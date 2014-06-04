Falleció Iván Cabrera: El joven padecía una cuadriplejia severa, consecuencia de un accidente de tránsito

Falleció Iván Cabrera: El joven padecía una cuadriplejia severa, consecuencia de un accidente de tránsitohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/ivan-cabrera.jpg
Iván Cabrera falleció este miércoles 4 de junio a raíz de las graves secuelas que dejó un accidente de tránsito ocurrido en octubre del 2013. El sepelio del joven se realizaba sobre las 13:30 horas de hoy en el cementerio de Pan de Azúcar.
El joven piriapolense, de 25 años de edad, padecía una cuadriplejia severa como consecuencia de un grave accidente de tránsito ocurrido en octubre del 2013 en la zona de Pueblo Obrero, Piriápolis.
Si bien, luego de permanecer varios meses internado, recibió el alta médica, su madre Yenni había informado a semanario La Prensa que el riesgo de vida del joven era permanente. Solo podía escuchar y era sensible al dolor. Había perdido la vista, el habla y la movilidad. Durante su internación sufrió varias afecciones, entre ellas pulmonares, que lo tuvieron varias veces al borde de la muerte.
Iván falleció sobre las 5 de la mañana de este miércoles 4 de junio y a estas horas se realiza el sepelio en el cementerio de Pan de Azúcar. Nuestras condolencias y pésame a su madre, hermanos y familiares, rogando tengan las fuerzas necesarias para sobreponerse ante tan irreparable pérdida.
Primero de Mayo Solidario fue a beneficio de Iván
Varias campañas se realizaron para ayudar económicamente a la recuperación de Iván, como ventas de ropa económica y alcancías instaladas en comercios.
También y como recordarán, la comisión del festival Primero de Mayo Solidario destinó lo recaudado en el festival para la recuperación del joven, entregando a la familia la suma aproximada de $U 61.000.
El accidente
El accidente que terminó con este triste desenlace, se produjo sobre la medianoche del viernes 25 de octubre de 2013. Cerca de las 23:50 hs. Iván Cabrera circulaba en su moto de norte a sur por calle Zufriategui de Piriápolis y por la misma vía, pero en sentido contrario,venía un vehículo que al llegar a la calle O’Higgins giró a la izquierda, sin percatarse que del otro lado venía la moto. Según el conductor del vehículo, Néstor Fabián Lazo, y testigos oculares del accidente, la moto circulaba sin luces encendidas.
Iván, que circulaba a alta velocidad y sin casco, no pudo evitar colisionar con el vehículo chocándolo en su parte delantera izquierda, provocando su caída al pavimento. La moto quedó sobre la banquina a varios metros del vehículo y a su vez, el conductor, cayó a unos 10 metros de la moto, golpeando su cabeza en el pavimento que le ocasionó severos e irreversibles daños en el cerebro, que posteriormente, este miércoles 4 de junio, ocasionaron su muerte.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado miércoles 4 de junio de 2014 hora 14:18
