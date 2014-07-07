FIFA desestima reclamos de Brasil: No habrá sanción para Zúñiga ni cancelación de amarilla para Thiago Silva

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/zuñiga-y-neymar.jpg

Semanario La Prensa Mundialista, Gerardo Debali periodista acreditado.- La Comisión Disciplinaria de FIFA desestimó los reclamos de Brasil para sancionar al colombiano Zúñiga por lesionar a Neymar y de Thiago Silva para que se le cancele la tarjeta amarilla recibida ante Colombia.

A través de un comunicado de prensa, el presidente de la Comisión Disciplinaria manifiesta en primer lugar que “lamenta profundamente el incidente y las consecuencias graves en la salud de Neymar deseándole “una recuperación rápida y completa” al igual que “para todos los jugadores que tristemente se han descartado del Mundial por una lesión”.

No habrá sanción para Camilo Zúñiga

En cuanto a los reclamos de la CBF – Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol, sobre el caso Zúñiga – Neymar, el presidente llegó a la conclusión que la mencionada Comisión, la misma que sancionó a Suárez con excesiva dureza, no puede considerar este asunto debido a las condiciones que establece el Código Disciplinario de FIFA (CDF) impidiendo que la Comisión Disciplinaria pueda intervenir en esta situación.

En este caso en particular, expresa el comunicado, ninguna retrospectiva puede ser tomada por la Comisión Disciplinaria, ya que el incidente que involucra al jugador colombiano Camilo Zúñiga no escapó a la atención de los árbitros, primera de las dos condiciones acumulativas y necesarias para que el artículo 77 a) del Código Disciplinario sea aplicado.

Al mismo tiempo, el artículo 77 b), que habilita al Comité Disciplinario a corregir errores obvios en las decisiones del árbitro, tampoco puede ser aplicado en este casao, ya que el árbitro no mostró tarjeta amarilla ni roja al jugador Juan Camilo Zúñiga.

De hecho, el artículo 77 b) del Código Disciplinario puede corregir errores obvios en las decisiones disciplinarias del árbitro, aunque solo es posible en caso de confusión en la identificación del jugador, o sea, cuando un árbitro muestra la tarjeta amarilla o roja a un jugador equivocado.

Es importante observar, dice el comunicado, que las condiciones en las cuales la Comisión Disciplinaria puede intervenir en cualquier incidente tiene que ser considerada independientemente de las consecuencias de tal incidente como, por ejemplo, una infeliz lesión sufrida por un jugador.

Como observación general, la FIFA y el Comité Disciplinario, lamentan cualquier incidente ocurrido en el campo que tengan particularmente un impacto negativo en la salud de los jugadores.

Thiago Silva: No hay marco legal para canelar la tarjeta amarilla

Respecto al pedido de la CBF de cancelar la tarjeta amarilla aplicada al jugador Thiago Emiliano da Silva aplicada durante el juego ante Colombia, el presidente de la Comisión Disciplinaria llegó a la conclusión igualmente que la Comisión no puede considerar el caso debido a que no existe un marco legal para que el pedido sea considerado.

En conclusión, el defensa brasileño, Thiago Silva, no estará en el partido que jugará Brasil ante Alemania por semifinales de la Copa del Mundo al acumular dos tarjetas amarillas. El partido se jugará este martes 8 de julio desde las 17 horas en el estadio Mineirao de Belo Horizonte.

Semanario La Prensa

Publicado lunes 7 de julio de 2014 hora 15:10