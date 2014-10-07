“Cansada de que le tomen el pelo” una familia renuncia a su vivienda cáscara en Pueblo Obrero

Este martes presenta la renuncia por escrito

“Cansada de que le tomen el pelo” una familia decidió renunciar a su vivienda cáscara en Pueblo Obrero que le había sido adjudicada en el mes de marzo del 2013. Se trata de los titulares Adriana Laureiro Alves y su esposo, José Alejandro Benítez Ríos, beneficiarios de una de las 56 Viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo Obrero comprendidas en el plan Lotes con Servicios del Programa Mejoramiento de Barrios que llevan adelante la Intendencia de Maldonado y el ministerio de Vivienda con financiación del BID – Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo.

Adriana Laureiro (foto) explicó a semanario La Prensa que junto a su esposo decidieron renunciar a la vivienda “cansados de que le tomen el pelo”. “Nos cansamos de los tire y afloje y de ver que entramos en octubre y los materiales llegan de a “pucho” y de la falta de respuesta de la empresa (Buresil) que no se que le pasa con la parte que le pertenece” dijo la titular renunciante.

Manifestó asimismo estar aliviada tras renunciar a la vivienda: “Me siento liberada, lo único que quiero es vivir en paz, cosa que había perdido con todos estos malos ratos, todo esto me estaba haciendo mal. Ahora estoy volviendo a la normalidad, aunque parezca irreal me siento mejor de ánimo desde que tome la decisión” aseguró Laureiro.

“Prefiero esperar un poco más y tener algo aunque sea humilde pero a nuestro gusto. Saber que si algo sale torcido fue por error de uno, y no porque te estén tomando el pelo” subrayó Laureiro.

Respecto al resto de los beneficiarios, Laureiro señaló: “Que sigan peleando por lo suyo, ahora son ellos los que tienen que defender su hogar. Mis bendiciones para todos” concluyó la titular renunciante

La decisión de la familia fue tomada la semana pasada comunicando su decisión a la Subdirección General de Vivienda de la Intendencia de Maldonado. Desde la Intendencia le pidieron que presentara la renuncia por escrito, quedando fijado este martes 7 de octubre para hacerlo, cuando representantes de la Subdirección de Vivienda visiten las viviendas en Pueblo Obrero. La Intendencia deberá ahora reasignar la vivienda a los respectivos suplentes.

Laureiro desde un principio se mostró indignada por el desastre que hizo Buresil en las viviendas, pero aun así había continuado esperanzada en que tanto la empresa como la Intendencia darían rápidas respuestas a los inconvenientes. No solo no lo han hecho, sino además, la entrega de materiales por parte de la Intendencia es lenta y esporádica.

Como es de público conocimiento las 56 viviendas cáscara mas otras 7 del grupo “Son de siete” fueron deficientemente construidas por la empresa Buresil S.A., que en forma sorprendente ganó la licitación cuando nunca había levantado una pared en su corta trayectoria (8 años). La empresa fue creada en el 2006 para realizar en principio obras viales y limpieza de terrenos siendo su principal contratante el Estado. Sus escasos 4 clientes son la Intendencia de Maldonado, Intendencia de Montevideo, Agencia Nacional de Vivienda y Techint. En el año 2012 iniciaron una nueva línea de “negocio”: La construcción de viviendas, comenzando con 56 viviendas cáscara en Pueblo Obrero, a las que después se le sumaron 7 mas del grupo “Son de siete”.

Los resultados están a la vista: Filtraciones, humedades, paredes sin revoques, puertas y ventanas que no abren o cierran, desprendimientos de techos y paredes, sanitaria mal instalada, maderas de mala calidad, son algunos de los problemas que presentan las viviendas construidas por Buresil.

Pero los inconvenientes no terminan con la mala construcción de Buresil, sino a todo esto, la canasta de materiales que debe entregar la Intendencia para que las familias realicen las obras en el interior de las viviendas (entrepiso y dormitorios) llegan en forma lenta, esporádica y escasa.

Desde la cuenta Facebook de las Viviendas se informó en los últimos días que Buresil había comenzado pintando con sikafill elástico, que estaba quedando bien, pero como no daban con los números lo cambiaron por otra pintura mas barata. Además aseguran que la empresa no dispone de portland para amurar los contadores y se lo están reclamando a la Intendencia. Denuncian en consecuencia que la Intendencia “sigue sin controlar a la empresa”

Son varias las obras que la Intendencia a adjudicado a Buresil, construcción del barrio San Antonio, sectores en viviendas de Cañada Aparicio, además de obras viales, como sucedió en el mes de junio pasado cuando adjudicó obras de infraestructura vial por un monto de 30.828.131 de pesos uruguayos. Dice el comunicado de la Intendencia: “De las ofertas presentadas en el marco de la licitación pública Nº 02/2014 fueron analizadas por la Comisión Asesora de Licitaciones y Adjudicaciones de la IDM y ésta entendió conveniente disponer su adjudicación ad referéndum -de la intervención del Tribunal de Cuentas de la República- a la empresa BURESIL S.A.

Ministro Beltrame estuvo en Maldonado, pero no pasó por Pueblo Obrero

La frutilla de la torta la puso el ministro Beltrame (foto) cuando el pasado viernes 3 de octubre estuvo en el departamento de Maldonado, visitó viviendas en Pan de Azúcar y Maldonado, pero no se apareció por Pueblo Obrero, lugar al que debió visitar en primera lugar dado el grave problema que allí existe. Según informa FM Gente en su portal, el secretario de Estado visitó viviendas en Pan de Azúcar y otras varias en Maldonado, entre ellas, Cañada Aparicio, pero no menciona a Pueblo Obrero.

No obstante, el ministro Beltrame hizo mención a la problemática en Piriápolis, recordando que las Viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo Obrero “se construyeron mediante el programa de Mejoramiento de Barrios subrayando “que la Intendencia está a cargo de las certificaciones correspondientes a la empresa. “Esto está en garantía, reglamentado y reclamando los distintos problemas constructivos existentes. Algo que sucede normalmente en cualquier obra y no se ejecuta directamente. Se están tomando las medidas necesarias para que la empresa (Buresil) cumpla con los compromisos en cuanto a calidad” informa la emisora.

Edil nacionalista planteó el problema en la Junta Departamental

Las familias beneficiarias de las Viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo, del grupo “Son de siete” e incluso del asentamiento Selva Negra, se vienen movilizando en reclamo de respuestas y soluciones a las autoridades.

Fue así que en las dos últimas sesiones de la Junta Departamental varias familias se hicieron presentes, teniendo eco en el edil nacionalista Nino Báez, que en la sesión del martes 30 de setiembre y basado en las publicaciones y fotografías publicadas por semanario La Prensa, expuso el problema durante el desarrollo de la sesión.

El edil También hizo referencia al problema suscitado en las Viviendas COVI 19 – Cooperativa 19 de setiembre, que también publicó semanario La Prensa en su momento, cuando la Intendencia de Maldonado avaló la entrega de llaves de las viviendas aun cuando los servicios de luz, agua y saneamiento no estaban conectados, algo que el ministerio de Vivienda no concibe y en consecuencia, aquel 19 de diciembre de 2013 no participó de la entrega de llaves, acto totalmente fuera de lugar. La promesa del Instituto Setiembre, ejecutor de la obra, que aun no se entiende la prisa por entregar las llaves, era que a fin de año estaría todo conectado. Pasaron tres meses para que la gente pudiera mudarse, aunque algunos lo hicieron aun sin servicios, recurriendo al alquiler baños químicos.

Esta desprolijidad en el actuar de la Intendencia de Maldonado, avalando una entrega de llaves cuando las viviendas aun no estaban habilitadas, perjudicó en definitiva al gobierno nacional, ya que el ministerio de Vivienda nunca pudo sacar rédito político de estas lindas casas que hoy disfrutan 24 familias de la zona. Cuando en el sitio web del MVOTMA se anuncian constantemente inauguraciones y cortes de cinta, y después, se muestran las fotos de los respectivos actos, en Piriápolis nunca lo pudo hacer. Jamás hubo corte de cinta, jamás se publicaron fotos en el sitio oficial del ministerio. No existió.

En las viviendas de Estación Las Flores, que se construyeron con el sistema de ayuda mutua, si bien hubo corte de cinta, discursos, etc., a los pocos días de ser ocupadas saltaron deficiencias en la construcción que tiró todo abajo. Techos que se volaban, instalaciones deficientes, además del constante maltrato que sufrieron las mujeres que trabajaron para construir sus viviendas de parte del capataz de la obra, recibiendo insultos y humillaciones constantes. Vergonzoso. También en Pan de Azúcar se habría dado una situación similar.

Lo que ha hecho la Intendencia de Maldonado en zona oeste con las políticas de Vivienda ha sido paupérrimo, lamentable.

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa

Publicado martes 7 de octubre de 2014 hora 01:20

Fotos: Semanario La Prensa

Publicamos a continuación en forma íntegra la exposición del edil nacionalista Nino Báez en la sesión de la Junta Departamental del pasado martes 30 de setiembre.

SEÑOR BÁEZ.- Gracias, señor Presidente.

Usted sabe que lo que voy a decir hoy lo estoy por decir desde el martes pasado.

Lamentablemente se cortó…

Usted sabe que esta gente que viene de Zona Oeste nos manifestó su preocupación. Son vecinos del Barrio Pueblito Obrero, que se anotaron en el “Plan Lotes”, que se anunció con bombos y platillos desde el Municipio de Piriápolis, desde la Intendencia de Maldonado y desde el Ministerio de Vivienda, Ordenamiento Territorial y Medio Ambiente.

La folletería de este plan decía: “Para alcanzar el sueño de la vivienda”. Y vaya que el sueño de la vivienda es realmente un sueño anhelado. Se anotaron 31 familias pertenecientes a varios grupos de asentamientos: Selva Negra, el del Cerro San Antonio, familias de pescadores. Este es un plan de autoconstrucción; se les otorga una canasta de materiales y se les dan plateas para dos o tres dormitorios y ahí viene el problema, nos manifestaron que las plateas efectivamente son de hormigón, pero de muy mala calidad.

Los que más o menos andamos en la construcción sabemos, porque los blancos también andamos en la construcción, no es solo patrimonio del Frente Amplio, como muchas veces nos quieren hacer creer…

(Murmullos).

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE.- Por favor, vamos a amparar al señor edil que está haciendo uso de la palabra.

SEÑOR BÁEZ.- Gracias, señor Presidente.

Nos cuentan que estas plateas están hechas al siete por uno de hormigón, lo cual es un disparate. Cualquiera sabe que el hormigón para una platea es al cinco por uno. No solamente eso, sino que también nos dicen que el espesor de estas plateas es de cuatro a cinco centímetros, lo cual es un disparate, porque ni un contrapiso se hace de esa medida.

Esta es la cimentación que les da la Intendencia y nos cuentan que, donde irían las paredes, hay enterrados modublocks y no están rellenos de hormigón, están rellenos de arena y arriba tienen una capita de hormigón, lo cual, a futuro, es un disparate, porque si una pared va a estar cimentada arriba de eso, puede quebrarse, se puede caer la pared.

Nos siguen manifestando que no solamente es ese el problema sino que también esas plateas ya están rotas, ya están resquebrajadas. Es realmente preocupante, porque dicen que a veces toman pedazos de esas plateas con la mano y las rompen. Han tenido que enterrar hierros para hacer las vigas de las columnas y dicen que el hierro que han encontrado es un hierro de seis y es un hierro dulce, lo cual es un disparate.

Estas viviendas, por lo que nos cuentan, supuestamente las estarían entregando finalizadas en el mes de noviembre, lo cual les parece que es imposible, por el atraso que ellos han encontrado en los suministros de los materiales.

También había gente de otro plan de viviendas, de las famosas viviendas cáscara, que fueron tan promocionadas. Usted sabe que en el plan de viviendas cáscara hay 56 viviendas cáscara y siete viviendas del mismo sistema, pero estas ya se dan terminadas.

Esta gente nos cuenta que se le entregó la llave de estas viviendas para que ellos empezaran a trabajar adentro y se han desilusionado, ya que se han encontrado con que les entra agua, se les filtra por el piso, en algunas viviendas hay dormitorios que tienen hasta diez centímetros de agua…

Yo creo que no es motivo… Un edil me está diciendo que hay un pasaje para ir a ver las viviendas de Piriápolis, pero no es necesario que vaya porque, como bien dicen, una imagen vale más que mil palabras.

Por tanto, voy a facilitar a los ediles del oficialismo…

Cada vez que hago una exposición trato de hacerlo lo más seriamente posible, entonces, como soy serio y a veces las verdades duelen, es más fácil interrumpir o agredir que escuchar una crítica constructiva.

Esta gente, señor Presidente, nos decía que las paredes estaban empapadas, que tienen grandes manchas de humedad, terribles filtraciones… Las puertas no abren ni cierran, las paredes son de bloque, sin siquiera revoque, simplemente pintadas con una mano de pintura. Tienen escaleras de hierro –supuestamente para abaratar, porque se pensaban hacer de madera– que están mal ubicadas en la distribución de las viviendas.

Nos decían que ni clavos tienen para construir, que a veces tienen hasta que llevarse los clavos para poder seguir la autoconstrucción, para terminar la parte interna, ya que se les da la cáscara y tienen que hacer las paredes de las divisiones interiores, pero esto se les dificulta terriblemente por la carencia de materiales. Les faltan tablones para los entrepisos, maderas para las divisiones.

También dicen que tienen problemas con el tema del agua, con los contadores, y temen que además haya problemas de saneamiento. Desgraciadamente, hasta que esto no se corrija, la obra no va a tener agua.

Estaba mirando en Internet que vecinos de esa zona, de las viviendas 21 de Setiembre, estuvieron tres meses esperando que se les solucionara el tema del saneamiento y el agua, por lo que tuvieron que estar esos tres meses alquilando baños químicos. Esto es verdaderamente una falta de respeto a las personas que realmente necesitan una vivienda.

Ahora quisiera mostrarles, para que vean que lo que hablo es serio y que a algunos ediles antes de abrir la boca les convendría meditar a ver si vale la pena interrumpir o mirar esto y corregir.

(Se proyectan imágenes).

Ahí estamos viendo, desgraciadamente, una vivienda con las paredes totalmente húmedas, filtradas. Seguimos viendo otras viviendas en las mismas condiciones. Vemos cómo entra el agua por el piso y sube por las paredes. Recordemos que las paredes son de bloque, que sabemos que no es un material noble.

Acá vemos cómo la humedad filtra por el piso y sube por las paredes. Vemos filtraciones por los techos, que son de chapa. Vemos las manchas de humedad en las esquinas, vemos también por fuera cómo ha subido el agua. Seguimos viendo imágenes de otras casas, todas con el tema de la humedad. Vemos otras que se llueven por las esquinas.

Vemos que son de bloque, sin hidrófugo, sin nada, simplemente se ha levantado pared así nomás y se han entregado. Aquí vemos lo que dicen de las escaleras, que están mal ubicadas; realmente podemos ver un descanso en la mitad de la habitación y la escalera que corta absolutamente el paso.

Ahí vemos tablones que son para poner en el entrepiso. Vemos las manchas terribles en la pared y el charco, la laguna, que hay en el piso. Seguimos viendo otras, siempre con el mismo problema de humedad. Vemos las esquinas…

Todos nos diremos quién es el responsable de esto, porque alguien lo hizo, alguien no fiscalizó, alguien no controló. Evidentemente, cuando alguien da a una empresa para que se construyan tantas viviendas –decíamos que eran 63 en total–

Desgraciadamente, señor Presidente, es un tema muy serio. Yo quiero denunciar a la empresa a la que se le otorgó esto y que no se le controló. Evidentemente se le dio a una empresa que no tenía ningún antecedente en construcciones de vivienda y se le dio en confianza un montón de dinero; digo “en confianza” porque para hacer este tipo de viviendas tiene que ser una empresa de muchísima confianza del Intendente.

Lo que pido es que alguien que sea responsable se ponga la mano en el pecho y piense en esta gente que realmente anheló tener una vivienda. El techo propio es el anhelo de toda persona, el ir y cortar una cinta, el saber que el anhelo de toda su vida va a ser el futuro de sus hijos… Vemos eso.

Quiero dirigir esto a la prensa, a la Dirección de Vivienda de la Intendencia Departamental de Maldonado, al señor Intendente, a la Comisión de Viviendas de esta Junta y lo dejo por ahí.

(Aplausos en la barra)

SEÑOR PRESIDENTE.- Votamos los destinos que solicitó el señor edil, por favor.

SE VOTA: 19 en 22, afirmativo.