Fórmula 4 Sudamericana pone a Piriápolis como posible sede; este fin de semana comienzan campeonatos de pista de AUVO

Fórmula 4 Sudamericana pone a Piriápolis como posible sede; este fin de semana comienzan campeonatos de pista de AUVOhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/auvo-formula-4-renato-junior.jpeg
La Fórmula 4 Sudamericana fijó el calendario tentativo para la Temporada 2014 incluyendo a Piriápolis como posible sede para la fecha a realizarse entre el 8 y 9 de noviembre. En caso que el balneario desestime ser sede, el circuito alternativo será Rivera. En cuanto al calendario de los campeonatos de pista de AUVO, que comienzan este fin de semana, la fecha del 8 y 9 de noviembre no tiene sede prevista, esperando seguramente lo que suceda con Piriápolis, que lamentablemente el año pasado las autoridades locales rehusaron albergar las carreras.
Campeonatos de pista: 1ª fecha 15 y 16 de marzo
Entre el sábado 15 y el domingo 16 de marzo se realizará la primera fecha de los Campeonatos Nacionales de pista que impulsa la Asociación Uruguaya de Volantes y que este año se denominarán Albérico “Beco” Passadore, en homenaje al extinto piloto fallecido trágicamente cuando disputaba una competencia de carácter internacional en el autódromo de Buenos Aires. El pasado 16 de febrero se cumplieron 50 años de aquella negra tarde para el automovilismo sudamericano.
Categorías e inscripciones
Según informa AUVO “la etapa se desarrollará del 14 al 16 de marzo en el circuito N° 3 de 2.680 metros del autódromo Víctor Borrat Fabini de El Pinar, en un año en que se vuelve a girar en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, con las siguientes categorías en pista: Fórmula 4 Uruguaya, Fórmula Vee, Superescarabajos, Turismo Libre y Superturismo. El plazo para las inscripciones de pilotos y copilotos se extendía hasta este martes 11 de marzo.
Fórmula 4 Sudamericana, Mercedes y Chevrolet Sonic desde abril
Para las segundas fechas que se correrán en el mes de abril, en el Complejo Polideportivo Ciudad de Mercedes, correrán las cinco categorías mencionadas, mas la Fórmula 4 Sudamericana, la Mercedes-Benz Premium Race y la Sonic Racing Cup, siendo la primera vez en la historia que AUVO montará un espectáculo con la presencia de ocho categorías.
En cuanto a las Monomarcas Sonic Racing Cup y Mercedes-Benz Premium Race, realizarán sus campeonatos sobre nueve fechas y tendrán un descarte, del peor resultado, no pudiendo hacerlo con las etapas en que pudieran haber tenido una exclusión.
La Fórmula 4 Sudamericana, que por entrenamientos previstos con pilotos del exterior, aplazó el comienzo del Campeonato, estableció como primera fecha la carrera de Mercedes, del 4 al 6 de abril, en tanto que la segunda fecha también será en Uruguay, del 2 al 4 de mayo en el autódromo Víctor Borrat Fabini de El Pinar, en el trazado N° 2, de 2.120 metros.
Los autos de la Fórmula 4 Sudamericana fueron diseñados y construidos con tecnología de última generación bajo las estrictas normas de seguridad FIA en Europa y Estados Unidos: Chasis de fibra de carbono marca Signatech, trompa, jaula, tanque de combustible, cinturones y sistema de extinción de fuego.
Estos monoplazas están equipados con motor FIAT POWER TRAIN 1.8 de 16 válvulas y 160 HP, Carter seco, inyección Magneti Marelli Motorsport y acelerador electrónico, Caja SADEV de 5 velocidades Secuencial (Francia), Display en el volante similar al GP3, adquisición de datos permanente con sensores de principales parámetros de motor, G longitudinal y transversal, velocidad, posición de volante, posición de acelerador y presión de 2 circuitos de frenado (autorural.com.ar)
Wilfredo Pomés será animador en el Superturismo A
El piriapolense, tri campeón Nacional de Fórmula Chevrolet, Wilfredo Quique Pomés, será nuevamente animador del Superturismo A para lo cual ya prepara el auto y espera pelear los primeros puestos de la categoría mas competitiva del automovilismo uruguayo.
El año pasado otros pilotos piriapolenses debutaron en pista, como Cyro Fontes y Luis Laureiro, que lo hicieron en la nueva Sonic Racing Cup.
Calendario tentativo AUVO 2014
Fecha Mes Lugar Circuito
15-16 Marzo El Pinar 3
5-6 Abril Mercedes 1
3-4 Mayo El Pinar 2
7-8 Junio El Pinar o Rivera
19-20 Julio El Pinar 7
9-10 Agosto El Pinar 5
6-7 Setiembre Mercedes 2
4-5 Octubre El Pinar 6
8-9 Noviembre a confirmar
6-7 Diciembre El Pinar 3
Calendario de Fórmula 4 Sudamericana
05 a 06 de abril Mercedes Uruguay
03 a 04 de mayo El Pinar Uruguay
21 a 22 de junio El Chaco Argentina
02 a 03 de agosto Termas de Río Hondo Argentina
23 a 24 de agosto San Luis Argentina
23 a 14 de setiembre A confirmar Top Race Argentina
27 a 28 de setiembre La Pampa Argentina
18 a 19 de octubre Curitiba
08 a 09 de noviembre Piriápolis o Rivera
13 a 14 de diciembre a confirmar Top Race Argentina
