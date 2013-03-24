Festivales de Zona Oeste (primera parte); Concejales de Solís piden informes del Abrazo y Aznárez Canta

Los festivales de Zona Oeste, llámese “Dulce Corazón del Canto”, “Abrazo del Solís Grande” y “Pueblo Gregorio Aznárez Canta” generan dudas en el momento de rendir cuentas a la población, cosa que están obligados a hacer por tratarse de fiestas organizadas por organismos públicos o bien se jactan de beneficiar a otras instituciones del Estado.

El “Dulce Corazón”, por ejemplo, no informa de los gastos de artistas, escenario, sonido, ni tampoco habla de los ingresos por concepto de “sponsors”. En cuanto a la Plaza de comidas, si bien hace un balance de ingresos y egresos, los resultados que dejan tienen un sabor a poco, mas cuando lo comparamos con el festival de Lascano (de similares características), donde hay una diferencia abismal entre uno y otro en el momento de repartir el dinero a las instituciones. Este tema lo vamos a abordar en la próxima edición, donde publicaremos la rendición de cuentas de ambos festivales para que ustedes saquen sus propias conclusiones.

En esta página vamos a hablar de los festivales de Solís Grande, el “Abrazo” y “Aznárez canta”, que tampoco han mostrado transparencia en el momento de rendir cuentas, no en vano la concejala Cristina González en diciembre y los concejales Palomino y Sánchez en febrero, han realizado pedidos de informes sobre los mismos. Cuando los políticos piden informes dejan en claro que, primero, no se informó debidamente a la opinión pública y segundo, dejan al descubierto sus dudas sobre el manejo del tema. Del “Abrazo del Solís Grande” no se sabe cuanto se recaudó por concepto de venta de entradas, de plaza comidas, de “sponsors”, ni cuanto se gastó en artistas, escenario, sonido, etc. Si sabemos que a la policlínica se le entregó $ 7.130, cifra irrisoria que no llega ni a cubrir las horas trabajadas por los integrantes de la comisión de apoyo durante el festival. En este caso el beneficio fue de la comisión para el festival y no del festival para la policlínica. En cuanto a “Aznárez Canta” el alcalde presentó una rendición de cuentas de los gastos de artistas, escenario y sonido, pero no se sabe nada de los números de la plaza de comidas. Publicamos a continuación este informe basado en las actas de las primeras dos sesiones del concejo municipal realizadas en el mes de febrero.

La devolución del préstamo de $ 200.000 al “Abrazo del Solís Grande” no constaba en actas

Palomino cuestionó el festival “Gregorio Aznárez Canta” y no estaba enterado de la devolución del préstamo

Sánchez pidió saber como se distribuyó el dinero y cuanto le tocó a cada institución en el “Abrazo del Solís Grande”

Llama la atención los pedidos de informes realizados por los concejales Nario Palomino (foto sup.) del partido Nacional y Pablo Sánchez del Frente Amplio (foto sup der.), sobre los números que arrojaron los festivales “Abrazo del Solís Grande”, realizado en noviembre 2012, y “Pueblo Aznárez Canta” (enero 2013) dejando al descubierto la poca trasparencia que rodea a los mismos.

Abrazo del Solís Grande

Para este festival, el concejo municipal votó un préstamo de $U 200.000 (doscientos mil pesos uruguayos), según consta en actas, el dinero saldría de los recursos destinados al funcionamiento del municipio. Después dijo el alcalde que el dinero no salió del presupuesto del municipio, sino de la Dirección de Hacienda de la Intendencia de Maldonado. No queda muy claro de donde salió el dinero. Lo que si se sabía era que el dinero se tenía que reintegrar el 30 de noviembre. El plazo no se cumplió. El concejo votó una prórroga, fijando la fecha de devolución para el 31 de enero.

En los primeros días de febrero, nos encontramos con el alcalde, Hernán Ciganda, y le preguntamos si el dinero se le había reintegrado al municipio. El alcalde contestó que si, que el préstamo se había devuelto el pasado 27 de diciembre. Nos llamó la atención porque nunca lo habíamos visto en las actas del concejo, pero no dijimos nada, porque por ahí se nos había pasado.

Ahora el concejal Nario Palomino, a través del acta 106 de la sesión del 7 de febrero, nos evacua las dudas que teníamos, ya que pregunta lo mismo que nosotros. ¿Se devolvió el préstamo?

Esto es lo que contesta el alcalde según expresa el acta 106:

(sic) El Sr. Alcalde informa que sí, que ya se devolvió todo y expresó: “pensé que ya había quedado plasmado en Actas, la devolución”.

Palomino contesta:

(sic) El Sr. Concejal Nario Palomino acota que no fue así; en la última sesión del año 2012 no se tocó el tema.

Llama la atención que no se haya tocado el tema, siendo que la última sesión del 2012 a la que se refiere Palomino, fue el mismo 27 de diciembre, o sea, el mismo día que se devolvió el dinero. Lo que tendría que haber sido punto uno del día, ni se mencionó. Grave omisión.

Siguiendo con lo que dice el acta 106, participa el concejal Suárez, quien acota:

(sic) El Sr. Concejal David Suárez solicita que conste en Acta que el préstamo realizado a la Comisión del Abrazo de Solís Grande por parte del Municipio de Solís, fue devuelto en su totalidad el día 27 de diciembre del año próximo pasado(2012).

¿Fue el municipio o fue Hacienda? Suárez afirma que fue el municipio de Solís, veremos mas adelante que el alcalde dice que fue Hacienda, que el municipio lo único que hizo fue votar el préstamo. Tanto el alcalde y Suárez aseguran que el préstamo se devolvió, pero al concejal solicitante no le presentaron ningún comprobante que certifique la devolución. No es muy transparente hacer constar en actas algo que pocos vieron y donde no se adjunta ningún comprobante. La Comisión organizadora debió haber devuelto el dinero ante la presencia de los concejales para darle trasparencia al asunto. Está claro que no lo hicieron porque no “consta en actas”. Los concejales no estaban enterados.

Respecto a quien realizó el préstamo, publicamos lo que votó el concejo el 25 de octubre de 2012 (acta 95) y mas abajo lo que dice el alcalde en el acta 107 del 14 de febrero:

(sic) 1er. Punto: Solicitud de utilización de gastos de funcionamiento Municipal para el evento Abrazo del Solís Grande.

Resolución: El Cuerpo del Municipio de Solís Grande autoriza a realizar un préstamo a la Comisión del Abrazo de Solís Grande; del dinero destinado al Funcionamiento Municipal. El monto es hasta $U200.000 que serán abonados en dos pagos de $U100.000 respectivamente. Este préstamo será devuelto en su totalidad al 30/11/12.

Se vota. Por la afirmativa. Se aprueba por Unanimidad de Presentes.

Lo que dice el alcalde en el acta 107 del 14 de febrero:

(sic) El Sr. Alcalde expresa que fue Hacienda quien dio la plata, el Municipio solo voto el préstamo pero no salió del presupuesto nuestro.

El Sr. Concejal Nario Palomino comenta que no se podría haber dado ya que hay implicancia porque si bien el Municipio no dio la plata voto para ello.

El Sr. Alcalde sostiene que si el Intendente va a hacer un aporte a la zona es obvio que nosotros tenemos que estar de acuerdo o no.

¿El préstamo salió del presupuesto, de Hacienda, o fue un aporte del intendente?

Concejal Sánchez realizó pedido de informes

Seguido a lo anterior, participa el concejal Pablo Sánchez, realizando un pedido de informes sobre el festival, lo que deja al descubierto que poco y nada se sabe de los números que arrojó el “Abrazo del Solís Grande”

(sic) El Sr. Concejal Pablo Sánchez manifiesta en cuanto al tema, la necesidad de un pedido de informe de cómo se distribuyó el dinero recaudado en dicho evento y cuánto le tocó a cada institución.

Hasta ahora no hay noticias al respecto. El informe nunca llegó, ni en esa sesión, ni en la siguiente.

Semanario La Prensa pudo acceder, tiempo atrás, a un recibo expedido por la comisión organizadora de una entrega de $U 7.130 (pesos uruguayos siete mil ciento treinta) a la comisión de apoyo de la Policlínica de Aznárez.

Si bien hay que contemplar que esta fue la primera edición, no deja de ser una cifra muy baja para un festival de tres días, al que asistieron miles de personas y que, además, pagaron la entrada. Ese dinero seguramente no llega ni a cubrir las horas trabajadas por los voluntarios, o sea, beneficio cero. No queremos pensar que cuando se habla de beneficiar a las instituciones, lo que se busca es gente que trabaje gratis, mano de obra barata, pero en este caso mas que beneficiar al organismo de la salud, fue al revés, el favorecido fue el festival.

En la fiesta del “Abrazo del Solís Grande” nunca se supo cuanto se gastó, cuanto se recaudó por concepto de entradas, de plaza de comidas, de “sponsors”, etc. No se sabe nada.

Escasa transparencia rodea al festival “Abrazo del Solís Grande”. Mucho para explicar, mas para corregir si se piensa en una segunda edición.

“Aznárez Canta”

El festival “Pueblo Gregorio Aznárez Canta”, realizado durante tres días de enero, no dista mucho del anterior. Veamos lo planteado por el concejal Palomino.

Expresa el acta:

(sic) El Sr. Concejal Nario Palomio efectúa un pedido de informe sobre lo que fue el festival Folklórico Aznárez Canta y a su vez la función que desempeñó el Cuerpo del Municipio desde el momento que se le votaron $160000 no retornables para ese evento. El Sr. Concejal entiende que al ser dinero que salió del presupuesto del Municipio no se le puede otorgar a instituciones que no cuenten con personería jurídica como sucedió (salvo el caso de la Policlínica y la Policía).

Agrega que se le detalle la distribución del dinero recaudado para cada institución acompañado de sus respectivas boletas firmadas.

El alcalde, Hernán Ciganda, presenta el siguiente informe:

(sic) El Sr. Alcalde hace entrega del pedido de informe del festival Aznárez Canta a los Concejales presentes.

En dicho informe está detallado lo que se le entregó a cada institución que fue partícipe en dicho evento:

INSTITITUCIONES ENTREGA SALDO

Salud Pública $24085 $5311

Agrupación de Norte a Sur

$19171 $4230

Museo Las Sierras

$14383 $3171

Colonia de Vacaciones

$13123 $2894

Policía 5ta. Sección

$13123 $2894

El Sr. Alcalde informa que no se entregó todo el dinero porque aún falta entrar la plata con el cual el MEC colaboró. Expresa que el mecanismo utilizado en esta oportunidad para determinar la cantidad de plata que se brindó a cada institución consistió en la cantidad de integrantes que participaron por institución.

Aclara que en cuanto a la 5ta. Sección se refiere, no hubieron tantos colaboradores ( solo 2) por lo que se tomó la base de la Colonia de Vacaciones.

El Sr. Alcalde comunica que se pagó $51880 luz (del escenario) y sonido; publicidad en “A+V” $7320; Radio Continental $4000; Radio Carbe $6100; luego tenemos los contratos a los artistas que fueron: grupo Miel de Palma $ 4000; Guascamocha $4000; Grupo los Sureños $9000; Grupo Mogambo $25000; Alberto y Virginia $13700; Grupo La Magia $5000; Abayubá Sánchez $8000, Los Baguales $4000; Los Caminantes $8000 y El Gaucho Solo $2000.

El Sr. Concejal Nario Palomino solicita un pedido de informa a Asesoría Jurídica de la Intendencia para que los asesore (Cuerpo Municipio) en cómo se debe de proseguir en cuanto al manejo de dinero ante grupos, comisiones e instituciones.

Respecto a lo anterior, hay que destacar que al menos los $U 160.000 aportados por el municipio para el festival, se sabe que destinos tuvieron.

Los gastos presentados por el alcalde suman $ 152.000, mientras que el municipio aportó $U 160.000. Se podría decir que los artistas, el escenario y el sonido los pagó el municipio. Según el alcalde, hay un aporte del MEC que aún no había llegado (Ciganda no específica el monto del aporte). Queda claro que lo que se destinó a las instituciones, sale de lo recaudado en la plaza de comidas. Y aquí tampoco hay información respecto a lo que se recaudó y a lo que se gastó.

Fueron $U 83.885 que se repartieron entre 5 instituciones.

El alcalde Hernán Ciganda, en la sesión realizada el 14 de febrero, acta 107, explica al concejal Nario Palomino lo siguiente:

(sic) El Sr. Alcalde comunica que en cuanto al tema del evento Gregorio Aznárez Canta (más precisamente a la inquietud del Sr. Concejal Nario Palomino con respecto a que el Municipio como tal no puede darle dinero a instituciones que no tengan personería jurídica) el Municipio pagó los artistas y la propaganda pero lo producido de la fiesta lo entregó la comisión organizadora (no es potestad del Municipio). El Sr. Concejal Nario Palomino cita que la diferencia entre el Alcalde y nosotros los Concejales, es que él es el administrador y nosotros los reguladores.

El alcalde deslinda responsabilidades del municipio en la entrega de dinero, pero sin embargo, presenta un informe de cuanto se le entregó a cada institución y del mecanismo utilizado para destinar el dinero. Lo que el alcalde no presenta es un informe de donde salió ese dinero, no tiene un balance de ingresos y egresos, de cuanto se vendió en la plaza de comidas, de cuanto se gastó. Otra vez falta información, otra vez falta trasparencia.

En la parte que nos toca directamente, observamos con sorpresa que se pagó publicidad en medios capitalinos, cuando semanario La Prensa, el medio que llega a mas gente en zona oeste, promocionó el festival gratis y la comisión organizadora, no tuvo ni siquiera la delicadeza de pedirnos un presupuesto. Gracias muchachos!

En la próxima edición hablaremos del “Dulce Corazón del Canto”, comparándolo con el festival de Lascano, para los organizadores y también para nosotros un “festival benéfico en serio”, donde publicaremos ambas rendiciones de cuentas y observarán la diferencia abismal entre uno y otro, siendo ambos de similares características.

Hasta la próxima.