Fiesta del patín en Piriápolis: Ateneo será sede del Torneo Escuelas Formativas Regional 3

El certamen convoca a mas de 250 patinadores; sábado 13 de setiembre desde las 08:00

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/100_2703.jpg

El club Ateneo será sede del Torneo Escuelas Formativas Regional 3 de la Federación Uruguaya de Patín que se realizará el próximo sábado 13 de setiembre en Piriápolis. El torneo convocará a más de 250 patinadoras y patinadores del sur y este del país que llegarán al balneario para competir en lo que será una verdadera fiesta del patín.

Yanela Barboza, entrenadora de Ateneo, informó a semanario La Prensa que esta es la primera vez que se realiza un torneo oficial de formativas en Piriápolis y los equipos que competirán son: Convento de Melo (Cerro Largo), Olimpar (Treinta y Tres), Club del Lago de Lagomar y el club Pinamar, ambos de Canelones, Patinarte y Ateneo, entre otros.

Los equipos participarán en categoría Principiantes, Pre Formativas, Formativa y Avanzada con patinadores que van desde los 4 a los 17 años de edad.

Las competencias se desarrollarán durante todo el día comenzando a las 8 de la mañana y culminando a las 20 horas aproximadamente. El torneo se cierra con la ceremonia de premiación.

Se espera el apoyo de toda la comunidad para alentar al plantel de Ateneo. La entrada tiene un costo de $ 40.

100_7697Rosa Pey dio una clase técnica en Ateneo

La reconocida y mundialista patinadora española, Rosa Pey, llegó a Piriápolis para realizar una jornada técnica con las niñas patinadoras de Ateneo. La enriquecedora actividad se realizó el 8 de junio pasado.

Rosa Pey fue una gran patinadora española, Campeona naciona, que además conquistó la medalla de bronce en el Mundial de Nueva Zelanda en el año 1981, siendo en aquel entonces una gran hazaña para su país.

Pey está además reconocida como una de las mejores entrenadoras de patín. Entrenó a patinadoras de la talla de Eva Ambrós, Gemma Trullols o Alicia Romero, y a dos medallistas mundiales: Mónica Gimeno y Albert Trilla, además de a su propia hija, Carla Gómez, quien ha conseguido varias medallas en torneos europeos.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 8 de setiembre de 2014 hora 15:15
Fotos: Semanario La Prensa

100_7696
Rosa Pey ofreció una jornada técnica al plantel de patín de Ateneo
100_7698
Yanela Barboza, Rosa Pey (izq.) junto a las niñas del patín de Ateneo

 

 

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.