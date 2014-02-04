Falleció Consuelo Behrens de Antía; reconocida militante wilsonista, madre del ex intendente Enrique Antía

Falleció Consuelo Behrens de Antía; reconocida militante wilsonista, madre del ex intendente Enrique Antíahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/consuel-behrens-de-antia1.jpg
Consuelo Beherens de Antía, madre del ex intendente de Maldonado, Enrique Antía, falleció este martes 4 de febrero en Montevideo a los 90 años de edad. Sus restos son velados desde las 12 horas en la sala velatoria de la empresa Martinelli (Canelones 1450).
El sepelio está previsto para el día de mañana, miércoles 5 de febrero, partiendo el cortejo fúnebre a las 11:30 rumbo al cementerio del Buceo, donde se le dará el último adiós a la reconocida militante wilsonista.
Consuelo Beherens de Antía, madre de 8 hijos, abuela y bisabuela de mas de 40 nietos y bisnietos, es reconocida por su activa militancia junto a Wilson Ferreira Aldunate, por su gestión al frente del Consejo del Niño en los años postdictadura y por la creación de un servicio social para los funcionarios de la Jefatura de Policía de Montevideo, institución a la que dedicó 30 años de su vida, entre otras actividades en cuestiones políticas y sociales. Actualmente se desempeñaba como secretaria de la Comisión Directiva de la Escuela Roosevelt.
Del libro: Consuelo; Un Destino
“Hay que conocer a Consuelo Behrens de Antía. Porque conocerla hace bien. Por eso este libro tiene tanto sentido. Para que como una buena noticia pase de mano en mano y de casa en casa, contagiando todo lo bueno que esta mujer suele darle a quienes tienen la suerte de cruzarse con ella”
Hay que saber de sus antepasados, esos que llegaron desde Alemania instados nada más ni nada menos que por el célebre geógrafo Alexander Von Humboldt, o de esos otros que apoyaron con sus vidas a los sitiadores de Montevideo en plena Guerra Grande.
Hay que adentrarse en un romance de película, con amor a primera vista, casamiento con vestido confeccionado a domicilio y construcción de un hogar a prueba de balas.
Consuelo ha viajado por todo el Uruguay y ha recorrido medio mundo. Tiene una familia enorme, un círculo de amigos que es difícil de contar y un baúl de recuerdos geniales que tienen que seguir pasando de generación en generación.
Pero igual ella nos transmite la sensación de que empieza cada mañana como si tuviera todo por delante para descubrir y todo empezara de nuevo.
(fuente www.palabrasanta.com.uy)
Movimiento Social Independiente de Zona Oeste
El Movimiento Social Independiente de Zona Oeste hace llegar sus condolencias a Enrique y a toda la familia Antía ante tan triste e irreparable pérdida.
