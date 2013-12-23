Frente Amplio festejará su cumpleaños en Piriápolis: Será el 6 de febrero frente al Pabellón de las Rosas

Frente Amplio festejará su cumpleaños en Piriápolis: Será el 6 de febrero frente al Pabellón de las Rosashttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/cumpleaños-del-frente-amplio.png
Actualizado miércoles 5 de febrero 12:37.- Por pronósticos climáticos los festejos del 43 Aniversario del Frente Amplio en Piriápolis se realizarán el jueves 6 de febrero y no este miércoles 5 como estaba previsto. El escenario se montará en la plazoleta Porto Alegre (frente al Pabellón de las Rosas) comenzando a las 20:30 hs.
Piriápolis fue la ciudad elegida por el Frente Amplio para celebrar los 43 años de su fundación. La fiesta nacional del FA se realizará el 5 de febrero desde las 20:30 en la plazoleta Porto Alegre (frente al Pabellón de Las Rosas) y contará con la presencia de su presidenta, Mónica Xavier, la pre candidata Constanza Moreira y el pre candidato, Dr. Tabaré Vázquez, entre otros altos dirigentes y legisladores de la mencionada fuerza política.
Así lo confirmó a semanario La Prensa, Sandra Ramírez (foto), dirigente del Frente Amplio en Maldonado: “Durante la reunión realizada el viernes 20 se solicitó que fuese Piriápolis la ciudad sede de los festejos del 43º aniversario del Frente Amplio; la moción fue debatida y aprobada por la Mesa Política Nacional” señaló.
En consecuencia, dijo Ramírez, vicepresidenta de la Mesa Política Departamental, el 5 de febrero contaremos en Piriápolis con la presencia de la presidenta del FA, compañera Mónica Xavier, la compañera pre candidata a la presidencia de la República, Constanza Moreira, del pre candidato compañero Tabare Vázquez y muchos legisladores mas que se irán confirmando en los próximos días.
La fiesta nacional del Frente Amplio se realizará al caer la noche del miércoles 5 de febrero (20:30 horas) en la plazoleta Porto Alegre, frente al Pabellón de Las Rosas.
Ramírez recordó que el cumpleaños 42, en febrero de este año, se hizo en Costa Azul (Canelones), balneario donde el Gral Líber Seregni tenía su casa de veraneo. “Ahora tenemos el honor de que sea en Piriapolis, por lo que se espera una muy buena concurrencia de adherentes” concluyó la militante frenteamplista.
Reseña histórica
El 5 de febrero de 1971 la izquierda uruguaya en su conjunto consolida su mayor anhelo, nace el Frente Amplio. La “Suiza de América” naufragaba en el mar de la más profunda crisis de su historia. La “tacita de plata” se hacía trizas bajo la feroz bota del autoritarismo. El Frente Amplio surge como legado de numerosos intentos de unificación de la izquierda y de formidables experiencias unitarias plasmadas fundamentalmente por el movimiento sindical.
Desde entonces, la fuerza contiene en su seno a la inmensa mayoría de los sectores progresistas del país. Aquel formidable logro, poco y nada tiene que ver con las experiencias foquistas que se encendían por toda América Latina. La izquierda uruguaya en 1971 parecería más asociable a la Unidad Popular de Chile, aunque en realidad fue producto de un largo y original proceso de acumulación política; como se describe en el artículo UNA LARGA MARCHA – Julio Castro (Publicado en Marcha, 12 de febrero de 1971), la constitución del Frente Amplio, es la culminación de un incierto y largo camino que se remonta en Uruguay, por lo menos desde la década del 30. Para Aguirre Bayley “es posible rastrear los orígenes del Frente Amplio, fundamentalmente como consecuencia del golpe del dictador Gabriel Terra con el apoyo del doctor Luis Alberto Herrera el 31 de marzo de 1933.
El enfrentamiento de los sectores progresistas y de izquierda con la dictadura, propicia la creación de una conjunción de fuerzas para actuar coordinadamente a partir de la Revolución de Enero de 1935” *.
En el documento previo a su fundación, Llamamiento del 7 de octubre de 1970 (el cual firman entre otros el Gral. Dr. Arturo J. Baliñas, Dr. Oscar H. Bruschera, Dr. Luis Alberto Viera, Sr. Héctor Rodríguez, Sr. Germán D’Elía, Esc. Ernesto D. Guerrini, Dr. Carlos Martínez Moreno, Sra. Lila Gonella de Chouhy Terra, Sr. Eduardo Payssé González, Arq. C. A. Herrera MacLean, Dr. Carlos Quijano, Dr. Adolfo Aguirre, Prof. Dr. Eugenio Petit Muñoz), puede leerse que los ciudadanos preocupados por la grave situación del país y ante la oportunidad de la futura instancia electoral, hacían un llamado a “todas las fuerzas políticas del país que se opongan a la conducta antipopular y antinacional del actual gobierno, con vistas a establecer un programa destinado a superar la crisis estructural que el país padece, restituirle su destino de nación independiente y reintegran al pueblo la plenitud del ejercicio de las libertades individuales y sindicales.”
5 de febrero de 1971: Nace el Frente Amplio
Seguidamente se funda en febrero de 1971 el Frente Amplio. La Declaración Constitutiva de la Coalición, donde se escriben los principios del Frente Amplio, convoca a adhesiones y participación activa.
Se delinean las bases programáticas de la unidad fundamentadas en un hondo convencimiento de la construcción de una sociedad justa. Para el 16 de marzo se aprueba el Reglamento de Organización; en el documento se expresa que la coalición es una entidad política autónoma, distinta y diferenciada de las fuerzas que la integran.
El Reglamento con modificaciones realizadas el 24 de abril, 1 de junio y 25 de septiembre de 1984, establece las bases a las que están sometidas las organizaciones integrantes del Frente Amplio. ….
Sectores políticos fundacionales del Frente Amplio Al momento de su fundación el Frente Amplio reunió a distintas fuerzas políticas, tanto fueran partidos preexistentes (Socialista, Comunista, Demócrata Cristiano, POR), como sectores progresistas provenientes de los partidos Colorado y Blanco (tal es el caso de los movimientos liderados por los entonces Senadores y ex Ministros Zelmar Michelini y Alba Roballo del Partido Colorado y Francisco Rodríguez Camusso del Partido Blanco) y ciudadanos no sectorizados (entre ellos el Gral. Líber Seregni, quien luego sería su primer Presidente y candidato presidencial).
Primer Discurso Público del Frente Amplio
El 26 de marzo de 1971, el General Liber Seregni, brinda a la ciudadanía el primer discurso político de la Fuerza; en un acto público realizado en Explanada Municipal. Seregni hace de todos la frase que por entonces se les escuchaba a los estudiantes de la Facultad de Medicina: “Un pueblo unido, jamás será vencido”.
Los ejes temáticos del primer discurso fueron:
-La necesidad popular y colectiva del Frente Amplio.
-La sangría emigratoria que ya por ese entonces era una realidad de la sociedad uruguaya.
-Reflexiones sobre las medidas de seguridad como una estrategia para mantener intacto el privilegio de los partidos tradicionales.
-El Frente Amplio como heredero de la tradición artiguista.
-Las bases programáticas del Partido.
-La Reforma agraria y la Nacionalización de la banca.
–La Política de Autodeterminación y no intervención.
Finalizando su discurso, pronuncia: “El Frente Amplio nos ha honrado con la nominación para la candidatura presidencial. Somos conscientes de la tremenda responsabilidad que asumimos. Pero estoy consustanciado con el Frente Amplio y con el pueblo de mi país. Del pueblo provengo, es mi país, mi pueblo, el que me permitió realizarme como hombre, como militar y como ciudadano, y a él me debo”. El candidato a la presidencia de la República será el general Liber Seregni y la candidatura para la vicepresidencia irá por parte del Dr. Juan José Crottogini.
30 Primeras Medidas de Gobierno (1971)
El 25 de agosto de 1971 se aprueban las Primeras 30 Medidas del Gobierno (1971); en cuyas bases programáticas se solidifica el programa de la fuerza política. Se señalan cuatro medidas fundamentales a adoptar, como pilares del proceso transformador:
a) Reforma Agraria;
b) Nacionalización de la banca privada;
c) Nacionalización de los principales rubros del comercio exterior;
d) Enérgica acción industrial del Estado, incluyendo la nacionalización de la industria frigorífica.
Así como también se profundiza en los siguientes puntos:
-Restablecimiento del Estado de Derecho
-Redistribución del ingreso
-Elevación del bienestar social
-Participación Popular y saneamiento de la administración pública
Tras las elecciones de 1971, la Fórmula Presidencial: Seregni – Crottogini, resulta en un 18,6 % del porcentaje sobre el total de los votos emitidos. Una cantidad que irá creciendo gradualmente en su evolución electoral con el paso del tiempo.
