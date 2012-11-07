Finalizan cursos que se dictan en centros comunales
La Intendencia de Maldonado comenzó con los cierres de los cursos correspondientes al año lectivo 2012 dictados en los centros comunales.
En Maldonado la clausura contará con espectáculos diversos de la dirección de Cultura y las diferentes localidades con la colaboración de los municipios.
El calendario es el que sigue:
Pan de Azúcar 10 de noviembre 18:00 hs. Polideportivo CEDEMPA
Maldonado 17 Y 18 de noviembre 16.00 hs. Paseo San Fernando
Hipódromo 23 de noviembre 17.00 hs. Centro Comunal
Piriápolis 23 de noviembre 20.00 hs. La Fontana
Aiguá 24 de noviembre 19.00 hs. Museo San Antonio
Garzón 30 de noviembre 14.00 hs. Casa de la Cultura
