatos a la Intendencia de Maldonado de cara a las elecciones del 9 de mayo. Una semana atrás la mesa política había decidido presentar candidaturas múltiples estableciendo que se respetará el orden de votación logrado en las elecciones Internas del 1º de junio. En cuanto a las Elecciones Municipales el Frente Amplio también aprobó candidaturas múltiples.

De acuerdo al volumen de votación logrado en las Internas, Darío Pérez (Cabildo 1813), Pablo “Yuyo” Pérez (Espacio 738) y Horacio Díaz (Somos Maldonado de Frente), en ese orden, serían los candidatos del Frente Amplio, aunque desde algunos sectores se hacen gestiones promoviendo la candidatura de Gregorio “Goyo” Quintana, actual alcalde de San Carlos, que tuvo una votación muy pareja con Horacio Díaz. Para que esto suceda alguno de los tres primeros debería bajarse de la candidatura.

Invernizzi no está en carrera

Esta decisión de la mesa política del Frente Amplio estaría echando por tierra los rumores que cobraron fuerza en los últimos días sobre una posible candidatura del actual alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, a quien muchos consideran “el Pepe Mujica de Maldonado”

Como ya hemos manifestado, las encuestas a boca de urna realizada por semanario La Prensa ponen a Invernizzi como el político mas votado en Piriápolis y obviamente también dentro del Frente Amplio con abrumadora mayoría. En esa misma encuesta, un 42% de los piriapolenses manifestó votar a Invernizzi en caso que fuera candidato a Intendente.

La no postulación de Invernizzi a la Intendencia dejará a los frenteamplistas piriapolenses en la disyuntiva de elegir entre Darío Pérez, Pablo Pérez, Horacio Díaz, o en caso que ninguno convenza, votar solamente a alcalde, o bien, optar por algún candidato de otro partido.

Darío Pérez, de acuerdo a la encuesta a boca de urna de semanario La Prensa, es hoy el candidato que reúne amplias preferencias entre los frenteamplistas piriapolenses de cara a las Departamentales de mayo. Claro, bien decimos “hoy” (a 5 meses de la elección), porque una vez que la gente empiece a tomar conciencia que Cabildo 1813, sector que lidera Darío Pérez, es quien maneja la Subdirección de Vivienda de la Intendencia de Maldonado, de pésima gestión, siendo los principales responsables del desastre en las Viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo Obrero, de aquí a mayo seguramente esa supremacía ya no será tan amplia.

En cuanto al diputado Pablo Pérez, hombre del ex Intendente Oscar De los Santos, y a Horacio Díaz, actual Director de Turismo de la Intendencia de Maldonado, ambos aparecen con gestiones correctas, sin cuestionamientos.

De los Santos descartó negociaciones con Horacio Díaz

Semanario La Prensa consultó al diputado electo Oscar De los Santos (Espacio 738), quien se refirió a las elecciones Departamentales y Municipales.

Al respecto, el líder del Espacio 738, señaló: “El plenario resolvió el orden de prelación del resultado electoral y este miércoles va a votar los nombres de los candidatos. Allí habrá que definir si los compañeros que están aceptan, y en el marco de ese orden de prelación como se da el respaldo para que después la Convención los vote. En definitiva los nombres saldrán este miércoles” subrayó De los Santos.

Consultado sobre si había alguna conversación con Horacio Díaz para fusionarse, De los Santos negó esa posibilidad: “Creo que Horacio (Díaz) es una alternativa, marcó un buen resultado electoral, y bueno, ya nos hemos medido en otra instancia y nos mediremos en mayo nuevamente”

Sobre los rumores de una candidatura de Invernizzi a la Intendencia, De los Santos, señaló: “Si, la escuché. Pero con la resolución del plenario del Frente Amplio de respetar el orden de la votación de las Internas, que fue el primer filtro del Frente Amplio para sus pre candidatos a a Intendencia, no veo que exista una opción, una posibilidad”

En cuanto a los candidatos a alcalde para Zona Oeste, el ex intendente manifestó que aun no se manejan nombres. La idea es que quienes vayan en el Espacio respaldando la candidatura de “Yuyo” Pérez podamos tratar de tener candidatos comunes, sino habrá mas de uno, o sublemas técnicos, pero va a ser una definición con el conjunto del espacio político que respalde al diputado Pablo Pérez”. Entre diciembre y enero quedará laudado el tema, sostuvo De los Santos. Consultado sobre si Pablo Quiroga está dentro los posibles candidatos en Piriápolis, dijo: “No se han manejado nombres, hay un grupo valioso de compañeros, pero lo va a discutir el grupo político, yo no voy a dar ninguna indicación” concluyó De los Santos.

Candidaturas múltiples para las Municipales

En cuanto a las Elecciones Municipales que se desarrollarán también el 9 de mayo próximo,el Frente Amplio aprobó igualmente candidaturas múltiples, por lo tanto habrá que esperar para ver quienes serán los candidatos. Alejandro Martínez, Alberto Miranda, Pablo Quiroga, Mario Batista y el propio alcalde, Mario Invernizzi, son los nombres que aparecen como posibles candidatos.

Cabe aclarar que en la elecciones de mayo habrá dos hojas de votación, una para votar a nivel departamental (intendente) y otra para votar a nivel municipal (alcalde). Hasta hoy no se puede votar cruzado de partido a partido, si en cambio, se puede votar cruzado dentro de un mismo lema.

Decimos “hasta hoy” ya que hay un pedido formal del presidente del partido Independiente, senador Pablo Mieres, al presidente de la Corte Electoral, para que en las elecciones Departamentales y Municipales se permita el voto cruzado.

“…vengo a solicitar al Cuerpo que Ud. preside que, en oportunidad de reglamentar las elecciones departamentales y legales del año 2015, se sirva eliminar la exigencia de que deban pertenecer al mismo lema partidario las hojas de votación correspondientes a los cargos departamentales y municipales” concluye la carta enviada por Mieres al presidente de la Corte, José Arocena.

Habrá que esperar que decide la Corte Electoral sobre el tema. Vemos con buenos ojos la propuesta de Mieres, teniendo en cuenta que apunta a la libertad del elector de decidir por hombres, no obligándolo a votar dentro de un solo partido.

El 9 de febrero vence el plazo para presentar los candidatos departamentales y municipales ante la Corte Electoral.

Encuesta a boca de urna de semanario La Prensa

Gráfico: Resultados encuesta a boca de urna realizada por semanario La Prensa el 30 de noviembre durante del balotaje. Fueron consultados 182 ciudadanos, de los cuales 87 manifestaron votar al Frente Amplio; 44 al Partido Nacional; 19 al Partido Colorado; 3 al Partido Independiente; 3 a la Unidad Popular.

La encuesta indica que un 44,5% se muestra a favor de votar al Frente Amplio en las Elecciones Departamentales, mientras que un 24,2% lo haría por el Partido Nacional, y un 10,4% al Partido Colorado. Unidad Popular y Partido Independiente marcan un 1,6% (ver gráfico al final).

Alto porcentaje de indecisos

Un dato para tener en cuenta es el alto porcentaje de indecisos que arrojó la encuesta. 31 ciudadanos o ciudadanas manifestaron no saber a quien votar en las Elecciones Departamentales. Una persona marcó un voto anulado.

En el Frente Amplio

La encuesta realizada por semanario La Prensa indica que de las 81 personas que manifestaron votar al Frente Amplio, 51 se inclinaron por Darío Pérez, 12 por Horacio Díaz, 8 por Gregorio Quintana y 3 por Pablo Pérez. 7 ciudadanos aseguraron votar dentro del Frente Amplio, aunque no tienen definido a que candidato (ver gráfico al final).

Gráfico encuesta a boca de urna realizada en Piriápolis el domingo 30 de noviembre.

Datos por partido

Gráfico encuesta a boca de urna realizada en Piriápolis el domingo 30 de noviembre.

Datos por candidato

Los números de Invernizzi en Piriápolis

El 42% de los piriapolenses manifestó votar a Invernizzi en caso que fuera candidato a Intendente. En cuanto a lo local, Invernizzi ostenta amplias preferencias con respecto a otros posibles candidatos a alcalde.

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa

Publicado jueves 11 de diciembre de 2014 hora 22:45

Fotos: Semanario La Prensa